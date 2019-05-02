Danny Jeftich has been on the sidelines for some of his children’s greatest athletic achievements.
He was the Valparaiso soccer coach in 2004 when the Vikings and son Daniel captured the IHSAA state championship. He has also been an avid supporter as son Nikolas has put together an impressive running career, complete with multiple Popcorn Panic titles in Valparaiso.
All of those achievements took a back seat in April when Danny traveled back to his native Serbia with his sons to watch them compete in the Belgrade Marathon.
“As a father, I was so proud,” Danny said. “I was born there, but each of my sons (including Jovan, who didn’t make the trip) have embraced their history. My three boys have all connected with what was once Yugoslavia and now Serbia. The running was just icing on the cake.”
Danny was born in Yugoslavia before he left for the United States on July 2, 1972, in search of his father, Dusan, who left when Danny was a small child. The pair reconnected and Danny stayed in the United States on a student visa, ultimately earning a soccer scholarship to St. Francis. Because of visa restrictions, Danny was kept from visiting his home country for at least seven years. Once Jovan and Daniel were born in the mid-1980s, Danny planned a trip back home with his young children.
“The first time I went over was in 1988,” Daniel said. “At that time, it was Yugoslavia and we still have a lot of those VHS tapes from those first trips. We have a lot of large ties and having a lot of family over there. I try to stay up on all the sports and politics that are happening there because it’s a lot that we can relate on when we get together.”
It was on a trip back to Serbia last year that the Jeftich family started talking about running the Belgrade Marathon. Daniel had run the Chicago Marathon in 2015 and was itching for another opportunity to run. Nikolas has long been an accomplished distance runner and he and longtime running partner Ryan Wells were also looking for a new challenge. They all settled on Belgrade.
“Once I finished Chicago, I knew how to prepare myself for a marathon,” Daniel said. “For Belgrade, there was a set time that I wanted to go after and it was a thrill to represent both the United States and Serbia.”
Daniel improved on his first marathon time by 10 minutes and finished just outside the top 500 in a time of 4 hours, 39.19 minutes. Nikolas, who was running in his sixth marathon, finished in 39th place in a time of 3:10:26. Wells was the top American finisher with a time of 2:50:50, good for 12th place overall.
“Going into it, no matter what, no matter how we did, we were running this for each other and for my family,” Nikolas said. “It was tough to get a good time with the training coming out of pretty busy time for my work schedule, but it was great that we were able to get it in.”
Nikolas is planning on training for another crack at Chicago this fall as he continues to go after an Olympic qualifying time. Setting a personal record wasn’t on his mind in Belgrade, as Nikolas was just proud to be able to represent his family in his father’s homeland.
“It was definitely a special race,” Nikolas said. “Probably the most unique one I’ve done so far. It was my first overseas marathon and for the first one to be in the country where my dad grew up, it was truly a wonderful opportunity.”