Local teens dot leaderboard at EXMI One Mile Challenge

That’s what Politza did in a sort of reunion of teammates and competitors before her senior year.

“It was super fun to run another race with the team; we had a great time,” she said. “It’s always great to see girls from the area and compete with them. I’m looking forward to a fun cross country season.”

Besides the actual mile run, which had 428 finishers this year after just 287 in last year’s race held in the midst of the pandemic, bringing together youth runners and supporting local school programs is a huge part of Extra Mile’s annual gathering, which is operated by Extra Mile Fitness owners Todd and Heather Henderlong.

“It’s great for the Henderlongs to support local programs and we come out to support a local business,” said Valpo boys cross country coach Aaron Crague, who earned his second straight Masters title in the One Mile Challenge. "They employ local high school kids from several schools and support the local running community, even during the pandemic.”

Arredondo added kudos for the Henderlongs.