Baseball
Playmakers 12U and 13U baseball teams need a player: Playmakers 12-and-Under and 13U are each looking for one more player to fill their roster. Pitchers preferred, and versatile players a must. Call Dave Griffin at 219-922-1107 or emaiil dgbaseball@comcast.net for a private tryout.
Bishop Noll to hold winter camp: Bishop Noll's baseball program will hold a winter skills camp from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at the school. The camp is open to students in grades five to eight. Students will have a hands on training experience with coaches and players. For details, go to bishopnollathletics.or or call 219-932-9058.
Crown Point Babe Ruth to offer winter workouts: Crown Point Babe Ruth is offering 10 weeks of winter workouts for $150. Workouts will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27; Feb. 10, 17, 24; and March 3, 10 and 17. To sign up, go to Crown Point Family Fun Center "DOME". For details, call Don Ernst at 219-746-4351.
The Northwest Indiana Shockers youth baseball club is looking for players: The Northwest Indiana Shockers youth baseball travel team is looking for players for their 15-and-Under baseball team. For information, email team manager Ryan Bridges at rmbridge21@yahoo.com. The team website is www.indianashockers.com.
Triple Crown looking for 10U travel players: Triple Crown Valparaiso is looking for 10-and-under travel players. For details, call 219-462-3927.
TR Select looking for baseball players: TR Select is looking for two to three part-time 10-and-under boys baseball players for the 2019 season. Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator Dave Waddell directs the program. For tryout details, call coach Josh Holland 219-798-9436. The website is www.trselect.org.
Playmakers 16U baseball looking for catcher, two pitchers: Playmakers 16-and-Under baseball is looking for a catcher and two pitchers to fill its roster. Call 219-922-1107 to schedule a private tryout.
Babe Ruth umpire clinic to be held March 9: The Northern Indiana State Babe Ruth/Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Umpire Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 at the Crown Point Family Fun Center, 1301 Merrillville Road, Crown Point. Sign-ups will begin at 8 a.m. Cost is $40 for the clinic and lunch will be provided. Jim Evans and Mike Fichter will run the clinic. RSVP to John.Pearson@arcelormittal.com or jpearson84@comcast.net You can also sign up or re-certify for NUA Babe Ruth Baseball certification at the clinic for an additional $55 or baseball/softball for $75.
Basketball
Hobart YMCA to hold basketball registration: Hobart Family YMCA will hold registration for its winter coed youth basketball camp until Jan. 6. Camp is for children aged 3 to 14. The cost for members is $42 and non-members $84 with 50 percent discount for additional children in the same family. There will be a parent/coach meeting on Jan. 18. Practice will begin Jan. 14 and games will run from Jan. 26 through March 9. Register at the YMCA or online at www.hobartymca.org. For details, call 219-942-2183.
Boys and Girls Duneland Club to offer teen travel basketball: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana's Duneland Club will hold tryouts for the teen travel basketball league from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Duneland Club's gymnasium. League season runs from Jan. 22 to March 9. League will begin with a 3-on-3 tournament and social pizza party from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. Jan. 19. All games will be held during the week at 5:30 p.m. Participants must be registered members of the club. For details, contact Ron Ranta, club director, rranta@bgcgreaternwi.org, 219-926-9770, ext. 550; Chris Geiger, program director, cgeiger@bgcgreaternwi.org, 219-926-9770, ext. 551; or bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland.
Crossroads YMCA to offer youth basketball and soccer: Crossroads YMCA will offer youth basketball and soccer for players aged 6- to 12-and-Under. Basketball is available at Hammond, Southlake and Whiting YMCA locations and Soccer is available at Griffith location. Games begin Dec. 8 and run for 10 weeks. Register at a Y location or online at crymca.org.
Football and cheer
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Northern Indiana Pop Warner to hold signups: Northern Indiana Pop Warner Little Scholars, youth football, cheer, flag and challenger will hold fall signups. For details, go to http://www.nipwls.com and look under "local associations" for your town's contact information to enroll.
Greater Hoosier football and cheer looking for players: The Greater Hoosier Conference Youth Football and Cheer is looking for new towns, individual teams or individual players. For details, go to www.ghcyfc.com.
Gymnastics
Patti's All American to hold sign-ups for holiday camps: Patti's All-American is now accepting registration for camps and activities held over the holiday break. Events scheduled are a sleepover party from 8 p.m. Dec. 27 to 9 a.m. Dec. 28, ring in the New Year gymnastics camp and Ninja challenge camp on Dec. 28, cheer camp on Dec. 29 and 30 and dance camp on Jan. 3. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For details, call 219-865-2274 or go to pattisallamerican.com.
Health and Fitness
12 Days of Fitness at Hobart YMCA: From Dec. 3-15, join the Hobart YMCA for $12 during the 12 Days of Fitness and pay no membership fees until the 2019 draft on Jan. 5. The Y offers its members over 20 free fitness classes. To learn more, go to www.hobartymca.org or call 219-942-2183.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Nonmembers are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital or the Wellness & Rehab Center in New Carlisle. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Running
5K Arctic Dash to be held Dec. 1: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, along with NWI Clean Air, T&H Timing, Aqua Indiana, Calumet Region Striders and the City of Portage, will hold its 5K Arctic Dash and Little Igloo Youth Fun Run on Dec. 1 at the Portage Boys & Girls Club, 5895 Evergreen. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. General admission for the road race is $25 per runner with a $1 discount for Gold Cup runners. Registration for youth fun run is $5 and parents can run this race for free with child. For details, visit bgcgreaternwi.org/5k or contact Stephanie Hamilton at either 219-464-7282, ext. 235 or shamilton@bgcgreaternwi.org.
IndianaRunner.com to hold cross country clinic: IndianaRunner.com will host a cross country clinic, beginning with registration/check in at 8 a.m. Dec. 8 at Westfield High School. It will feature coaching presentations, a panel of 2018 CC podium coaches and free giveaways will be handed out throughout the day. Registration is $65 through Dec. 6 at secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=130993. Onsite registration is $75 cash, check or card.
Soccer
Tuesday Night Soccer will return to Hammond: Mayor McDermott and the Hammond Parks and Recreation Department are inviting soccer enthusiasts to come out from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday nights from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18 and Jan. 8 through March 26 to play or be coached in soccer at the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive. Cost is $4 per youth player, $3 for the second child and $5 for adult player. No charge for Center annual members. Players need to bring shin guards and ball. All children under age 18 must have waiver form completed (http://www.gohammond.com, click on document central, parks & recreation). For details, call 219-554-0155.
Softball
Valparaiso softball to host winter camps: The Valparaiso softball program will host a pitching, catching and hitting camp on Jan. 12 and an all-skills camp Jan. 27 for players aged 8 to 21 at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Campers will receive instruction from the entire Valpo softball staff and players. The all-skills camp costs $75. The pitching and catching sessions of the Jan. 12 camp cost $70 and the hitting session is $85. Campers can package either the pitching or the catching session with the hitting session for $125. Pitchers attending the Jan. 12 camp must bring their own catcher. For details, contact Kayti Grable at 219-464-6435 or Kayti.Grable@valpoedu or go to ValpoSoftballClinics.com.
Crown Point to accept girls fall softball registration: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department is accepting individual players and teams for its girls fall softball league for those aged 3 through high school. There will be travel teams, all-star teams and in-house teams. For individual registration rates, preschool to first grade is $45 per player, second grade to high school is $85. Team registration for preschool to first grade is $350 and second grade to high school is $750. For details and to register, call the park department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.