Baseball
Morris baseball Chiefs Elite to hold holiday bags tournament: The Morris Chiefs Elite 17-and-Under will hold a holiday bags tournament beginning with sign in and practice from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 20 at Bridges Scoreboard, 121 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. The format is two-person teams, double elimination. The tournament will begin at 7 p.m. The cost is $40 per team. All proceeds will benefit the 2019 Morris Baseball Chiefs Elite 17U team. For details, call coach Dave Sutkowski at 219-616-9754.
South Suburban to hold youth catching camp: South Suburban head baseball coach Steve Ruzich will direct a two-day catching camp for boys aged 8 to 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 26 and 27. The clinic will provide catching instruction in the areas of blocking, calling a game, pick offs, pop throwing times, stance and footwork, drills for practice, pop ups, handling pitchers and conditioning. The cost of the camp is $100. Checks should be made payable to SSC Bulldogs Baseball. To register, go to https://www.ssc.edu/event/ssc-bulldogs-catching-camp-2018/2018-12-26/. For details, call coach Ruzich at 708-225-5843.
Purdue Northwest baseball to hold camp: Purdue Northwest baseball will hold a baseball ID camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Hammond Sportsplex. The camp is open to current high school students and is limited to 40 campers. Cost is $99. For details, email head coach Dave Griffin at david.griffin@pnw.edu. Register at pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps.
Portage High School to hold baseball camp: Portage High School will hold a baseball camp for Kindergarten through fourth grade from 8 to 9:25 a.m. and for fifth through eighth grade from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Enter the school through Door E. Cost is $60 per camper and each additional camper from same family is $40. Registration forms are available at Portage schools and Blythe's Sporting Goods. Walk-ins are accepted on the first day of sign-ups. For details, email coach Dixon at rdixon3434@gmail.com.
Crown Point Babe Ruth to hold registration: Crown Point Babe Ruth will hold online signups at www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site. The 13- to 15-year-old division will accept players from all of Lake County plus Hebron. The 16-18 division will take players from Lake, Porter, Newton and LaPorte counties. Any player born in 2000 or after is eligible for the 16-18 program. For details, call Don Ernst at 219-746-4351.
Playmakers 12U and 13U baseball teams need a player: Playmakers 12-and-Under and 13U are each looking for one more player to fill their roster. Pitchers preferred, and versatile players a must. Call Dave Griffin at 219-922-1107 or emaiil dgbaseball@comcast.net for a private tryout.
Bishop Noll to hold winter camp: Bishop Noll's baseball program will hold a winter skills camp from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at the school. The camp is open to students in grades five to eight. Students will have a hands on training experience with coaches and players. For details, go to bishopnollathletics.or or call 219-932-9058.
Illiana Thunderbolts to hold winter baseball camp registration: The Illiana Thunderbolts will hold their indoor winter baseball camp for players aged 4 through senior in high school from 3 to 9 p.m. Sundays from Jan. 6 through March 31 at the Ho Chunk Baseball Camp, 19801 S. Stony Island, Lynwood. Camps will be broken into three session by age and will feature fundamental baseball instruction including hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, rules, baserunning, conditioning and more. For details and to register, go to www.illianathunderbolts.com or http://illianathunderbolts.com/wp/2019-winter-camp-2 For questions, call/text 708-473-5051.
Crown Point Babe Ruth to offer winter workouts: Crown Point Babe Ruth is offering 10 weeks of winter workouts for $150. Workouts will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27; Feb. 10, 17, 24; and March 3, 10 and 17. Joe Plesac will run the workouts. To sign up, go to Crown Point Family Fun Center "DOME". For details, call Don Ernst at 219-746-4351.
