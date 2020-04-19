Crazy Legs keeping runners honest with virtual 10K

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Crazy Legs Race Director Paul Stofko was considering names for a 10K run during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted to give people a reason to smile.

“Toilet paper’s hot, baby,” Stofko said. “Who’d have thought there’d be a day in our lives that we’d have to worry about picking up toilet paper?”

The TP Virtual 10K run will happen May 2. A virtual race might be done on a treadmill or even outside. The idea is to avoid gathering in a large group.

“Everybody’s jumping on the virtual bandwagon now. I’ve never done a virtual run, though,” Stofko said. “Since people are in homes and have access to a computer, it gives them something to keep them motivated during this time.”

Race times will be posted online, but runners will be responsible for posting screenshots of their times to the race Facebook page or emailing them to Stofko. Those who can will use GPS data from phones or smart watches.

“There is a level of trust,” Stofko said. “We try to verify as best as possible, but it’s kind of an honor system. Most of the people are honest with runners.”

Stofko, a Chesterton resident, started Crazy Legs in 2011. He began directing races while living in Colorado in 2008.