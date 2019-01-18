Baseball
Hessville Little League to hold signups: Signups for T-ball, softball and baseball for players aged 4 to 16 (must be 4 by Aug. 31) will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 19, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23, 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 and 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., Door D. Cost is $80 for Tee-ball and $100 for baseball and softball. Families with multiple children will pay $260 maximum or whatever is cheaper. Cost includes complete uniform, trophy and picnic. For tee-ball, baseball and softball, boundaries are all of Hammond and include Griffith. Softball boundaries can also include Highland and Munster. For details, call president Roger Brock at 219-670-0011.
Munster Babe Ruth to hold registration: Munster Babe Ruth will hold registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 and Jan. 26 at Elliott Elementary School cafeteria. Both the 13-to-15 and 16- to-18 age divisions will accept players from Munster as well as other communities. For details, visit to http://www.munsterbaberuth.org.
Crown Point Babe Ruth to hold registration: Crown Point Babe Ruth will hold online signups at www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site. The 13- to 15-year-old division will accept players from all of Lake County plus Hebron. The 16-18 division will take players from Lake, Porter, Newton and LaPorte counties. Any player born in 2000 or after is eligible for the 16-18 program. For details, call Don Ernst at 219-746-4351.
Playmakers 13U baseball teams need a player: Playmakers 13-and-Under are each looking for one more player to fill their roster. Pitchers preferred, and versatile players a must. Call Dave Griffin at 219-922-1107 or email dgbaseball@comcast.net for a private tryout.
Illiana Thunderbolts Baseball organization to hold winter baseball camp registration: The Illiana Thunderbolts will hold their ninth annual indoor winter baseball camp for players aged 4 through senior in high school from 3 to 9 p.m. Sundays through March 31 at the Ho Chunk Baseball Camp, 19801 S. Stony Island, Lynwood. Camps will be broken into three sessions by age and will feature fundamental baseball instruction including hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, rules, baserunning, conditioning and more. For details and to register, go to http://illianathunderbolts.com/wp/2019-winter-camp-2 For questions, call/text 708-473-5051.
Lake Central to hold baseball camps: Lake Central will hold baseball camps for students in grades 1 through 8 Feb. 2, 9 and March 2. Instruction will be provided by the Lake Central High School coaching staff and players. Classes will be limited to 60 per session. Cost for grades 3 through to 8 is $45 per person ($25 for each additional family member) and $25 per person for grades 1 and 2 ($15 for addition family member). Deadline is Jan. 25. On Feb. 2, grades 6-8 meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and grades 3-5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On Feb. 9. grades 3-5 meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and grades 6-8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On March 2, grades 1 and 2 meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.lakecentralcamps.com.
Playmakers baseball to hold hitting and fielding camps: Playmakers baseball will hold hitting and fielding camps on Saturdays, beginning Feb. 9 and running for four consecutive weeks. Camps for children aged 7 to 10 will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Camps for children aged 11 to 13 will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. The cost is $99. To sign up, call 219-922-1107.
Morris Baseball Chiefs to offer winter camp: The Morris Baseball Chiefs will conduct their baseball camp for players aged 9 through 16, as of May 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Bishop Noll fieldhouse in Hammond. Camp will include instruction in all areas of the game. Lunch will be provided and players who register on or before Feb. 11 will receive a camp T-shirt. Camp fee for individual players is $50. If five or more players from the same league or individual teams register, the fee is $25 per player. For details, call coach Dave Sutkowsi at 219-852-9461 or visit hammond chiefs.com.
Crown Point Parks to hold baseball managers meeting: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department will hold a baseball managers organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the Crown Point Civic Center. There are two baseball divisions: the Roy Hobbs league (aged 19- to 32-years old) and Over The Hill league (aged 33 or older). All games are played at the Sportsplex, starting in May. For details, call the park department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
The Northwest Indiana Shockers youth baseball club is looking for players: The Northwest Indiana Shockers youth baseball travel team is looking for players for their 15-and-Under baseball team. For information, email team manager Ryan Bridges at rmbridge21@yahoo.com. The team website is www.indianashockers.com.
TR Select looking for baseball players: TR Select is looking for two to three part-time 10-and-under boys baseball players for the 2019 season. Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator Dave Waddell directs the program. For tryout details, call coach Josh Holland 219-798-9436. The website is www.trselect.org.
