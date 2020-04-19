Crazy Legs keeping runners honest with virtual 10K

When Crazy Legs Race Director Paul Stofko was considering names for a 10K run during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted to give people a reason to smile.
“Toilet paper’s hot, baby,” Stofko said. “Who’d have thought there’d be a day in our lives that we’d have to worry about picking up toilet paper?”
The TP Virtual 10K run will happen May 2. A virtual race might be done on a treadmill or even outside. The idea is to avoid gathering in a large group.
“Everybody’s jumping on the virtual bandwagon now. I’ve never done a virtual run, though,” Stofko said. “Since people are in homes and have access to a computer, it gives them something to keep them motivated during this time.”
Race times will be posted online, but runners will be responsible for posting screenshots of their times to the race Facebook page or emailing them to Stofko. Those who can will use GPS data from phones or smart watches.
“There is a level of trust,” Stofko said. “We try to verify as best as possible, but it’s kind of an honor system. Most of the people are honest with runners.”
Stofko, a Chesterton resident, started Crazy Legs in 2011. He began directing races while living in Colorado in 2008.
Most of his runs benefit a local charity. Stofko’s friend, Laura Verheaghe, owns the Red Cup Cafe, which is taking donations to serve free soup for the needy. Some of the proceeds for the TP 10K will go to Red Cup.
“I just thought, ‘Let’s raise some money to help her out.’ She’s not charging anybody to pick up the soup,” Stofko said. “I thought this would be nice way, since we can’t have a physical race for her, to do something virtual.”
Some runners are competitive, but most just want to stay active, Stofko said.
Crazy Legs has other runs planned for this summer, including one in June and another in July. Stofko’s still unsure whether either will take place. A race planned for June 7 in Colorado was already canceled.
Fall runs are up in the air, as well.
“We’re just kind of holding off and seeing what’s going to happen for the rest of the year,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!