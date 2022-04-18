Munster resident makes his Boston Marathon debut — two years later than scheduled

Jeff Carroll's long and winding road to the finish line of Monday's Boston Marathon began more than 20 years ago, much closer to home.

With a buddy who wanted to get back into shape after a snowboarding mishap, Carroll ran his first marathon, in Chicago in 2001. It took him more than five hours to finish.

Carroll, a 45-year-old Griffith High School grad who now lives in Munster, kept plugging away, and on Sept. 1, 2019, ran a marathon in Minocqua, Wisconsin, in a time fast enough to qualify for Boston.

The plan then was to run the world's most famous marathon the next year, but COVID-19 disrupted that and so many other plans. The Boston Marathon was canceled in 2020 and returned with a smaller, more select field last fall.

With Boston back in the spring this year as the pandemic eased, Carroll checked the eligibility requirements. To participate in the 2022 race, runners must have posted a qualifying time no earlier than Sept. 1, 2019. He just made it in under the deadline.

"There were so many people who got shut out," Carroll said after Monday's race. "It was a small miracle to be here at all."

But he was, and he was thrilled to be part of history, running a time of 3 hours, 38 minutes, 17 seconds.

"I love all these great American sporting events," said Carroll, who regularly attends the Indianapolis 500 and also has taken in the Kentucky Derby. He's not a race car driver or a jockey, so this was the one he could participate in — rather than just watch.

But watching the event on TV couldn't quite prepare him for actually competing.

"The course lived up to its reputation as a killer," Carroll said. "Everybody talks about Heartbreak Hill. But it's the million other ups and downs that lead to Heartbreak Hill ... it's not one of your Midwest flat courses."

Carroll got the word last fall that he'd be in the field and spent the winter training, mostly outside.

"Like a lot of people, I don't want to go on a treadmill," he said. "You feel like you're not tough if you're on a treadmill."

But Carroll realized as he was running Monday that the uphill and downhill stretches that can't be replicated on the trails and roads in the Midwest can be simulated by adjusting the slope of a treadmill.

It's a mental note to file away if he winds up running another marathon with similar topography to Boston.

And he figures there will be more races.

"I want to break three (hours)," he said. "I've got one or two left in me."

The best part about this marathon, maybe even better than the iconic setting, was the opportunity to turn the trip into a family vacation shared with his wife Kelley and children Ben and Lyla. The delay from his originally planned race may have been a blessing in that regard, with his kids now a couple years older and perhaps more able to grasp what their dad has accomplished.

That's in spite of running that 3:38, "not a great time for me," Carroll said. "I think that until you run these hills, you don't know what you're getting into."

Now, at last, he does know that.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.