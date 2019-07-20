Baseball
Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association
|Pirates;8-2
|Cubs;7-1
|Mariners;8-3
Brewers;7-3
Tigers;7-5
|Nationals;5-4
|A's;4-3-1
|Astros;3-8
|Red Sox;2-7-1
|Yankees;1-8
|Marlins;0-8
July 10 Results
At St. John Babe Ruth
Mariners 6, Nationals 4
July 13 Results
At St. John Babe Ruth
Mariners 15, Astros 1
Pirates 3, Brewers 1
July 14 Results
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Nationals 7, Tigers 0
Pirates 6, Astros 5
At Dyer Babe Ruth
Cubs 8, Mariners 4
Yankees 11, Marlins 1
At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago
A's 8, Brewers 4
Saturday's Game
At Dyer Babe Ruth
NWINABA 40+ Aged All Star Game, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Nationals vs. Brewers, 10 a.m.
Pirates vs. Red Sox, 1 p.m.
At St. John Babe Ruth
Cubs vs. As, 10 a.m.
Mariners vs. Tigers, 1 p.m.
At Kenny Lofton Field, East Chicago
Yankees vs. Marlins, 10 a.m.
Marlins vs. Astros, 1 p.m.
---
Bridge
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
July 13 Results
North-South
Jim O’Connell and Barbara Graegin 2.77
Jim and Kay Lively 1.35
Jim Angell and Carolyn Potasnik 0.70
Helen Miller and Hilda Connor 0.63
Mary Kocevar and Anna Urosevich 0.63
Alan Yngve and Ram Prasad 0.45
East-West
Joe Connelly and Joe Chin 2.08
Dave Bigler and Charlotte Abernethy 1.80
Barbara Walczak and Yuan Hsu 1.01
Marilyn and John Ginzel 0.84
Zafar Khan and George Roeper 0.76
Lou Nimnicht and Anna Urick 0.49
Dee Marshall and Dottie Hart 0.39
CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB
July 15 Results
North-South
John Goring and Larry Rabideau 2.63
Yuan Hsu and Pat Mikuta 1.25
Bob Ferguson and Jim O’Connell 1.23
Arlyne Filler and Jackie Chavez 1.02
Fred and Patrice Princehorn 0.70
Carol Osgerby and Don Valiska 0.61
Carolyn Potasnik and Jim Angell 0.35
Hilda Connor and Helen Miller 0.29
East-West
Ruth Westberg and Al Simmons 3.50
Terry Bauer and Bill Birk 1.97
Connie Stevens and Jerry Palm 1.48
Charlotte Abernethy and Gale Osgerby 0.93
Joan Adams and Juwanna Walton 0.77
Bob and Joan Butz 0.61
Patsy Thomas and Marilyn Ginzel 0.57
Audrey Filar and Sheila Edwards 0.53
Trudi McKamey and Bob Porter 0.29
Mike Devine and Indra Gupta 0.27
BEACH BRIDGE CLUB
July 16 Results
Dan Spain and Lou Nimnicht 2.04
Barbara Walczak and Yuan Hsu 1.53
Laverne Niksch and Bob Porter 1.15
Terry Bauer and Mary Kocevar 0.57
DUNELAND BRIDGE CLUB
July 16 Results
Chuck and Marcy Tomes 0.90
Carol Miller and Barbara Lawson 0.63
Dolores Browne and Sharon Snyder 0.45
Don Giedemann and Judy Selund 0.32
Helen Boothe and Joel Charpentier 0.22
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
July 17 Results
Dan Spain, Lou Nimnicht, Norm Szewczyk and Steve Watson 2.68
Pat Mikuta, Trudi McKamey, Arlyne Filler and Jim Fill 2.01
George Roeper, Lynne Kostopoulos, Mike Devine and Indra Gupta 1.51
Dan and Donna Simon, Barbara Walczak and Ed d’Ouville 0.99
Hilda Connor, Marilyn Ginzel, Norma Vierk and Carolyn Potasnik 0.99
Terry Bauer, Dee Marshall, Sally Will and Lynn Bayman 0.76
Anna Urick, Charlotte Abernethy, Esther Walenga and Karen Sarsfield 0.59
Dave Bigler, Yuan Hsu, Wayne Carpenter and Laverne Niksch 0.24
Joe Chin, Jim O’Connell, Tom Hallum and Phil Schulz 0.24
Delphine Slater, Alta Allen, Martha Harris and Jennie Alsobrooks 0.24
Bob Porter, Bob Ferguson, Wayne Hiser and Zafar Khan 0.12
Daryl Fraley, Sandy Yeiser, Judy Selund and Don Giedemann 0.12
VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB
July 17 Results
Marcy and Chuck Tomes 1.20
Norm and Mary Ann Filipiak 0.84
Dottie Hart and Helen Boothe 0.51
Dolores Browne and Sharon Snyder 0.51
Ed Hollander and Joel Charpentier 0.24