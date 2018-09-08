VALPARAISO — Nikolas Jeftich wasn’t going to let an injury keep him from defending his title Saturday morning at the 40th annual Popcorn Panic in Valparaiso.
Jeftich, nursing a patella injury which has kept him away from racing all season, returned to his native Valparaiso and captured his second straight Panic title, and third overall, with a time of 26 minutes, 21 seconds.
It didn’t match his personal best of 25:09.2 from last year, but Jeftich was happy with the win, all things considered.
“It felt really good to put the singlet on again today and get back to racing,” Jeftich said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be my best day, but I wanted to get back out here. It’s been a while with the injury.”
Jeftich finished just over 30 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Jacob Baranowski (26:52.1). The pair competed against each other in high school when Jeftich ran for the Vikings and Baranowski ran at Highland, then the two became teammates on the Run Club at Indiana University.
“It’s been four years since we’ve raced competitively against each other,” Baranowski said. “The game plan was to go out with him for the first mile and then he just turned it on. Every time I thought I was gaining on him, he just took off. It was just awesome to be back and able to roll together again.”
Jeftich was an eager observer once the race ended as his two brothers, Jovan and Daniel, were both competing. He said there were some fun bets in the family as to who was going to finish higher, and Jeftich leaned toward Jovan, and an assistant with the Valparaiso boys soccer team, under father Danny.
“Jovan is kind of a silent killer with the way that he trains,” Jeftich said. “He’s quiet about it, but he gets out there.”
Jeftich proved to be correct as Jovan finished 36th overall with a time of 35:18.1, while Daniel finished just outside the top 100 with a time of 39:37.2.
While Baranowski narrowly missed being a winner in his first Panic appearance, Katie Engel was able to make a great first impression.
The former Pepperdine cross country and track athlete was visiting family in Valparaiso this weekend and decided to run in the Panic. Engel was the top female finisher with a time of 29:34.5. Seven-time champion Racheal Rossi finished in second place with a time of 31:07.3.
“This was such a fun race,” Engel said. “I drove a little bit of the course last night and saw that the first half had a lot of hills. It was fun to come here and visit my family and have them supporting me.”
Valparaiso resident Liz Engel encouraged her niece to run the race as a way to try and meet new people in the area after Katie moved to South Bend earlier this summer. Katie was born in Chicago, but grew up in Honeoye Falls, New York, before attending college in California. Seeing Katie win the Popcorn Panic was exciting and a bit nostalgic for Liz.
“I’ve been texting everybody and letting them know that Katie is a celebrity now,” Liz said. “I actually shook Orville’s (Redenbacher) hand a long time ago at Popcorn Fest. It was the second annual one and I was working at a nursing home and we got some award where I got to meet him. Now all these years later I’m back here with Katie.”
Saturday marked the second year the Panic held a 5k race in addition to the 5-mile run. Shane Mihigan, a sophomore at Victory Christian Academy, won the men’s race with a time of 19:36.0 while Ciara Bonner, 13, of Valparaiso won the women’s race with a time of 21:14.1.