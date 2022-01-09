From NFL dreams to a partnership, Region resident building business through streaming

Many of his followers write comments during games, which Johnson can engage with and respond to on the stream. It gives viewers a voice that normally doesn’t extend to those tuned to broadcast television.

“Doing it on Twitch is easier than being on a broadcast because it gives you that direct connection," Johnson said. "It’s more like you’ve met up at the bar and are hanging out with your boys watching the game more so than it is like feeling very broadcast-like.”

Building an audience

Most aspiring streamers and gamers don’t find the same success that Johnson has attained.

So, is there some secret to drawing in viewers and growing a small audience into the thousands or even hundreds of thousands?

No, Johnson says, but there is a process that he follows in producing his content and developing his style. More than anything, consistency and authenticity are key to growing a community of subscribers and viewers.