Baseball
Crown Point High School baseball camp: Crown Point High School will host a baseball camp June 17-20 for boys in grades K-8th at the CPHS sports complex. The K-3rd camp will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. The 4th-8th camp will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. Forms are posted on the CPHS website and will also be located in the high school athletic office. Walk-up sign-ups will be accepted. For more information, coach Steve Strayer at 219-791-3724.
Baseball umpires needed: Crown Point Parks and Recreation is looking for umpires for its men's fast-pitch baseball and adult slow pitch softball leagues. The Crown Point Parks and Recreation hosts baseball and softball leagues throughout the spring, summer, and autumn. For details, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
LOFS/Winfield Challenger Division baseball to hold registration: Lakes of the Four Seasons/Winfield Little League will hold registration for their Challenger Division, a baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. This coed program accommodates children aged 4-10, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school. The senior division starts at those aged 15 and older. Cost is $40. For details, contact Regina Wagoner at brbawag@gmail.com or 219-306-0197.
Bishop Noll baseball to begin June 17: The Bishop Noll baseball camp will be held June 17-21 at Irving Park baseball field, 5166 Columbia Ave., Hammond. Grades 3-6 will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and grades 7-9 will meet from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Cost is $50. For details, contact Brandi Krolak, athletic director, at bkrolak@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1500.
Valparaiso University baseball camps: The Valparaiso University baseball team will hold both a prospect camp and a youth camp. Its annual prospect camp is June 18 at Emory G. Bauer Field, Valparaiso. Position players check in at 8:30 a.m. with the camp starting at 9 a.m. Pitchers only check in at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $125 for a position player or pitcher; $150 for pitching and hitting. The youth camp, for ages 7-12, will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24-26. Cost is $200. For more information or to register for either camp, visit valpobaseballcamps.com. Questions regarding the prospect camp can be directed to assistant coach Casey Fletcher at casey.fletcher@valpo.edu. Youth camp directions can be directed to assistant coach Kory Winter at kory.winter@valpo.edu.
Purdue Northwest to host college showcase: The Purdue Northwest baseball team will hold a college showcase for boys in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 at Dowling Park in Hammond. Cost is $139 per player. Pride baseball coach Dave Griffin is the showcase director. To register, visit http://www.pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps/. For more information, contact Griffin at david.griffin@pnw.edu or 219-989-8018.
Dave Griffin Baseball to hold camp: The summer baseball camp will be held June 24-26 at Dave Griffin's Baseball School, 1200 W. Main St., Griffith. Children ages 7-10 will meet 9 to 11 a.m. Children ages 11-13 will meet noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $75 and includes a T-shirt. Call 219-922-1107 to register.
Basketball
SSC to host Championship Basketball Camps: The South Suburban College Championship Basketball Camps are set to start June 17. The Championship Basketball Camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17-20. Cost is $110. The Championship Shooting Camp runs 1 to 4 p.m. June 24-27. Cost is $60. If you enroll in both camps, the cost is $150. The camps are for boys and girls ages 7-17. For details, call Pigatti at 708-596-2000, ext. 2524 or email JPigatti@ssc.edu.
Valparaiso University men's basketball team to hold 3 camps: The Valparaiso University men's basketball team will hold a camp for children ages 5-7 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 17-20. The camp will feature contests and games and costs $130 camper. The Crusaders will also host two different camps for children ages 8-14. The first camp is 9 a.m. to noon June 17-20. The second camp is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15-18. Cost is $375 per player. For details, visit www.valpobasketballcamps.com.
Purdue Northwest men's basketball to offer week-long camps: Purdue Northwest men's basketball coach Boomer Roberts will host two week-long camps this summer. The first camp is from June 17-21 and the second camp is from June 24-28. Both camps are open to boys ages 7-14 and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The Friday session will be 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $195 per camp. Camps will be held at the Fitness & Recreation Center, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. To register, visit http://www.pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps/. For details, call the PNW athletic office at 219-989-2540.
