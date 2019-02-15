Baseball
NWINABA in search of players and full teams: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is in search for players and/or already established full teams for the upcoming 2019 season. This is a 28 years of age and older league but every team can have up to three players in any combination of ages between 25- to 27-years-old with no pitching, batting, or field limitations. For details, email Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Crown Point Babe Ruth to hold registration: Crown Point Babe Ruth will hold online signups at www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site. The 13- to 15-year-old division will accept players from all of Lake County plus Hebron. The 16-18 division will take players from Lake, Porter, Newton and LaPorte counties. Any player born in 2000 or after is eligible for the 16-18 program. For details, call Don Ernst at 219-746-4351.
Illiana Thunderbolts Baseball organization to hold winter baseball camp registration: The Illiana Thunderbolts will hold their ninth annual indoor winter baseball camp for players aged 4 through senior in high school from 3 to 9 p.m. Sundays through March 31 at the Ho Chunk Baseball Camp, 19801 S. Stony Island, Lynwood. Camps will be broken into three sessions by age and will feature fundamental baseball instruction including hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, rules, baserunning, conditioning and more. For details and to register, go to http://illianathunderbolts.com/wp/2019-winter-camp-2 For questions, call/text 708-473-5051.
Morris Baseball Chiefs to offer winter camp: The Morris Baseball Chiefs will conduct their baseball camp for players aged 9 through 16, as of May 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Bishop Noll fieldhouse in Hammond. Camp will include instruction in all areas of the game. Lunch will be provided. Camp fee for individual players is $50. If five or more players from the same league or individual teams register, the fee is $25 per player. For details, call coach Dave Sutkowsi at 219-852-9461 or visit hammond chiefs.com.
Crown Point Parks to hold baseball managers meeting: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department will hold a baseball managers organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the Crown Point Civic Center. There are two baseball divisions: the Roy Hobbs league (aged 19- to 32-years old) and Over The Hill league (aged 33 or older). All games are played at the Sportsplex, starting in May. For details, call the park department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Babe Ruth umpire clinic to be held March 9: The Northern Indiana State Babe Ruth/Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Umpire Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 at the Crown Point Family Fun Center, 1301 Merrillville Road, Crown Point. Sign-ups will begin at 8 a.m. Cost is $40 for the clinic and lunch will be provided. Professional umpires Jim Evans and Mike Fichter will run the clinic. RSVP to John.Pearson@arcelormittal.com or jpearson84@comcast.net You can also sign up or re-certify for NUA Babe Ruth Baseball certification at the clinic for an additional $55 or baseball/softball for $75.
Football and cheer
Jr. Wolves to hold sign-ups: The Jr. Wolves cheer, dance, flag and tackle football in south Porter Country will hold sign-ups for those aged 5 to 14. Sign-ups will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 and Feb. 23 at the Hebron Library and from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Boone Grove High School.
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Greater Hoosier football and cheer looking for players: The Greater Hoosier Conference Youth Football and Cheer is looking for new towns, individual teams or individual players. For details, go to www.ghcyfc.com.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Nonmembers are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital or the Wellness & Rehab Center in New Carlisle. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
Running
Crazy Legs Race Series will hold the Yeti Half Trail Feb. 24: The Crazy Legs Race Series will present the Yeti Half Trail run at 8 a.m. Feb. 24 at Bluhm County Park in Westville. All runners receive a winter hat and gloves plus a finisher's medal. Entrants will have four hours and 30 minutes to complete the course. More information is available at www.crazylegsraceseries.info. For online registration, go to https://raceroster.com/events/2019/20330/yeti-trail-half.
Soccer
NWIWSL Women's 30 and over soccer in search of players: The Northwest Indiana Women’s 30 and over Soccer League is in search of players and teams for the spring season. Each team is allowed five players aged 25 to 29. Registration will be held until March 31. For details, email at nwiwsl@gmail.com or go to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NWIWSL/.
Tuesday Night Soccer will return to Hammond: Mayor McDermott and the Hammond Parks and Recreation Department are inviting soccer enthusiasts to come out from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday nights through March 26 to play or be coached in soccer at the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive. Cost is $4 per youth player, $3 for the second child and $5 for adult player. No charge for Center annual members. Players need to bring shin guards and ball. All children under age 18 must have waiver form completed (http://www.gohammond.com, click on document central, parks & recreation). For details, call 219-554-0155.
Softball
Hidden Lake Adult Softball to hold registration: Registration for the summer softball season is open. The season includes 20 games plus a postseason tourney, which will begin May 13. A early bird special with 10 free parking passes if paid in full by April 5 is $500, or $600 by April 26. Men's league will be on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays with the coed league on Wednesdays. For details, visit rosstownship.org or call 219-769-2111.