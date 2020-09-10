Boston Marathon popping up in Valparaiso

“I figured Valpo was the perfect place to run,” she said. “It was probably one of the tougher races I’ve done because you get pumped up so much from the spectators. I’ve done Chicago, where you have thousands of people lining the streets. For me, I think it was pretty tough to keep the motivation up.”

She had a support crew of friends and family at water stops, but portions of Monday’s run were in secluded areas, leaving Costas alone.

Other parts of the run took her through populated areas.

“I had a ton of people honk their horns or comment on my costume. It helped a lot,” she said. “I really enjoyed my race. It was beautiful and I was happy to get it done.”

Costas is a PhD student studying political science at Loyola University Chicago. She’s leaving for Dallas in a few weeks to finish training to be a commercial pilot in what she calls a change of direction in life.

Next is an Iron Man competition in just a few weeks. It’ll be her first full Iron Man after a quick turnaround. She's done two half races.

“(The marathon) was kind of a training run for me,” Costas said. “It was more about just getting it done.”