Valparaiso University women's basketball team to hold camps: The Valparaiso University women's basketball team will hold camps for second- through eighth-graders; freshmen through seniors; and high school teams. All camps will take place at the Crusaders' home arena, the Athletics-Recreation Center. The day camp for students entering second through eighth grade will run from 9 a.m. to noon June 24-26. The cost is $100 per camper. The elite camp for high-school age players who want to play in college will be from noon to 5 p.m. June 29. The cost is $75 per camper and will feature high intensity teaching and skills training. For details, visit valpowomensbasketballcamps.com or contact administrative assistant Julie Vick at 219-464-5254 or Julie.Vick@valpo.edu. The high school team camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 28. To register or for more information, contact assistant coach Gabby Johnson at Gabby.Johnson@valpo.edu.
Bishop Noll girls basketball camp set to start June 25: Bishop Noll's girls basketball camp will be held 10 a.m.-noon June 25-27 in the BNI Fieldhouse, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond. Open to grades 4-8 and the cost is $40. For details, contact Brandi Krolak, athletic director, at bkrolak@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1500.
E'Twaun Moore Basketball Camp set for June 28-29: The 2019 E'Twaun Moore Basketball Camp will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 28-29 at East Chicago Central High School, 1100 W. Columbus Drive, East Chicago. It is for boys and girls entering fourth through ninth grade. Cost is $20 for East Chicago residents; $40 for non-residents. Participants must present school ID or report card at check-in. Registration and complete waiver form online at www.etwaun55.com. There will be no on-site registration. Registration deadline is June 21. For more information call 219-230-6786 or email info@etwaunn55.com.
IU Northwest holding multiple basketball camps: The RedHawks Basketball Kids Camp, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 15-17. The RedHawks Basketball Skills Camp, for boys and girls ages 12-17, will be held 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 20-22. Cost for each camp is $60 per participant. Each additional child from same family is $50. Reservations cannot be held until registration form has been submitted online and payment has been received. Space is limited. For details, call 219-980-6944, email redhawks@iun.edu. Also, visit www.iunredhawksathletics.com.
Biking
Summer JoyRiders Riding Program set to begin: The JoyRiders will be starting a new summer bicycle training program for beginner, intermediate and advanced riders who are interested in being reintroduced to their bikes. Information meetings will be held noon June 15 at the Trek Bicycle Store, 651 US-30, Schererville. The program, which costs $75, begins June 19. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-trek-summer-joyriders-riding-program-registration-54801580001?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete. For details, email Joyridersnwi@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/TrekJoyriders/ or www.instagram.com/trekjoyriders/?hl=en
Football and cheer
Hobart Family YMCA offers youth co-ed flag football: Learn flag football in a fun and safe way at the Hobart Family YMCA. This co-ed program is for children ages 5–11. The cost is $36 for members and $72 for non-members, with a 50% discount for additional children within the same family unit. Teams will practice once a week and all games will be on Saturdays. Registration runs from June 17-July 21 at the Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, or register online at www.hobartymca.org. For further information, call 219-942-2183.
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Kawann Short Youth STEM and Football Camp: The fourth annual Kawann Short Youth STEM and Football Camp will be held July 6 at East Chicago Central High School, 1100 W. Columbus Dr., East Chicago. To register for the camp, which is free for Lake County boys and girls ages 8-16, visit www.kawannshort.com. Registration online only and deadline is June 14.
VU to host summer football camps: The Valparaiso University football team will host summer camps on July 11, July 12 and July 13. The first camp runs from 3 to 6 p.m. The second camp runs from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., and the final camp runs from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. All three camps will take place at Brown Field. Players entering grades nine through 12 are eligible. The cost of each camp is $30 for pre-registered individuals and $40 for walk-ups or anyone who registers on the day of the camp. For details, visit camps.jumpforward.com/valpofootball or email Jon.Robinson@valpo.edu.
Golf
Purdue Northwest athletic department golf outing: The 39th annual Powers-Purdue Northwest Golf Invitational will be held June 17 at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville. Breakfast is at 8 a.m., followed by a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. Happy hour, post-event awards and a raffle at around 2 p.m. Interested parties can sign up online at alumni.pnw.edu/PowersGolfOuting. For more information, contact John Friend at 219-989-2540 or Brandon Swanson at 219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu.
River Forest H.S. golf outing: The 16th annual River Forest Ingot Open, sponsored by the River Forest Middle School/High School athletic department, will be held June 29 at Indian Ridge Country Club, 6363 Grand Blvd., Hobart. Registration/breakfast 7-7:45 a.m., with an 8 a.m. tee-off. For details, call Andrew Wielgus or Derrick Milenkoff at the school, 219-962-7551, ext. 3005 or ext. 3026.
