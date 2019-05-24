Baseball
American Legion Post 369 looking for players: American Legion Post 369 is looking for players ages 16-19 who want to play a very competitive schedule this upcoming summer season. Players from all high schools are welcome. The free tryout will be at 5 p.m. May 30 and noon June 1 at Kosciuszko Park, East Chicago. If interested, please contact manager Jimmy Flores at 219-292-2183 or jimmyflores219@gmail.com for details on tryout.
Baseball umpires needed: Crown Point Parks and Recreation is looking for umpires for its men's fast-pitch baseball and adult slow pitch softball leagues. The Crown Point Parks and Recreation hosts baseball and softball leagues throughout the spring, summer, and autumn. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
LOFS/Winfield Challenger Division baseball to hold registration: Lakes of the Four Seasons/Winfield Little League will hold registration for their Challenger Division, a baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. This coed program accommodates children aged 4-10, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school. The senior division starts at those aged 15 and older. Cost is $40. For details, contact Regina Wagoner at brbawag@gmail.com or 219-306-0197.
LaPorte baseball summer camp set to begin June 10: LaPorte's baseball coaching staff and players will conduct the Slicers' annual summer camp from June 10-13 at Schreiber Field. The event is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Grades K through second will meet from 10 to 11:25 a.m., while grades third through fifth will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. Cost is $40. Registration is due June 4.
Purdue Northwest to host college showcase: The Purdue Northwest baseball team will hold a college showcase for boys in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 at Dowling Park in Hammond. Cost is $139 per player. Pride baseball coach Dave Griffin is the showcase director. To register, visit http://www.pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps/. For more information, contact Griffin at david.griffin@pnw.edu or 219-989-8018.
Valparaiso University baseball camps: The Valparaiso University baseball team will hold both a prospect camp and a youth camp. Its annual prospect camp is June 18 at Emory G. Bauer Field, Valparaiso. Position players check in at 8:30 a.m. with the camp starting at 9 a.m. Pitchers only check in at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $125 for a position player or pitcher; $150 for pitching and hitting. The youth camp, for ages 7-12, will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24-26. Cost is $200. For more information or to register for either camp, visit valpobaseballcamps.com. Questions regarding the prospect camp can be directed to assistant coach Casey Fletcher at casey.fletcher@valpo.edu. Youth camp directions can be directed to assistant coach Kory Winter at kory.winter@valpo.edu.
Basketball
New PNW women's basketball coach to hold fundamental camp: New coach Courtney Locke will hold a fundamental camp for girls in grades 3-8. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon June 10-13 at the Fitness & Recreation Center, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. Cost is $100. Cost is $115 if you register the day of the camp. To register, visit http://www.pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps/. For more information, call the PNW athletic office at 219-989-2540.
Calumet College of St. Joseph girl's summer basketball camp: The Calumet College of St. Joseph girls summer basketball camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon June 12-13. This camp is for girls entering third through eighth grade and cost is $50 per participant. To register or for more information, contact assistant coach Scott Adams at gadams@ccsj.edu or call 219-670-1525.
SSC to host Championship Basketball Camps: The South Suburban College Championship Basketball Camps are set to start June 17. The Championship Basketball Camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17-20. Cost is $110. The Championship Shooting Camp runs 1 to 4 p.m. June 24-27. Cost is $60. If you enroll in both camps, the cost is $150. The camps are for boys and girls ages 7-17. For details, call Pigatti at 708-596-2000, ext. 2524 or email JPigatti@ssc.edu.
Valparaiso University men's basketball team to hold 3 camps: The Valparaiso University men's basketball team will hold a camp for children ages 5-7 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 17-20. The camp will feature contests and games and costs $130 camper. The Crusaders will also host two different camps for children ages 8-14. The first camp is 9 a.m. to noon June 17-20. The second camp is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15-18. The days will include teaching sessions, lectures from members of the Valparaiso program, fundamental stations and daily 5-on-5 games. Cost is $375 per player. For details, visit www.valpobasketballcamps.com.
Purdue Northwest men's basketball to offer week-long camps: Purdue Northwest men's basketball coach Boomer Roberts will host two week-long camps this summer. The first camp is from June 17-21 and the second camp is from June 24-28. Both camps are open to boys ages 7-14 and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The Friday session will be 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $195 per camp. Camps will be held at the Fitness & Recreation Center, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. To register, visit http://www.pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps/. For details, call the PNW athletic office at 219-989-2540.