Lake Central to hold baseball camps: Lake Central will hold baseball camps for students in grades 1 through 8 Feb. 2, 9 and March 2. Instruction will be provided by the Lake Central High School coaching staff and players. Classes will be limited to 60 per session. Cost for grades 3 through to 8 is $45 per person ($25 for each additional family member) and $25 per person for grades 1 and 2 ($15 for addition family member). Deadline is Jan. 25. On Feb. 2, grades 6-8 meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and grades 3-5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On Feb. 9. grades 3-5 meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and grades 6-8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On March 2, grades 1 and 2 meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.lakecentralcamps.com.
Crown Point Parks to hold baseball managers meeting: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department will hold a baseball managers organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the Crown Point Civic Center. There are two baseball divisions: the Roy Hobbs league (aged 19- to 32-years old) and Over The Hill league (aged 33 or older). All games are played at the Sportsplex, starting in May. For details, call the park department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
The Northwest Indiana Shockers youth baseball club is looking for players: The Northwest Indiana Shockers youth baseball travel team is looking for players for their 15-and-Under baseball team. For information, email team manager Ryan Bridges at rmbridge21@yahoo.com. The team website is www.indianashockers.com.
Triple Crown looking for 10U, 13U travel players: Triple Crown Valparaiso is looking for 10-and-under and 13U travel players. For details, call 219-462-3927.
TR Select looking for baseball players: TR Select is looking for two to three part-time 10-and-under boys baseball players for the 2019 season. Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator Dave Waddell directs the program. For tryout details, call coach Josh Holland 219-798-9436. The website is www.trselect.org.
Babe Ruth umpire clinic to be held March 9: The Northern Indiana State Babe Ruth/Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Umpire Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 at the Crown Point Family Fun Center, 1301 Merrillville Road, Crown Point. Sign-ups will begin at 8 a.m. Cost is $40 for the clinic and lunch will be provided. Jim Evans and Mike Fichter will run the clinic. RSVP to John.Pearson@arcelormittal.com or jpearson84@comcast.net You can also sign up or re-certify for NUA Babe Ruth Baseball certification at the clinic for an additional $55 or baseball/softball for $75.
Basketball
Pro U announces holiday season basketball camp: PRO U will hold its holiday season "drop and shop" basketball camps for boys and girls from first through 12th on Jan. 2-4 at Franciscan Health Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute. The event is designed for campers to be in camp while parents are shopping. Session 1 for grades four through 12 will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Session II is for grades four through 12 and runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Session 3 is for grades one through third and it will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Cost is $85 per camper and $50 for each additional camper in same family. Team rate is $600 for 10 campers. For details, call 219-775-6977.
Hobart YMCA to hold basketball registration: Hobart Family YMCA will hold registration for its winter coed youth basketball program until Jan. 6. Program is for children aged 3 to 14. The cost for members is $42 and non-members $84 with 50 percent discount for additional children in the same family. There will be a parent/coach meeting on Jan. 10. Practice will begin Jan. 14 and games will run from Jan. 26 through March 9. Register at the YMCA or online at www.hobartymca.org. For details, call 219-942-2183.
Local K of C to sponsor youth free throw championship: The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship will be held for boys and girls aged 9 to 14 at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Classic Gym in St. Patrick's Church, Chesterton. Winners will progress through local, district and state competitions. Entry forms provided at the competition. For details, call Andy Bozak at 219-508-7152 or email andy@abphotoshots.com or Dwight Noble at dwightwnoble@hotmail.com.
All City Alumni basketball game to be held Feb. 9: The inaugural Hammond All City Alumni basketball game (sectional style) will be held Feb. 9 at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond. All alumni are welcome. Winning team will receive a portion of funds for their school's athletic department. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students with school ID. For details, call Jawann Turner at 219-200-8629.
Crown Point Parks to hold youth basketball registration: Crown Point Parks and Recreation will hold registration for the Little Dribblers, a youth winter basketball program for preschool to third-graders. Sessions will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for preschool and kindergarten and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for first through third grade on Fridays from Jan. 18 to March 8 at Franciscan Health Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Registration is $64 for Crown Point residents, $80 for non-residents. For details, call John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Football and cheer
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Northern Indiana Pop Warner to hold signups: Northern Indiana Pop Warner Little Scholars, youth football, cheer, flag and challenger will hold fall signups. For details, go to http://www.nipwls.com and look under "local associations" for your town's contact information to enroll.