Health and Fitness
Summer registration begins at Hobart Family YMCA: Community registration for the Hobart Family YMCA summer session begins June 19. Classes begin June 24 and end August 11. Swim lessons for all ages and many other fitness and aquatic classes are available. Register at the Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, or go online at www.hobartymca.org. For additional questions, call 219-942-2183.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Roller Derby
Roller Derby Call-Out: The South Shore Roller Girls, Northwest Indiana’s flat track roller derby league, is hosting an open call-out from 1 to 3 p.m. July 21 at NEO Adult Education Center, 5201 U.S. Route 6, Portage. Those interested can learn about the sport and how to get involved. The league is recruiting for all positions, including skaters, referees, non-skating officials and volunteers. Participants must be 18 or older. There is a $10 entry fee for the call-out, and some gear will be provided. For more information about the event, email joinus@southshorerollergirls.com. For more information about the South Shore Roller Girls and upcoming events, visit www.southshorerollergirls.com or visit their Facebook page at www.fb.com/SouthShoreRollerGirls.
Running
Love is Love 5k Run and non-competitive Walk scheduled for June 30: The Love is Love 5k Run and non-competitive Walk, which is part of The Crazy Legs Race Series, is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 30 at Bluhm County Park, 3855 S. 1100 W., Westville. Part of the proceeds benefit NWI Pride Events Inc. Cost is $15 to walk and $25 to run. For details, visit www.raceroster.com/events/2019/23344/love-is-love-5k-runwalk, www.crazylegsraceseries.info or contact Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com.
Hobart Family YMCA to host 39th annual Brickyard Run: Join the Hobart Family YMCA for the 39th annual Brickyard Run 5 Mile and 5K on July 4. Racers in each of the many divisions will compete for the legendary “Brick” awards. Online pre-registration through July 3 is $20, or $28 with a T-shirt. Race-day registration is $30. For details, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/IN/Hobart/BrickyardRun or contact race director Aimee Santos at asantos@hobartymca.org.
Sailing
Michigan City Sailing School offering youth and adult learn-to-sail camps: South Shore Nautical Foundation, in cooperation with the Michigan City Yacht Club, located at Washington Park Marina, is offering opportunities for youth and adults to learn to sail. The Sailing Camp program for children ages 8 and older, is designed to teach the skills needed to sail and race. Classes are tailored to the age and ability of each student emphasizing the fun of sailing. The sailing camp is offered in four two-week sessions. Sessions start on June 17, July 1, July 15 and July 29. Classes meet daily, Monday-Friday, except July 4. Classes are offered in the morning (9 a.m. to noon) and afternoon (1 to 4 p.m.). Each two-week session is $300. Adult classes are Thursday nights from 5 to 7 p.m. for four weeks. Session 1 begins June 20. Session 2 begins July 18. Cost is $200 for per session. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit http://www.mcycsailingschool.com or email ssnefinc@gmail.com.
Soccer
Co-ed summer soccer at Hobart Family YMCA: Registration for co-ed summer soccer at the Hobart Family YMCA will run from June 17-July 21. The cost is $36 for members and $72 for non-nembers, with a 50% discount for additional children within the same family unit. This program is for children ages 3-14 and emphasizes sportsmanship, fair play and teamwork. Register at the Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, or online at www.hobartymca.org. For more information, call 219-942-2183.
Bishop Noll girls soccer running camps: The Bishop Noll girls soccer camp will run 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 18-20 at Hessville Youth Soccer Complex, which is located at 167th Street and Nevada Avenue, Hammond. Open to girls in grades 4-8, the camp costs $40. For more information, contact athletic director Brandi Krolak at bkrolak@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1500.
