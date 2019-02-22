Baseball
NWINABA in search of players and full teams: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is in search for players and/or already established full teams for the upcoming 2019 season. This is a 28 years of age and older league but every team can have up to three players in any combination of ages between 25- to 27-years-old with no pitching, batting, or field limitations. For details, email Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Crown Point Babe Ruth to hold registration: Crown Point Babe Ruth will hold online signups at www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site. The 13- to 15-year-old division will accept players from all of Lake County plus Hebron. The 16-18 division will take players from Lake, Porter, Newton and LaPorte counties. Any player born in 2000 or after is eligible for the 16-18 program. For details, call Don Ernst at 219-746-4351.
Illiana Thunderbolts to hold registration for winter baseball camp: The Illiana Thunderbolts' last indoor winter baseball camp for players from aged 4 through senior in high school will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. for five weeks from March 3 through March 31 at Southland Center/Ho Chunk Baseball Facility, Lynwood. To register, go to www.illianathunderbolts.com or to www.illianathunderbolts.com/wp/2019-winter-camp-2. For details, call/text 708-473-5051.
Crown Point Parks to hold baseball managers meeting: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department will hold a baseball managers organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the Crown Point Civic Center. There are two baseball divisions: the Roy Hobbs league (aged 19- to 32-years old) and Over The Hill league (aged 33 or older). All games are played at the Sportsplex, starting in May. For details, call the park department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Babe Ruth umpire clinic to be held March 9: The Northern Indiana State Babe Ruth/Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Umpire Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 at the Crown Point Family Fun Center, 1301 Merrillville Road, Crown Point. Sign-ups will begin at 8 a.m. Cost is $40 for the clinic and lunch will be provided. Professional umpires Jim Evans and Mike Fichter will run the clinic. RSVP to John.Pearson@arcelormittal.com or jpearson84@comcast.net You can also sign up or re-certify for NUA Babe Ruth Baseball certification at the clinic for an additional $55 or baseball/softball for $75.
Fielding camp to be offered at Dave Griffin's baseball school: A four-week fielding camp with Anthony Hofer will be held, starting March 9 at Dave Griffin's baseball school in Griffith. The camp will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. for those aged 7 to 10 and 3 to 4 p.m. for those aged 11 to 13. To sign up, call 219-922-1107.
Munster Challenger baseball to hold registration: Munster Challenger baseball will hold their registration through April 13. This league was established to enable individuals (school age to adult; boys and girls) with intellectual and physical disabilities to enjoy the game of baseball. Registration form is available online at http://munsterlittleleague.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Challenger-2019-Registration.pdf.
Hegewisch 30 and Over is looking for individual players: The Hegewisch 30 and Over League is looking for individual players for a wooden-bat, draft-only league. All players are picked to a team at the league's draft party May 10. New players must attend a one time evaluation prior to the draft. Games are played on Saturdays, beginning June 8 and will be played at the Hegewisch Babe Ruth Field. Cost is $195.00. For details and to download an application, go visit www.urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.eteamz.com_Real30sHegewischBaseball_&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=VLkKV4B-JZT6nhBAz2AzbmhYh-6pUqgbCljBQgVXm7s&m=L1Tj4hHIezKhA7KMgYLmdXgLZhiJtcKJPU2UklJ2edo&s=9PHpYF45PYUkc-14ADkeJb6nX9HWi6sY86SEEBMfEKY& or call John Salzeider at 312-671-2701.
Football and cheer
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Greater Hoosier football and cheer looking for players: The Greater Hoosier Conference Youth Football and Cheer is looking for new towns, individual teams or individual players. For details, go to www.ghcyfc.com.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Nonmembers are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
Charter Fitness to host community open house: Charter Fitness will host a company wide community open house event from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26. All 26 Charter Fitness facilities will provide free challenges, games, chance to win discounts on memberships, on-the-spot fitness assessments and more. For details, go to www.charterfitness.com.