Babe Ruth umpire clinic to be held March 9: The Northern Indiana State Babe Ruth/Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Umpire Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 at the Crown Point Family Fun Center, 1301 Merrillville Road, Crown Point. Sign-ups will begin at 8 a.m. Cost is $40 for the clinic and lunch will be provided. Jim Evans and Mike Fichter will run the clinic. RSVP to John.Pearson@arcelormittal.com or jpearson84@comcast.net You can also sign up or re-certify for NUA Babe Ruth Baseball certification at the clinic for an additional $55 or baseball/softball for $75.
Basketball
Michigan City Wolves girls basketball to hold mini clinic: The Michigan City High School Wolves girls basketball team will hold a mini clinic for girls in grades Kindergarten through eight from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Wolves Den. The clinic is free and no advance registration required. Parents will be asked to complete permission slips at the door.
Local K of C to sponsor youth free throw championship: The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship will be held for boys and girls aged 9 to 14 at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Classic Gym in St. Patrick's Church, Chesterton. Winners will progress through local, district and state competitions. Entry forms provided at the competition. For details, call Andy Bozak at 219-508-7152 or email andy@abphotoshots.com or Dwight Noble at dwightwnoble@hotmail.com.
All City Alumni basketball game to be held Feb. 9: The inaugural Hammond All City Alumni basketball game (sectional style) will be held Feb. 9 at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond. All alumni are welcome. Winning team will receive a portion of funds for their school's athletic department. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students with school ID. For details, call Jawann Turner at 219-200-8629.
Crown Point Parks to hold youth basketball registration: Crown Point Parks and Recreation will hold registration for the Little Dribblers, a youth winter basketball program for preschool to third-graders. Sessions will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for preschool and kindergarten and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for first through third grade on Fridays from Jan. 18 to March 8 at Franciscan Health Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Registration is $64 for Crown Point residents, $80 for non-residents. For details, call John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.go
Cheerleading
Michigan City cheerleaders to hold cheer camp: The Michigan City High School cheerleaders will host a mini camp, which will conclude with a performance at the Wolves boys' basketball game Jan. 31. The camp is open to students in grades Kindergarten through six and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 and 30. Campers must attend both days to perform at game. Cost is $35. Registration deadline is Jan. 16. Late registration will be accepted, but campers will not receive a T-shirt. Registration form is available online at http://educateMC.net/communitybackpack. For details, email coaches Beth Penfold at bethpenfold38@gmail.com or Abby Vittatoe at vittatoe331@comcast.net.
Football and cheer
Northern Indiana Pop Warner to hold signups: Northern Indiana Pop Warner Little Scholars, youth football, cheer, flag and challenger will hold fall signups. For details, go to http://www.nipwls.com and look under "local associations" for your town's contact information to enroll.
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Greater Hoosier football and cheer looking for players: The Greater Hoosier Conference Youth Football and Cheer is looking for new towns, individual teams or individual players. For details, go to www.ghcyfc.com.
Health and Fitness
Crossroads YMCA to hold beginner leagues to start in February: Youth beginner leagues for 6-and-Under to 12U age divisions will begin Feb. 9 and run through March 23 for Crossroads YMCA locations. Basketball is available at Hammond and Southlake YMCA. Southlake YMCA also offers volleyball. Whiting YMCA will offer soccer. Register at your Y location or online at crymca.org. For details about toddler sports for kids aged 2 to 3 and drills & skills monthly programs, contact your Y location.
Midwest to hold camps and special activities: Midwest Training and Ice Center will host camps and special activities. Events include a Warrior Zone camp plus gymnastics and tumbling camps for kids aged 3 to 18. Regular and special scheduled open gyms and open skates will also be held. Space is limited. For details, call Midwest at 219-558-8811.
