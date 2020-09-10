Boston Marathon popping up in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — The giant box of popcorn running through Valparaiso on Labor Day was no cause for alarm. It was just running the Boston Marathon.
“Valpo’s known for popcorn, with Orville Redenbacher and the Popcorn Festival,” runner Sam Costas said. “I’ve run 12 of 13 marathons in a costume so I wasn’t going to run without one. Popcorn was perfect.”
Costas posted a time of four hours, 15 minutes in the virtual race. Her best was three hours, 23 minutes and 43 seconds in the Chicago Marathon last year.
Costumes are her thing. She ran the Chicago Marathon a few years ago in a Pizza suit. She ran two Disney races in full-length princess dresses.
“When I’m running people like to see runners in costumes. It’s almost like they cheer for you a little more,” Costas said. “I’ve never tried a costume before I run in it. I do have chafing scars from some of them and they’re heavy sometimes. But they stay on the whole way.”
The Boston Marathon was originally scheduled for April, then postponed until September before being converted into a virtual marathon. Participants will post times between Sept. 5 and 20. Runners verify routes via a phone or smartwatch app.
Costas’s route was an amalgamation of three training runs she’s been making throughout Valparaiso. It took her downtown, then north near Long Lake and throughout most of the city.
“I figured Valpo was the perfect place to run,” she said. “It was probably one of the tougher races I’ve done because you get pumped up so much from the spectators. I’ve done Chicago, where you have thousands of people lining the streets. For me, I think it was pretty tough to keep the motivation up.”
She had a support crew of friends and family at water stops, but portions of Monday’s run were in secluded areas, leaving Costas alone.
Other parts of the run took her through populated areas.
“I had a ton of people honk their horns or comment on my costume. It helped a lot,” she said. “I really enjoyed my race. It was beautiful and I was happy to get it done.”
Costas is a PhD student studying political science at Loyola University Chicago. She’s leaving for Dallas in a few weeks to finish training to be a commercial pilot in what she calls a change of direction in life.
Next is an Iron Man competition in just a few weeks. It’ll be her first full Iron Man after a quick turnaround. She's done two half races.
“(The marathon) was kind of a training run for me,” Costas said. “It was more about just getting it done.”
A look back at the popcorn parade in Valparaiso
