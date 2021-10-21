Region runners run Chicago, Boston marathons in consecutive days

Nathan O’Connor had a goal of running two marathons in two days in two different cities and he wasn’t about to let anything stand in his way.

O’Connor pulled off the nearly unthinkable earlier this month when he, along with Valparaiso residents Beth Bowker and Mark Howe, ran in the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 10 and the Boston Marathon the next day.

Running the 52.4 combined miles was the easy part. Getting to the start line for both races was where the real marathon occurred.

“Everyone in the running community wants to do Boston and when they announced that it would be the day after Chicago, it looked like a great opportunity,” O’Connor said. “They originally announced it for 2020 in the fall and then they canceled the races. Then Boston was supposed to be in the spring again and then postponed again to this fall. Once it was in place, it’s the only time you get to do this double.”

O’Connor, a 2019 Chesterton graduate, finished Chicago in 2 hours. 38 minutes and 36 second, and Boston in 2:37.55. His times were even more impressive considering all the hoops that the three Region residents needed to go through to make competing in both races a reality.