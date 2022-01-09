From NFL dreams to a partnership, Region resident building business through streaming

GRIFFITH — Devin Johnson still remembers the joy he felt in buying his very first gaming console as a kid in the early 2000s. He saved up money from Christmas, birthdays and by doing chores, and he was elated when he finally bought a Sega Dreamcast.
More than two decades later, Johnson’s passion for video games has grown into his own business. Johnson has built a community of online subscribers from the ground up, and more recently, landed paid partnerships with the National Football League and Twitch, a prominent streaming platform.
A Griffith resident and Munster graduate, Johnson never expected to turn his talents for EA Sports’ Madden franchise and other games such as Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto V role play into a means of income.
It wasn’t until Johnson found out that a close friend was successfully streaming Madden that he was convinced that his own talents could be turned into something more.
“He goes, ‘Man, you know, you should jump in. You play Madden at a pretty high level,’” Johnson recalled. “I was like, ‘No, they wouldn’t (watch). Like, no, stop the cap. No they wouldn’t.’"
A former football player himself, Johnson now calls himself the “Great Value Michael Strahan.”
Like the NFL Hall of Famer and Good Morning America co-host, Johnson has built a brand far more dynamic than that of a former talented football player. He’s attracted and retained regular viewers through a deep knowledge of the game, his vibrant personality and off-the-cuff, yet engaging commentary.
Johnson began hosting a Thursday Night Football simulcast on Twitch, a free alternative to watching games on television. In May, he also became part of an exclusive accelerator program of emerging streamers that Twitch has singled out for investment, development and promotion on its service.
Johnson used to dream of playing football in the NFL. In fact, he had reached a deal to play for the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League just before the franchise folded in 2013.
Things didn’t shape up according to his one-time dream, but Johnson is thrilled with the path life has taken him on. In a way, paving his own route has been just as rewarding.
“To think that I’d still have, not only another chance (in football), but a third chance to work with the NFL," Johnson said, "and that it would be because of gaming and livestreaming? No shot, if you would’ve asked me that.”
Developing “D3v”
Johnson — whose online moniker is ThatDudeD3v — doesn’t broadcast with the same fluff that cable broadcasters often deploy. He doesn’t have to put on a suit or makeup, and he just focuses on being himself as he streams.
“You still want it to look professional and things of that nature, but you can talk about the game a little bit differently than the typical broadcast style of talking about the game,” Johnson said. “... That’s an element that doesn't take away from the game at all. I actually think you would be able to reach more audiences that way because I feel like there are a lot of people will tell you now, if a certain team is calling a game, they won’t watch it.”
One line Johnson often hears from subscribers is that they prefer his commentary over specific broadcasters who call NFL games.
“They don’t like the way they do it or they don’t agree with the way that they’re delivering the broadcast, their analysis, whatever,” he added. “Like there are a lot of people that do not like Joe Buck.”
Johnson approaches his streams with the same mindset he employs as a DJ at events.
“By the time we end this party, you’re going to want to go to sleep,’” Johnson said. “It’s because ... you were so engaged and so in the moment and everything that you’re tired.”
Twitch streams often feature live questions and answers for audience members, and Johnson makes sure to incorporate his viewers as much as he can.
Many of his followers write comments during games, which Johnson can engage with and respond to on the stream. It gives viewers a voice that normally doesn’t extend to those tuned to broadcast television.
“Doing it on Twitch is easier than being on a broadcast because it gives you that direct connection," Johnson said. "It’s more like you’ve met up at the bar and are hanging out with your boys watching the game more so than it is like feeling very broadcast-like.”
Building an audience
Most aspiring streamers and gamers don’t find the same success that Johnson has attained.
So, is there some secret to drawing in viewers and growing a small audience into the thousands or even hundreds of thousands?
No, Johnson says, but there is a process that he follows in producing his content and developing his style. More than anything, consistency and authenticity are key to growing a community of subscribers and viewers.
