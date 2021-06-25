Ringing In Spring brings sense of normalcy to post-pandemic racing

“It was a slightly different atmosphere with some COVID restrictions, but it was so nice to finally see people I hadn’t seen in a long time,” said Chester, who now lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “Even though I no longer live there, it always feels like I’m ‘home’ when I come race there again.”

It was a memorable return since Chester fulfilled one of her childhood dreams.

“Ever since I was a little girl running with the Calumet Region Striders, I always wanted to win that race because I loved the overall bell award they presented to the winner,” she said.

Among her other goals were competing in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials (she did that in February) and running in the Boston Marathon, which she hopes to do in October as that famous race returns for its 125th installment after a two-year hiatus.

Father-son finish

Lawless earned another masters title and finished third overall in the Dad’s Day 5K last Sunday at Countryside Park in Portage. Finishing about 45 seconds ahead of him in second place was his son, Reed, who just graduated from Morgan Township and will be running for Vincennes University in the fall.