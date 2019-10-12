Jeff Mescal has run dozens of marathons across the country — so many that he’s completed at least one in all 50 states.
And the Hebron native will be running in yet another Chicago Marathon on Sunday.
But you can bet his focus will be less on breaking his personal record and more on his nephews making their marathon debut.
Nick and Brandon Mescal both played football at Portage High School and have taken up weightlifting. After running some shorter races in the last couple years, they’re taking the plunge and tackling a marathon.
“For sure, I will be thinking about them during the race,” Jeff Mescal said. “As soon as I finish, I’ll be circling back to find them and cheer them on. We also have plans to celebrate after the race.”
Being that it’s their first time running more than 5 kilometers, just finishing may seem like a reason to celebrate. But the sons of Jeff’s twin brother, Jack, are way too competitive to have that mentality.
Nick and Brandon are five years apart in age, 28 and 23, respectively, but so similar in everything else from high school sports to hobbies. Now they are gladly taking on a new challenge.
“I always had a great feeling running, but my excuse for not doing it more was always my weight training,” Nick said. “I got a free entry into the Popcorn Panic last year through my job (at Urschel Laboratories) and I finished third in my age group and got a cool plaque. I thought, ‘Maybe I’m cut out for this running thing.’”
Brandon actually began his brief running career a little earlier, but it was more casual until last year.
“(Running) has always been something I liked,” Brandon said. “After high school I started running with my uncle. I decided to run the Turkey Trot (with Jeff and Nick) last November.”
He estimates it was his “third or fourth” competitive race while Nick was just in his second. But the older brother finished inside the top 10 percent at the event that had more than 3,000 finishers — improving by more than a minute from his Popcorn Panic time two months earlier — while Brandon was still respectable in the top third of runners.
Sunday is a huge step for both, going from 5K to 26.2 miles, and they’ve been training as hard as they did during practices at The Warpath when Nick played tight end and Brandon was a wide receiver and defensive back.
“The training is a lot different,” said Brandon, who is still part of Portage football as a coach at Fegely Middle School. “You have to pace yourself to get miles. I just wanted to see if I could do it.”
Nick also added that Brandon “has always looked up to me and been into fitness … so he followed along.” Nick actually has a definitive goal this weekend.
“I’m not too nervous,” he added. “At first, I was worried about finishing, but now I’m pressuring myself to finish in under four hours.”
Nick earned his entry into Chicago through the annual lottery, while Brandon is running with the charity World Vision, a humanitarian organization that fights poverty and injustice around the world. It could be the first of many marathons for them. At least that’s what their uncle might secretly hope for.
“Who knows? They may have the running gene and not know it,” Jeff said.