“A lot of folks think they can just do it one time and they expect to get big, or whatever the case is, and that’s not how things work at all,” Johnson said. “Those are the two biggest things, be consistent. Not that it has to be every day, but if you’re going to be there, be there when you say you’re going to be there. And then engagement. You’ve got to give them a reason to be there.”
In the earlier days of competitive gaming and livestreaming, the stars that rose to the top — FaZe Clan members in Call of Duty and Ninja in Fortnite — were often players who simply captivated viewers with skill. In recent years though, the explosive growth and improved access to streaming for many gamers has lowered the threshold for launching channels to stream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook or other outlets.
For Johnson, the big development was when PlayStation partnered with Twitch to allow anyone to stream live from their PlayStation consoles in 2013. Still, he didn’t foresee that entities like the NFL and Twitch would want to partner with him.
But his following — over 9,000 followers on Twitch — is beginning to speak for itself. Johnson has plenty of regulars, and with consistent promotion of his streams, the opportunities keep growing.
Earlier this fall, Johnson got to call an NFL game alongside former Bears defensive lineman and Internet personality Anthony Adams.
“If you do a good job with your community, they’re going to show up and watch the game with you versus showing up and watching the game by themselves because it gives them that ability to have a conversation,” Johnson said. “It gives them that ability to feel like you’re at the bar, chilling, having a good time and enjoying folks’ company.”
Forecasting streaming's future
Johnson isn’t resting on his laurels.
Rather, he’s focused on building out his channel on Twitch and growing his following on YouTube, where he also streams his podcast, Windy City Sports.
This year, Johnson plans to push his show out on all platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, while continuing to stream it live. The show regularly features Johnson and his co-anchors breaking down the latest happenings in the NFL, while viewers weigh in during segments such as weekly predictions, true or false questions and “toxic takes.”
Johnson enjoys having creative and editing control over the final product, from graphics to the editorial direction of the show.
Last year was Johnson’s most lucrative year as a streamer. He still does work outside of streaming though, estimating that about 10% of his annual income is now coming from his streams by way of advertisements, partnerships and monthly subscribers.
But Johnson sees unlimited potential as streaming takes off internationally and in the United States. While traditional sports have struggled to compete during the COVID-19 pandemic, online gaming and streaming has gone uninterrupted.
The money is starting to follow the interest, as entities such as 100 Thieves — an esports company and team based in Los Angeles — reach outlandish evaluations. After raising $60 million from investors, 100 Thieves received an evaluation of $460 million in December.
The group features wildly popular streamers like Valkyrae, Nadeshot, CourageJD and has received investments and co-signs from global stars such as Toronto-based rapper Drake.
What’s happening now is just the beginning, Johnson thinks, as more and more people — especially younger people who have cut the cord on cable — turn to streamers for entertainment.
The bigger the following a streamer or gamer has, the more likely they are to rake in substantial advertising or platform partnerships.
Johnson has already seen a growing influence that he has on his subscribers, who begin to trust and respect his opinions and reviews of games or products over time.
“People have been like, ‘Oh man, I wasn’t gonna buy this game, but watching you play that looks like a lot of fun,’” Johnson said.
“The influence that you have just from showcasing that, not swaying tens of thousands of people, but 50 to 60 people, that moves the needle. If you can get that microburst through 100 streamers, you already keep your regular audience, but then on top of that, you’ve moved the needle in that ‘key demographic.’ I assure you, your key demographic is on Twitch, as opposed to watching your stuff live.”
Just in sports alone, other leagues such as Major League Baseball, the National Basketball League and Major League Soccer have followed in the NFL’s footsteps, beginning to invest in content on Twitch and looking to collaborate with creators already on the platform.
“I think that two to three years from now, you’ll see a lot more sports on streaming," Johnson said. "There is money to be made on streaming for sports, both from creators and the big organizations.”