Hobart YMCA to offer new classes: The Hobart Family YMCA will offer new classes, which are free to Y members and $5 per class for non-members. The list includes express tabata, cardio drumming, total knockout and full body blast. New personal, buddy and group training programs are also available. For schedules, go to www.hobartymca.org/schedules.html or call 219-942-2183.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Nonmembers are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital or the Wellness & Rehab Center in New Carlisle. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The Couch to Foot Pursuit 5k training class will meet Saturday mornings in January and February at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. The program, which costs $55, trains participants to prepare for the annual Foot Pursuit 5K on March 2. The park department will also host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
Running
I Love Coffee 5K to be held Jan. 27: The Crazy Legs Race Series will hold the I Love Coffee 5K at 9 a.m. Jan. 27 at Hawthorne Park Community Center, Porter. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Porter Parks and Recreation Department. For details, go to www.crazylegsraceseries.info or email RD Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com. Sign up online at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/19844/i-love-coffee-5k.
Soccer
Tuesday Night Soccer will return to Hammond: Mayor McDermott and the Hammond Parks and Recreation Department are inviting soccer enthusiasts to come out from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday nights Jan. 8 through March 26 to play or be coached in soccer at the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive. Cost is $4 per youth player, $3 for the second child and $5 for adult player. No charge for Center annual members. Players need to bring shin guards and ball. All children under age 18 must have waiver form completed (http://www.gohammond.com, click on document central, parks & recreation). For details, call 219-554-0155.
Softball
Triple Crown to hold winter softball hitting league: Triple Crown Valparaiso Training Center will hold a winter softball hitting league for 8-and-under and 10U on Sunday afternoons from Jan. 20 to Feb. 10 and for 12U and 14U on Saturday afternoons from Jan. 19 to Feb. 9. Cost is $50 per player with five players on a team. Players will hit off of pitching machine for points. Entry fee is due at first game. To register by the Jan. 14 deadline, call 219-462-3927.
Valparaiso softball to host winter camps: The Valparaiso softball program will host an all-skills camp Jan. 27 for players aged 8 to 21 at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Campers will receive instruction from the entire Valpo softball staff and players. The all-skills camp costs $75. For details, contact Kayti Grable at 219-464-6435 or Kayti.Grable@valpoedu or go to ValpoSoftballClinics.com.
Schererville girls softball to hold registration: Schererville girls softball will hold registration for girls aged 5 to 18 at Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St. Registration will be held from noon to 3 p.m.. Jan. 19. For details, go to scherervillesoftball.org.
Crown Point Parks and Recreation to hold softball registration: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department will hold spring/summer softball registration for players aged 3 to 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 and from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 12 at the Crown Point Civic Center. Cost for those aged 3 to 4 is $60, aged 5 to 6 is $125, aged 7 and older (1 player per family) $175, aged 7 and older (two players from same family) $295 and aged 7 and older (three players or more from same family) $315. For details, call the parks and recreation dept. at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Purdue Northwest softball to hold hitting clinic: Purdue Northwest softball will hold a hitting clinic on Jan. 21 at Hammond Sportsplex. Session 1 (grades 1 through 6) will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Session 2 (grades 7 to 12) will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. For details, email head coach Niki Stansell at stansell@pnw.edu. Register at pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps.
Tennis
USTA Junior Team Tennis scheduled to take place at Hallmark Sportsclub II: USTA Junior Team Tennis is scheduled to take place at Hallmark Sportsclub II, 8320 Colorado St., Merrillville. The league, for players aged 18 and under, will play on Thursday evenings, starting Jan. 17. Players can form their own teams or be placed on an existing team. The winning team from this league advances to the Northern Indiana district playoffs in South Bend in July. Call Donn Gobbie at 219-629-3821 to register, or for details go to www.tenniswelcomecenter.net.
Adult start/restart tennis program to start Jan. 21: Adult Start/Restart Tennis, a six-week lesson program for beginners and those who have not played for awhile, will be held at at Hallmark Sportsclub, 8328 Colorado St., Merrillville. The class will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, starting Jan. 21. Registration fee is $80. To register, call 219-629-3821, email dgobbie@hotmail.com or visit www.tenniswelcomecenter.net.
Volleyball
South Suburban College accepting registration for volleyball camp: South Suburban College is accepting registrations for its winter volleyball camp for grades three through eight to be held from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 19 at the SSC Fitness Center, 15800 S. State St., South Holland. The cost is $20 per person with a discount for families with more than one participant. Participants may register at the door on Jan. 19. For details, call coach Orth at 708-655-9965 or email morth@ssc.edu.