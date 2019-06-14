Baseball
Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association
|Nationals;4-0
|Tigers;4-0
|Brewers;3-1
Cubs;2-1
|Mariners;2-1
|Pirates;2-1
|A's;1-1
|Astros;1-3
|Yankees;0-3
|Marlins;0-3
|Red Sox;0-5
June 8 Results
At US Steelyard, Gary
Mariners 14, Yankees 6
Mariners 5, A's 1
Pirates 9, Brewers 4
Astros 4, Red Sox 3
June 9 Results
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Nationals 7, Yankees 2
Saturday's games
At Heartland Sports Complex, St. John
Marlins vs Cubs, 4 p.m.
Red Sox vs Yankees, 7 p.m.
Sunday games
At Dyer Babe Ruth
A's vs Brewers, 10 a.m.
Tigers vs Nationals, 1 p.m.
At Kenny Lofton Babe Ruth Field, East Chicago
Cubs vs Yankees, 10 a.m.
At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond
Astros vs Mariners, 10 a.m.
Marlins vs Pirates, 1 p.m.
Bridge
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
June 8 Results
North-South
Joe Chin and Al Simmons 3.75
Trudi McKamey and Pat Mikuta 1.67
John Goring and Steve Watson 1.58
Helen Miller and Hilda Connor 1.25
Janice Custer and Barbara Stroud 0.94
Judy Selund and Don Geidemann 0.81
East-West
Lou Nimnicht and Dan Spain 2.81
Mike Devine and George Roeper 2.23
Sara and Chris Grande 2.11
Terry Bauer and Bill Birk 1.44
Juwanna Walton and Daryl Fraley 1.08
CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB
June 10 Results
North-South
Steve Watson and Joe Chin 4.50
Dan Spain and Lou Nimnicht 1.90
Charlotte Abernethy and Anna Urick 1.48
Roger Sokol and Barbara Graegin 1.13
Claire Murvihill and Harry Dunbar 1.11
Trudi McKamey and Pat Mikuta 0.83
Wayne Hiser and Barbara Walczak 0.62
East-West
Yuan Hsu and Zafar Khan 3.38
Indra Gupta and Mike Devine 2.53
Larry Rabideau and John Goring 1.42
Al Simmons and Ruth Westberg 0.79
Mary Schultz and Ram Prassad 0.69
Sheila Edwards and Audrey Filar 0.48
Bob and Joan Butz 0.42
BEACH BRIDGE CLUB
June 11 Results
Norm Szewczyk and Yuan Hsu 1.67
Wayne Carpenter and Laverne Niksch 1.67
Terry Bauer and Barbara Walczak 0.22
COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB
June 12 Results
North-South
George Roeper and Barbara Graegin 2.25
Trudi McKamey and Helen Miller 1.48
Jim Angell and Mike Devine 1.27
Pat Mikuta and Bob Porter 0.64
East-West
Dave Bigler and Wayne Carpenter 3.00
Dan Spain and Lou Nimnicht 1.69
Anna Urick and Daryl Fraley 1.11
Terry Bauer and Dee Marshall 0.83
VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB
June 12 Results
North-South
Karen and John Fieldhouse 0.70
Rick Friedman and Tom Rea 0.49
Charlie Halberstadt and Jim Lane 0.35
East-West
Knoefel and Janet Jones 0.70
Rich and Sally Will 0.49
Terry Brendel and Fred Green 0.30
Bill Hahn and Wayne Hiser 0.30