Valparaiso University women's soccer to offer coed and elite camps: The Valparaiso University women's soccer team is offering a Youth Day Camp and an Elite ID Camp this summer. The Youth Day Camp is 9 a.m. to noon June 17-19 and open to girls and boys ages 6-14. The cost is $99 per player. The Youth Day Camp will work on technical skills and tactical awareness. Sessions are designed to meet the needs of athletes of all ages and skill levels. The Elite ID Camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. July 20 and is for girls in grades 9-12. The cost is $120 per camper. For details, visit https://womens.valposoccervip.com/
Softball
Adult and girls youth softball umpires needed: Crown Point Parks and Recreation is looking for umpires for its adult slow pitch softball and girls youth fast-pitch softball. The Crown Point Parks and Recreation hosts softball leagues throughout the spring, summer and autumn. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office at 210-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Travel softball seeks catcher: The PJM Elite 14u travel softball team is looking for a catcher and would consider an all-around utility player. Players must have been 13 or 14 as of Dec. 31, 2018. Based out of the Portage Junior Miss Softball Complex in Portage, PJM Elite is a Class C team will a full summer schedule ahead playing in NSA and USSSA tournaments. For more information, contact Coach Gakle at pjmelite14u@gmail.com. Or call 219-221-7786.
Bishop Noll softball camp set to start June 18: Bishop Noll Softball Camp will be held 10-11:30 a.m. June 18-20 at the BNI softball field, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond. Open to grades 3-8. Cost is $40. For more information, contact Brandi Krolak, athletic director, at bkrolak@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1500.
Tennis
Tennis lessons at Harrison Park: The Hammond Parks & Recreation will hold tennis lessons at Harrison Park, 5701-5805 Hohman Ave., Hammond. Session 1 will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays (June 18, 20, 25, 27; July 2, 9, 11, 16). Session 2 will also be on Tuesdays and Thursdays (July 18, 23, 25, 30; August 1, 6, 8, 13). The registration deadline for Session 1 is June 14 and the deadline for Session 2 is July 15. Cost for each eight-class sessions is: ages 5-12, 11 to 11:50 a.m., $40; for ages 13-18, noon to 12:50 p.m., $40; and ages 19-plus, 7 to 8 p.m., $50. Register at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with cash or credit and a valid driver’s license or state ID before the session deadline. For details, contact Selina Baez at 219-853- 6378, ext. 7705 or email baezs@gohammond.com.
Lakeshore Tennis Association to offer tennis programs for adults and youth: A variety of tennis programs will be offered this spring and summer at numerous locations throughout Northwest Indiana. Programs include USTA Adult Social Leagues, Start-Restart adult group tennis lessons, USTA Single Day Showdown tennis tournaments, USTA Junior Team Tennis and Net Generation group lessons for ages 8 to 18. For more information, visit www.tennis219.com.
Volleyball
South Suburban College Volleyball camp: SSC Volleyball Program is accepting registrations for their Summer Camps June 24-25 for boys and girls in grades 3-8, along with a high school camp. The goal of the camps is to improve fundamentals and to have some fun along the way. Registration is encouraged by June 18 to ensure a spot in camp. Third-8th Grade Camp: 9:30 a.m.-noon, cost $30 per camper. High School 9th-12th Grade Camp: 6-9 p.m., cost $30 per camper. Family discounts are available. For more information or to register, contact Coach Michelle Orth (708) 655-9965 or email morth@ssc.edu. SSC is located at 15800 South State St., South Holland.
IU Northwest to hold multiple volleyball camps: The RedHawks Volleyball Kids Camp, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 8-10. The RedHawks Volleyball Skills Camp, for boys and girls ages 13-17, will be held 1 to 4 p.m. July 8-10. Cost for each camp is $60 per participant. Each additional child from the same family costs $50. Campers will learn directly from IUN varsity players and coaches. The format is designed for children of all levels and experience. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and gift at the end of the week. Reservations cannot be held until registration form has been submitted online and payment has been received. Space is limited. For more information, or to register, call 219-980-6944 or email redhawks@iun.edu. Or, visit www.iunredhawkathletics.com.
Purdue Northwest to offer a variety of camp options: Purdue Northwest women's volleyball coach Julie Wiejak will offer camps for girls in grades K-12. The K-8 camp is 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 8-11 at the Fitness & Recreation Center, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. It costs $140 per participant. An elite volleyball camp also is being offered July 15-18 for girls in grades 7-12 at the Fitness & Recreation Center. The elite camp has an overnight option, which includes housing and meals and costs $375. Commuters attend the camp from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and can choose from meals ($275) or no provided meals ($225). To register, visit http://www.pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps/. For more information, contact Wiejak at jwiejak@pnw.edu or 219-989-2540.