Valparaiso University women's basketball team to hold camps: The Valparaiso University women's basketball team will hold camps for second- through eighth-graders; freshmen through seniors; and high school teams. All camps will take place at the Crusaders' home arena, the Athletics-Recreation Center. The day camp for students entering second through eighth grade will run from 9 a.m. to noon June 24-26. The cost is $100 per camper. The elite camp for high-school age players who want to play in college will be from noon to 5 p.m. June 29. The cost is $75 per camper and will feature high intensity teaching and skills training. For details, visit valpowomensbasketballcamps.com or contact administrative assistant Julie Vick at 219-464-5254 or Julie.Vick@valpo.edu. The high school team camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 28. To register or for more information, contact assistant coach Gabby Johnson at Gabby.Johnson@valpo.edu.
E'Twaun Moore Basketball Camp set for June 28-29: The 2019 E'Twaun Moore Basketball Camp will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 28-29 at East Chicago Central High School, 1100 W. Columbus Drive, East Chicago. It is for boys and girls entering fourth through ninth grade. Cost is $20 for East Chicago residents; $40 for non-residents. Participants must present school ID or report card at check-in. Registration and complete waiver form online at www.etwaun55.com. There will be no on-site registration. Registration deadline is June 21. For more information call 219-230-6786 or email info@etwaunn55.com.
IU Northwest holding multiple basketball camps: The RedHawks Basketball Kids Camp, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 15-17. The RedHawks Basketball Skills Camp, for boys and girls ages 12-17, will be held 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 20-22. Cost for each camp is $60 per participant. Each additional child from same family is $50. Reservations cannot be held until registration form has been submitted online and payment has been received. Space is limited. For details, call 219-980-6944, email redhawks@iun.edu. Also, visit www.iunredhawksathletics.com.
Camp
Camp FUNset to hold registration: Camp FUNset at Sunset Hill Farm County Park will feature eight weeks of themed experiences beginning June 10. The camp is for students entering kindergarten through ninth grade and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with extended care hours available. Scholarships are also available. Register online at www.portercountyparks.org/campfunset or by calling 219-309-0680. Fifty percent of tuition is due at registration, remainder due the week prior to camp's start.
Hammond hosts Summer Recreation Program: Hammond is offering a Summer Rec Program for children who are residents of the city and ages 6-11. Children will be in a supervised setting with sports equipment, games, and arts and crafts. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday from June 10-July 12. The cost is $25 per child and registration runs through June 3. The program is open to a maximum of 30 children. Proof of residency is required via a valid Indiana driver’s license or a valid state ID with a Hammond address. A birth certificate is needed for each child. Registration is available Monday-Friday at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl, and the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive. For more information, call 219-853-6378 or visit the Hammond Civic Center.
Football and cheer
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Bishop Noll offers football camp: Open to grades 4-8, the Bishop Noll football camp will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10-13 on the Bishop Noll football field. Cost is $50. For more information, contact athletic director Brandi Krolak at bkrolak@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1500.
Kawann Short Youth STEM and Football Camp: The fourth annual Kawann Short Youth STEM and Football Camp will be held July 6 at East Chicago Central High School, 1100 W. Columbus Dr., East Chicago. To register for the camp, which is free for Lake County boys and girls ages 8-16, visit www.kawannshort.com. Registration online only and deadline is June 14.
VU to host summer football camps: The Valparaiso University football team will host summer camps on July 11, 12 and 13. The first camp runs from 3 to 6 p.m. The second camp runs from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., and the final camp runs from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. All three camps will take place at Brown Field. Players entering grades nine through 12 are eligible. The cost of each camp is $30 for pre-registered individuals and $40 for walk-ups or anyone who registers on the day of the camp. For details, visit camps.jumpforward.com/valpofootball or email Jon.Robinson@valpo.edu.
Golf
Purdue Northwest athletic department golf outing: The 39th annual Powers-Purdue Northwest Golf Invitational will be held June 17 at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville. Breakfast is at 8 a.m., followed by a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. Happy hour, post-event awards and a raffle at around 2 p.m. Interested parties can sign up online at alumni.pnw.edu/PowersGolfOuting. For more information, contact John Friend at 219-989-2540 or Brandon Swanson at 219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu.
