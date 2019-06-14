{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball

Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association

Nationals;4-0 
Tigers;4-0 
Brewers;3-1 

Cubs;2-1 

Mariners;2-1 
Pirates;2-1 
A's;1-1 
Astros;1-3 
Yankees;0-3 
Marlins;0-3 
Red Sox;0-5 

June 8 Results

At US Steelyard, Gary

Mariners 14, Yankees 6

Mariners 5, A's 1

Pirates 9, Brewers 4

Astros 4, Red Sox 3

June 9 Results

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Nationals 7, Yankees 2

Saturday's games

At Heartland Sports Complex, St. John

Marlins vs Cubs, 4 p.m.

Red Sox vs Yankees, 7 p.m.

Sunday games

At Dyer Babe Ruth

A's vs Brewers, 10 a.m.

Tigers vs Nationals, 1 p.m.

At Kenny Lofton Babe Ruth Field, East Chicago

Cubs vs Yankees, 10 a.m.

At Lakeshore Babe Ruth, Hammond

Astros vs Mariners, 10 a.m.

Marlins vs Pirates, 1 p.m.

Bridge

COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB

June 8 Results

North-South

Joe Chin and Al Simmons 3.75

Trudi McKamey and Pat Mikuta 1.67

John Goring and Steve Watson 1.58

Helen Miller and Hilda Connor 1.25

Janice Custer and Barbara Stroud 0.94

Judy Selund and Don Geidemann 0.81

East-West

Lou Nimnicht and Dan Spain 2.81

Mike Devine and George Roeper 2.23

Sara and Chris Grande 2.11

Terry Bauer and Bill Birk 1.44

Juwanna Walton and Daryl Fraley 1.08

CALUMET BRIDGE CLUB

June 10 Results

North-South

Steve Watson and Joe Chin 4.50

Dan Spain and Lou Nimnicht 1.90

Charlotte Abernethy and Anna Urick 1.48

Roger Sokol and Barbara Graegin 1.13

Claire Murvihill and Harry Dunbar 1.11

Trudi McKamey and Pat Mikuta 0.83

Wayne Hiser and Barbara Walczak 0.62

East-West

Yuan Hsu and Zafar Khan 3.38

Indra Gupta and Mike Devine 2.53

Larry Rabideau and John Goring 1.42

Al Simmons and Ruth Westberg 0.79

Mary Schultz and Ram Prassad 0.69

Sheila Edwards and Audrey Filar 0.48

Bob and Joan Butz 0.42

BEACH BRIDGE CLUB

June 11 Results

Norm Szewczyk and Yuan Hsu 1.67

Wayne Carpenter and Laverne Niksch 1.67

Terry Bauer and Barbara Walczak 0.22

COMMUNITY BRIDGE CLUB

June 12 Results

North-South

George Roeper and Barbara Graegin 2.25

Trudi McKamey and Helen Miller 1.48

Jim Angell and Mike Devine 1.27

Pat Mikuta and Bob Porter 0.64

East-West

Dave Bigler and Wayne Carpenter 3.00

Dan Spain and Lou Nimnicht 1.69

Anna Urick and Daryl Fraley 1.11

Terry Bauer and Dee Marshall 0.83

VALPARAISO BRIDGE CLUB

June 12 Results

North-South

Karen and John Fieldhouse 0.70

Rick Friedman and Tom Rea 0.49

Charlie Halberstadt and Jim Lane 0.35

East-West

Knoefel and Janet Jones 0.70

Rich and Sally Will 0.49

Terry Brendel and Fred Green 0.30

Bill Hahn and Wayne Hiser 0.30

