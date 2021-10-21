 Skip to main content
Region runners run Chicago, Boston marathons in consecutive days
LOCAL RUNNING

Nathan O'Connor

Chesterton native Nathan O’Connor poses with a pair of medals after completing the Chicago and Boston Marathons in consecutive days earlier this month.

 Provided

Nathan O’Connor had a goal of running two marathons in two days in two different cities and he wasn’t about to let anything stand in his way.

O’Connor pulled off the nearly unthinkable earlier this month when he, along with Valparaiso residents Beth Bowker and Mark Howe, ran in the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 10 and the Boston Marathon the next day.

Running the 52.4 combined miles was the easy part. Getting to the start line for both races was where the real marathon occurred.

“Everyone in the running community wants to do Boston and when they announced that it would be the day after Chicago, it looked like a great opportunity,” O’Connor said. “They originally announced it for 2020 in the fall and then they canceled the races. Then Boston was supposed to be in the spring again and then postponed again to this fall. Once it was in place, it’s the only time you get to do this double.”

O’Connor, a 2019 Chesterton graduate, finished Chicago in 2 hours. 38 minutes and 36 second, and Boston in 2:37.55. His times were even more impressive considering all the hoops that the three Region residents needed to go through to make competing in both races a reality.

Boston race organizers required runners to pick up their bibs at a race expo in the city on Friday and the organizers ruled that runners had to do so in person. This required O’Connor, Bowker and Howe to fly to Boston on Friday, fly back to Chicago later that night and then catch a flight back to Boston after the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

“The most stressful part was getting to Boston,” Bowker said. “Mark and I had it perfectly planned out. Then they started changing flights around, they added a layover, changed the arrival time to later, the departure time to earlier. Needless to say, we were a little stressed.”

O’Connor flew Delta and United on his Boston flights on Friday, but Bowker and Howe weren’t so lucky, having booked flights on Southwest. The Dallas-based airline has been under fire recently for cancelling thousands of flights while blaming disruptive weather after pilots began to push back on a mandatory vaccine mandate. All this left Bowker wondering if her perfectly crafted plans would all be for naught.

“I tried to look at it as fate,” Bowker said. “If the flights had not gone as planned, that would be the universe telling me that running two marathons back-to-back was not in the cards for us.”

Bowker and Howe operated independently from O’Connor, but the three Region runners found themselves on the same flight on Sunday night after they completed the Chicago Marathon. Ready to fly out on Southwest at 7 p.m., the flight was pushed back until 9 p.m. and the three didn’t get into Boston until after midnight.

“When I run a marathon, sleeping isn’t always the easiest thing,” Bowker said. “The good thing was I wasn’t stressed about trying to fall asleep. The flights worked out and I was able to just hit the pillow and fall asleep right away.”

After flying back on Monday night, O’Connor needed some time to come down from the adrenaline of knocking out both marathons in two days. While he was hoping for a faster time in Chicago, O’Connor was content with the way the two races ultimately played out.

“I’m really happy that I did it,” O’Connor said. “It’s still sinking in. I guess it poses the question of what’s next. I’ll go and do Boston again in the spring and hopefully in a few years I’ll be able to knock out the rest of the big six. I’ve got London, Berlin, Tokyo and New York left to go.”

Bowker and Howe ran together in both marathons, crossing in 4:01 in Chicago and 4:04 in Boston. As the pair flew back to Chicago on Tuesday, there was a profound sense of accomplishment.

“I kind of compare it to Christmas Day and then the day after Christmas,” Bowker said. “You’ve opened all the presents. Now what? We trained for 16 or 17 weeks and then it’s time to take a few days off. With all the craziness, it’s time for a break.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

