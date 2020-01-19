Bridge
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
Jan. 11 Results
Dan Spain and Lou Nimnicht 2.63
Lynne Kostopoulos and Indra Gupta 1.97
Bill Birk and Anna Urosevich 1.48
Mary Kocevar and Susan Stromberg 0.98
Jim O’Connell and Barbara Graegin 0.97
Joe Chin and Paul Muszik 0.97
Jennie Alsobrooks and Dee Marshall 0.74
Barbara Walczak and Yuan Hsu 0.63
Helen Miller and Hilda Connor 0.63
CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB
Jan. 13 Results
North-South
Lou Nimnicht and Dan Spain 3.21
Lynne Kostopoulos and Pat Valiska 2.41
Lou and Carol Gaspardo 1.12
George Roeper and Paul Muszik 0.80
Don Valiska and Carol Osgerby 0.56
Alan and Arlyne Filler 0.39
Bob Porter and Jim Angell 0.38
East-West
Indra Gupta and Yuan Hsu 1.81
Barbara Walczak and Ram Prasad 1.35
Charlotte Abernethy and Anna Urick 1.02
Mary Schultz and Mike Adami 0.84
John Goring and Marshall Levine 0.76
Pat Princehorn and Caron Espinosa 0.63
Daryl Fraley and Jerry Palm 0.52
BEACH BRIDGE CLUB
Jan. 14 Results
Norm Szewczyk and Yuan Hsu 1.90
Wayne Carpenter and Laverne Niksch 1.43
DUNELAND BRIDGE CLUB
Jan. 14 Results
Tom Rea and Chuck Tomes 0.60
Barbara Lawson and Carol Miller 0.42
Joel Charpentier and Dottie Hart 0.21
Don Giedemann and Judy Selund 0.21
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
Jan. 15 Results
Dave Bigler, Wayne Carpenter, Yuan Hsu and Laverne Niksch 3.27
Dan Spain, Norm Szewczyk, Jerry Palm and Lou Nimnicht 2.45
Martha Harris, Lydia Hawkins, Ram Prasad and Joel Charpentier 1.88
Barbara Stroud, Karen Sarsfield, Daryl Fraley and Janice Custer 1.41
Shawn Concannon, Rosemary McCarthy, Al Simmons and Zafar Khan 1.38
Jackie Chavez, Jan Merrick, Susan Stromberg and Anna Urosevich 1.06
Joe Chin, Barbara Graegin Jim O’Connell and George Goewey 0.91
Delphine Slater, Earl Duffin, Sarah Ayers and Caroline Hudson 0.82
George Roeper, Pat Valiska, Lynne Kostopoulos and Diane Martin 0.79
Bob Porter, Bob Ferguson, Wayne Hiser and Bill Hahn 0.61
Barbara Walczak, Ed d’Ouville, and Dan and Donna Simon 0.48
Pat Mikuta, Trudi McKamey and Alan and Arlyne Filler 0.48
Anna Urick, Charlotte Abernethy, Esther Walenga and Peggy Kiernan 0.32
Ruth Hatcher, Mel Brown, Nick Steward and Jennie Alsobrooks 0.32
Bill Birk, Paul Muszik and Tony and Mary Ann Veeneman 0.32
Hilda Connor, Carolyn Potasnik, Marilyn Ginzel and Norma Vierk 0.16
Monica Brown, Doris Green, Alta Allen and Elaine McGregory 0.16
VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB
Jan. 15 Results
Chuck and Marcy Tomes 1.20
Anne Gott and Joan Armstrong 0.84
Judy Selund and Don Giedemann 0.60
Dolores Browne and Sharon Snyder 0.42
Ed Hollander and Rick Friedman 0.34