River Forest H.S. golf outing: The 16th annual River Forest Ingot Open, sponsored by the River Forest Middle School/High School athletic department, will be held June 29 at Indian Ridge Country Club, 6363 Grand Blvd., Hobart. Registration/breakfast 7-7:45 a.m., with an 8 a.m. tee-off. For details, call Andrew Wielgus or Derrick Milenkoff at the school, 219-962-7551, ext. 3005 or ext. 3026.
Health and Fitness
Boone Grove H.S. to offer sports physicals: The Boone Grove Athletic Department, along with the physicians and staff of Franciscan Health Alliance and Lakeshore Bone and Joint, will be offering 2019-20 sport physicals at Boone Grove High School, 260 S 500 W, Valparaiso, for student-athletes entering grades 6-12 from 5-7 p.m. June 5. Cost is $25 per student-athlete. Physical forms are available on the IHSAA and boonegroveathletics.com websites, in any PTSC school office, or at the event's check-in table. Athletes and their parents should enter the school through Door J to check in.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Running
Memorial Day Trail Run Xtreme 12K set for May 27: The Memorial Day TRAIL RUN XTREME 12K will be held at 8 a.m. May 27 at Portage’s Imagination Glen Park East, 149 North, Outback Trail. Cost for the 12K, including a T-shirt, is $40. All proceeds from the race go to Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter and the Portage Outback Trail Commission. For details, email mignon.kennedy@gabriels-horn.org or visit www.thtiming.com.
Love is Love 5k Run and non-competitive Walk scheduled for June 30: The Love is Love 5k Run and non-competitive Walk, which is part of The Crazy Legs Race Series, is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 30 at Bluhm County Park, 3855 S. 1100 W., Westville. Part of the proceeds benefit NWI Pride Events Inc. Cost is $10 to walk and $20 to run before June 1. Add $5 after June 1. For details, visit www.raceroster.com/events/2019/23344/love-is-love-5k-runwalk, www.crazylegsraceseries.info or contact Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com.
Hobart Family YMCA to host 39th annual Brickyard Run: Join the Hobart Family YMCA for the 39th annual Brickyard Run 5 Mile and 5K on July 4. Racers in each of the many divisions will compete for the legendary “Brick” awards. Online pre-registration through July 3 is $20, or $28 with a T-shirt. Race-day registration is $30. For details, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/IN/Hobart/BrickyardRun or contact race director Aimee Santos at asantos@hobartymca.org.
Soccer
Purdue Northwest men's soccer offering multiple camps: The Purdue Northwest men's soccer team and coach Ryan Hayes will host both ID camps for boys in grades 9-12 and a day camp for U6–U15 boys at Dowling Park, Hammond. The first ID camp is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8 and costs $110. The second ID camp is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9 and costs $110. The cost to attend both ID camps is $185. ID camp participants receive a T-shirt. The day camp is 9 a.m. to noon June 10-14 and costs $140. Campers receive a T-shirt. Day camp participants receive $10 off for each camper they refer. To register, visit http://www.pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps/. For more information, call the PNW athletic office at 219-989-2540.
Viking Soccer Camp set to start June 10: Valparaiso H.S. Viking Soccer Camp will be held 9 a.m. to noon from June 10-14 at Westside Park, Valparaiso. For boys and girls ages 7-18 years old. Camp brochures available at Blythe’s Sport Shop, 2810 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. For more information, contact Danny Jeftich, Vikings boys soccer head coach and camp director, 219-242-3770.
Bishop Noll boys and girls soccer running camps: The Bishop Noll boys soccer camp will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. June 11-13 at Bishop Noll, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond. Open to boys in grades 4-8, the camp costs $40. The Bishop Noll girls soccer camp will run 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 18-20 at Hessville Youth Soccer Complex, which is located at 167th Street and Nevada Avenue, Hammond. Open to girls in grades 4-8, the camp costs $40. For more information, contact athletic director Brandi Krolak at bkrolak@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1500.