Hobart YMCA to offer new membership benefits: With the family or household membership at the YMCA, each member of the family or household will receive two free month-long sessions of swim lessons and each youth will receive one free youth sports season. Age restrictions apply. Each member 16 or older will receive three free Queenax group exercise class sessions. For details, go to the YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, go to hobartymca.org or call 219-942-2183.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital or the Wellness & Rehab Center in New Carlisle. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Running
Crazy Legs Race Series will hold the Yeti Half Trail Feb. 24: The Crazy Legs Race Series will present the Yeti Half Trail run at 8 a.m. Feb. 24 at Bluhm County Park in Westville. All runners receive a winter hat and gloves plus a finisher's medal. Entrants will have four hours and 30 minutes to complete the course. More information is available at www.crazylegsraceseries.info. For online registration, go to https://raceroster.com/events/2019/20330/yeti-trail-half.
Camp FUNset to hold registration: Cam FUNset at Sunset Hill Farm County Park will feature eight weeks of themed experiences. The camp is for students entering Kindergarten through ninth grade and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with extended care hours available. Scholarships are also available. Register online at www.portercountyparks.org/campfunset or by calling 219-309-0680. Early bird registration is Feb. 23 and 24, with $10 off each week of camp. Fifty percent of tuition is due at registration, remainder due the week prior to camp's start.
Soccer
Tuesday Night Soccer will return to Hammond: Mayor McDermott and the Hammond Parks and Recreation Department are inviting soccer enthusiasts to come out from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday nights through March 26 to play or be coached in soccer at the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive. Cost is $4 per youth player, $3 for the second child and $5 for adult player. No charge for Center annual members. Players need to bring shin guards and ball. All children under age 18 must have waiver form completed (http://www.gohammond.com, click on document central, parks & recreation). For details, call 219-554-0155.
Hobart YMCA to offer spring soccer registration: Registration will be accepted through March 17 for the Hobart Family YMCA spring soccer program for players aged 3 to 14. Teams will practice once a week, beginning the week of March 25. Saturday games run from April 6 through May 18. Cost for members is $36 and non-members $72. Register at the YMCA at 601 W. 40th Place or at hobartymca.org.
NWIWSL Women's 30 and over soccer in search of players: The Northwest Indiana Women’s 30 and over Soccer League is in search of players and teams for the spring season. Each team is allowed five players aged 25 to 29. Registration will be held until March 31. For details, email at nwiwsl@gmail.com or go to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NWIWSL/.
Softball
USA Softball umpire training opportunity: Crown Point Parks and Recreation has announced a free USA Softball umpires training clinic will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. April 24 at Bulldog Park, 183 South-West St., Crown Point. Check-in and day of training registration is from 5 to 6 p.m. For pre-registration, call John John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov. Registration deadline is April 19.
Crown Point women's spring/summer softball to hold registration: Crown Point Parks and Recreation have added a women's fast-pitch league to their spring/summer softball schedule. Games start May 20. The cost is $175 per player. To register, go to www.crownpoint.in.gov, click on recreation, followed by youth sports, then click on softball circle. At the bottom of the page, print out the registration form and mail. When registering, indicate adult women's softball league, ages 16 to adult (register for age you are on June 1, 2019).
Hidden Lake Adult Softball to hold registration: Registration for the summer softball season is open. The season includes 20 games plus a postseason tourney, which will begin May 13. A early bird special with 10 free parking passes if paid in full by April 5 is $500, or $600 by April 26. Men's league will be on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays with the coed league on Wednesdays. For details, visit rosstownship.org or call 219-769-2111.
Volleyball
Hammond Sportsplex to host house league: The Hammond Sportsplex is will host a house youth volleyball league for children aged 10 to 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. beginning March 7. Register from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Hammond Sportsplex. Cost is $100 per child. Registration and payment deadline is March 4. Evaluation will be held March 7 with first practice March 14. For details, go to www.hammondsportsplex.com or email robertsk@gohammond.com.
Hammond Sportsplex to hold kids camp: The Hammond Sportsplex will host a youth volleyball camp for children aged 5 to 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Hammond Sportsplex until March 25. The fee is $25 per child. For details, go to www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666.