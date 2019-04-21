As Jeff Mescal wound down through the meadows of Hawaii's Big Island at the Revel Kulia Marathon on March 9, years of intense, often round-the-clock work boiled down to one last descent.
In 2011, the Hebron resident set out to join the exclusive club of runners who have completed a marathon in all 50 states in under three hours. Mescal had traveled to remote destinations like Fargo, North Dakota, and Juneau, Alaska, in search of immense personal satisfaction and perhaps even a little glory.
At age 53, Mescal faced higher stakes than in any of his previous 97 marathons. If he couldn't finish in under three hours, he would have to travel the 4,000-plus miles back to Hawaii again. Just two weeks before this race, Mescal suffered a hamstring strain that already put this race in doubt. There was no telling when another injury or simple aging would render him unable to meet his time goal again.
Thus, eight years of training and travel built up to one last stretch in Waikoloa, as Mescal approached the finish line wearing his creamsicle orange Nikes, American flag bandanna and favorite Oakleys — he shed his Indiana flag tank top miles prior. As whales breached in the nearby Pacific Ocean, Mescal couldn't yet appreciate the Big Island's beauty — he ran in pain, the skin on the back half of his foot having rubbed raw and scrunched up behind his heel at Mile 6.
“Of all the 98 marathons, that was the toughest one I ever ran,” Mescal said. “I always say Mother Marathon is tough, and she threw one more curveball at me.”
When Mescal finished at 2 hours, 56 minutes, 49.43 seconds, he became the rare runner to finish a marathon in under three hours in all 50 states. While official records are hard to come by, Mescal said he's the club's seventh and oldest member — the 50 States Marathon Club recognizes only four previous members online.
“I don't even know if I can describe it, because it was just so awesome for him,” said Bonnie Mescal, Jeff's wife. “It was a bit of a buildup. It was just so exciting.”
Mescal's journey followed a long path filled with uncertainty and even doubt. Along the way, he visited countless places he said he never would have otherwise and witnessed plenty of memorable scenes. He won't soon forget the time a bear delayed the Alaska race, a high-speed car chase on the course in San Antonio or the time he ran through a snowstorm in Omaha, Nebraska.
It might never have happened, however, without a push from Chuck Engle, Mescal's running friend who has held multiple world records and owns marathon victories in all 50 states. Mescal had only picked up running at age 40, originally based on a desire to say he completed one marathon.
Once Mescal finished his first at Disney World in January 2006, he said he “got bit by the bug.” He somehow qualified for the Boston Marathon that April and beat Lance Armstrong at the New York Marathon in November. Engle saw Mescal's passion and rapid improvement and sent him information about the 50-state challenge.
Eventually, Mescal took up the task with a local friend, Bill Stalhandske.
“(Stalhandske) said, 'If you do it, I'll do it,'” Mescal said. “I'm like, 'Alright, it's a long-term goal. I'll go for it.'”
That recounting belies what was an extremely demanding task. The median male marathon finisher clocks in at 4:10:10, according to marastats.com. Mescal said he runs at least six days per week, often on the Erie Lackawanna Trail in Crown Point with his daughter, Jessie, now an all-conference track and cross country runner at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida.
Mescal is so particular with his diet that Bonnie Mescal said he prefers to prepare his own food the night before a race. Often, that means making spaghetti in a hotel room coffeepot.
That regimen helped Mescal cut his time more and more, leading up to what he, Bonnie Mescal and Stalhandske all name the most memorable race of the 50. Stalhandske and Mescal flew into Atlanta and drove to Savannah, Georgia, for the Rock 'n' Roll Savannah Marathon on Nov. 3, 2012.
The American Cancer Society sponsored the race and gave out singlets to runners. Stalhandske said he wanted to get one, but Mescal is notoriously rigid with his routine and what he wears during races. Eventually, Stalhandske convinced Mescal to wear one.
Very few of the most serious runners who line up in front prior to the race had the singlets, according to Stalhandske, so Mescal stood out. The director of the American Cancer Society approached the two before the start and engaged them in conversation before Mescal left to finish his stretching and mentally prepare himself.
Stalhandske told the representative that Mescal would be in the mix to win and said she seemed taken aback. About halfway through, the course set up so that the leaders ran in one direction on the other side of the same street as the less competitive runners — Stalhandske attempted the 50-state challenge but didn't set a time goal like Mescal. To Stalhandske's pleasure, the lead car passed by and revealed Mescal at the front of the pack, leading a race of roughly 2,500 entrants, Stalhandske estimated. He went on to win with Bonnie Mescal watching the live stream on her computer, shocked and excited.
When Mescal turned 50 in 2016, he was running 10 to 12 sub-three-hour marathons per year and decided to back off his training for fear of injury — he still had about 20 states to go. Issues started, however, at the Bear Lake Marathon in Wyoming on June 16, 2017.
Running at elevation, Mescal still had a successful race by most measures. He finished first and won the corresponding prize money, but posted a 3:03:05 mark. It was a sub-optimal race to blow due to the difficulty of returning to Wyoming. Mescal knew his next race was in Alaska — another far-flung race he only wanted to run in once — and ramped up his preparation to make sure he would stay under three hours.
A week before the race, Mescal injured his hamstring. Every time he tried to return to running, the injury recurred. To make matters worse, Mescal then started experiencing pain running down the back of his leg stemming from issues with his sciatic nerve.
At one point that summer, Mescal, a software consultant who travels frequently for work, took an easy, four-mile run during a business trip to Columbus, Ohio. Partway through, the pain was bad enough that he stopped to lie down in the grass beside the path. Looking up at the night sky, Mescal wondered whether he could ever complete all 50 states, much less ever run another marathon in less than three hours.
“It felt like someone took a knife and just ripped it down from by butt all the way down to my calf,” Mescal said. “I'm thinking, 'Oh man, this may be it.'”
Mescal hobbled back to his hotel a mile away and ultimately got an MRI as a precaution. The test didn't reveal anything that would prevent him from finishing his quest. After some time off, Mescal ran the Oceanfront Marathon in Hawaii in January 2018 before getting back under three hours in New Jersey that April.
Mescal knew he couldn't stop. Although his work travel gave him a significant amount of airline miles to help with flights, he and his family had still invested plenty of time and money into this journey.
At that point, Mescal decided to go for it. He would run the 10 remaining states within a year, if possible. The locations weren't the easiest, either. They included Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska — the first two featuring significant elevation and the third wintry weather that ended up numbing Mescal from chest to fingers. “My aggressive plan,” Mescal called it.
Bonnie Mescal, Jessie Mescal, and Jeff Mescal's son, Noah, traveled with him to a handful of races, but his sister and brother-in-law joined for the final race, too. It came full circle when Mescal saw that Engle would be among the participants.
Mescal said finishing the challenge hasn't left a gap in his life, as he ran other marathons throughout his chase. And as Bonnie Mescal noted, now the family can go abroad for new races and new destinations. Plus, Mescal said he hopes to still return to some of his favorite locations — partly for the memories, but perhaps for a run, too.
“I got a lot of stories out of it,” Mescal said. “To me, it's amazing what the human body can adapt to.”