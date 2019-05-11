HAMMOND — Jessica Whiton turned to bicycling to deal with the emotion and physical demands of being a trainer and caregiver of dolphins.
The 45-year old employee at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium finished sixth in a close seven-woman amateur race Saturday during the third annual Region Riot Criterium at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.
‘’The job is kind of strenuous. I started riding bikes to stay in shape for my job and the rest is history,’’ Whiton said.
It was the first win of the season for Katie Isermann, 38, also of Chicago.
The accountant got into bicycling about 10 years ago when a hip injury forced her to quit running.
More than 300 bicyclists competed in 12 separate heats for women, men and youth from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The races consisted of doing laps for anywhere from 30 to 65 minutes on a 1.3 mile flat course along Calumet Avenue, Sheffield Avenue and 129th Street.
Bicycles didn’t stop circling the course despite light rain developing about 2 p.m.
Dean Button, organizer of the HRRC, said there were twice as many participants as last year and close to one-third of them drove up from the Indianapolis area.
Up to $200 in prize money was given to each first-place finisher.
Whiton said she didn’t set out to become a dolphin trainer but while studying biology in college she became interested during an internship at Shedd Aquarium.
She’s worked there ever since.
Whiton said the job is more than training dolphins to perform during shows.
It’s mostly about getting dolphins to maneuver themselves properly for drawing blood, medical examinations and other acts related to their welfare
Whiton is also one of the handlers of Beluga Whales at Shedd Aquarium.
‘’Most of the things we do is to help us take care of them,’’ she said
She said bicycling helps keep her in shape for the physical demands of the job like lugging 50 pound buckets of fish during feedings
Whiton said other tasks from keeping the pool clean to getting in and out of the water throughout the day are also sources of stress bicycling helps alleviate.
‘’It’s a lot of fun, but it’s a lot of responsibility,’’ she said.
Whiton said the only way she would be able to beat dolphins in a race would be riding her bicycle downhill because they can move about 25 miles per hour in the water.
‘’I can go 25, but not for long. They’d win for sure,’’ she said.