Valparaiso University women's soccer to offer coed and elite camps: The Valparaiso University women's soccer team is offering a Youth Day Camp and an Elite ID Camp this summer. The Youth Day Camp is 9 a.m. to noon June 17-19 and open to girls and boys ages 6-14. The cost is $99 per player. The Youth Day Camp will work on technical skills and tactical awareness. Sessions are designed to meet the needs of athletes of all ages and skill levels. The Elite ID Camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. July 20 and is for girls in grades 9-12. The cost is $120 per camper. For details, visit https://womens.valposoccervip.com/
PNW women's soccer program to host ID camps: The Purdue Northwest women's soccer team, under the direction of coach Jake Truty, will host ID camps for girls in grades 9-12 at Dowling Park, Hammond. The first ID camp is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 and costs $110. The second ID camp is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13 and costs $110. The cost to attend both ID camps is $185. ID camp participants receive a T-shirt. To register, visit http://www.pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps/. For more information, call the PNW athletic office at 219-989-2540.
Softball
Adult and girls youth softball umpires needed: Crown Point Parks and Recreation is looking for umpires for its adult slow pitch softball and girls youth fast-pitch softball. The Crown Point Parks and Recreation hosts softball leagues throughout the spring, summer and autumn. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office at 210-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Travel softball seeks catcher: The PJM Elite 14u travel softball team is looking for a catcher and would consider an all-around utility player. Players must have been 13 or 14 as of Dec. 31, 2018. Based out of the Portage Junior Miss Softball Complex in Portage, PJM Elite is a Class C team will a full summer schedule ahead playing in NSA and USSSA tournaments. For more information, contact Coach Gakle at pjmelite14u@gmail.com. Or call 219-221-7786.
Tennis
Lakeshore Tennis Association to offer tennis programs for adults and youth: A variety of tennis programs will be offered this spring and summer at numerous locations throughout Northwest Indiana. Programs include USTA Adult Social Leagues, Start-Restart adult group tennis lessons, USTA Single Day Showdown tennis tournaments, USTA Junior Team Tennis and Net Generation group lessons for ages 8 to 18. For more information, visit www.tennis219.com.
Volleyball
Adult summer sand volleyball: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department adult summer coed and women’s sand volleyball leagues will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. June 4-Aug. 7. The adult summer co-ed and women’s division will consist of nine weeks of matches and tournament competition. All matches are played at Sauerman Woods Park outdoor sand volleyball courts, 1000 E. South St., Crown Point. The individual entry fee is $40 for Crown Point residents ($50 non-residents). For more information, to verify residency or to register, contact John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Hammond Sportsplex kids volleyball camp set to start June 10: The Hammond Sportsplex will offer a youth volleyball camp that is designed to teach basic skills from June 10-12. The camp for children ages 5-8 will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Children 9-12 will have camp from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children 13-15 will go from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The fee is $60 per child. Register at the Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Monday through Friday until June 7. For more information, visit www.hammondsportsplex.com or contact Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666 or robertsk@gohammond.com.
Bishop Noll hosts volleyball camp: Bishop Noll’s coaching staff and players will conduct a volleyball camp from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 10-14 in the BNI Fieldhouse, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond. Open to students in grades 5-8, the camp costs $50. For more information, contact athletic director Brandi Krolak at bkrolak@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058, ext. 1500.
IU Northwest holding multiple volleyball camps: The RedHawks Volleyball Kids Camp, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 8-10. The RedHawks Volleyball Skills Camp, for boys and girls ages 13-17, will be held 1 to 4 p.m. July 8-10. Cost for each camp is $60 per participant. Each additional child from the same family costs $50. Campers will learn directly from IUN varsity players and coaches. The format is designed for children of all levels and experience. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and gift at the end of the week. Reservations cannot be held until registration form has been submitted online and payment has been received. Space is limited. For more information, or to register, call 219-980-6944 or email redhawks@iun.edu. Or, visit www.iunredhawkathletics.com.
Purdue Northwest to offer a variety of camp options: Purdue Northwest women's volleyball coach Julie Wiejak will offer camps for girls in grades K-12. The K-8 camp is 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 8-11 at the Fitness & Recreation Center, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. It costs $140 per participant. An elite volleyball camp also is being offered July 15-18 for girls in grades 7-12 at the Fitness & Recreation Center. The elite camp has an overnight option, which includes housing and meals and costs $375. Commuters attend the camp from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and can choose from meals ($275) or no provided meals ($225). To register, visit http://www.pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps/. For more information, contact Wiejak at jwiejak@pnw.edu or 219-989-2540.