Greater Hoosier football and cheer looking for players: The Greater Hoosier Conference Youth Football and Cheer is looking for new towns, individual teams or individual players. For details, go to www.ghcyfc.com.
Gymnastics
Patti's All American to hold sign-ups for holiday camps: Patti's All-American is now accepting registration for camps and activities held over the holiday break. Events scheduled are a sleepover party from 8 p.m. Dec. 27 to 9 a.m. Dec. 28, ring in the New Year gymnastics camp and Ninja challenge camp on Dec. 28, cheer camp on Dec. 29 and 30 and dance camp on Jan. 3. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For details, call 219-865-2274 or go to pattisallamerican.com.
Health and Fitness
Hobart YMCA to offer new classes: The Hobart Family YMCA will offer new classes, which are free to Y members and $5 per class for non-members. The list includes express tabata, cardio drumming, total knockout and full body blast. New personal, buddy and group training programs are also available. For schedules, go to www.hobartymca.org/schedules.html or call 219-942-2183.
12 Days of Fitness at Hobart YMCA: From Dec. 3-15, join the Hobart YMCA for $12 during the 12 Days of Fitness and pay no membership fees until the 2019 draft on Jan. 5. The Y offers its members over 20 free fitness classes. To learn more, go to www.hobartymca.org or call 219-942-2183.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Nonmembers are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital or the Wellness & Rehab Center in New Carlisle. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Running
I Love Coffee 5K to be held Jan. 27: The Crazy Legs Race Series will hold the I Love Coffee 5K at 9 a.m. Jan. 27 at Hawthorne Park Community Center, Porter. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Porter Parks and Recreation Department. For details, go to www.crazylegsraceseries.info or email RD Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com. Sign up online at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/19844/i-love-coffee-5k.
Soccer
Tuesday Night Soccer will return to Hammond: Mayor McDermott and the Hammond Parks and Recreation Department are inviting soccer enthusiasts to come out from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday nights through Dec. 18 and Jan. 8 through March 26 to play or be coached in soccer at the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive. Cost is $4 per youth player, $3 for the second child and $5 for adult player. No charge for Center annual members. Players need to bring shin guards and ball. All children under age 18 must have waiver form completed (http://www.gohammond.com, click on document central, parks & recreation). For details, call 219-554-0155.
Softball
Softball clinic to be held at River Forest High School: River Forest High School will host Grace College softball head coach Sarah Harman and Ancilla College head coach Juliaclare Peizbert for a softball clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 6. The clinic will cover hitting, fielding, pitching and conditioning. Cost is $50. To register, email Gil Arzola at garzola212@comcast.net.
Valparaiso softball to host winter camps: The Valparaiso softball program will host a pitching, catching and hitting camp on Jan. 12 and an all-skills camp Jan. 27 for players aged 8 to 21 at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Campers will receive instruction from the entire Valpo softball staff and players. The all-skills camp costs $75. The pitching and catching sessions of the Jan. 12 camp cost $70 and the hitting session is $85. Campers can package either the pitching or the catching session with the hitting session for $125. Pitchers attending the Jan. 12 camp must bring their own catcher. For details, contact Kayti Grable at 219-464-6435 or Kayti.Grable@valpoedu or go to ValpoSoftballClinics.com.
Schererville girls softball to hold registration: Schererville girls softball will hold registration for girls aged 5 to 18 at Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St. Registration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 12, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17 and noon to 3 p.m.. Jan. 19. For details, go to scherervillesoftball.org.
Crown Point Parks and Recreation to hold softball registration: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department will hold spring/summer softball registration for players aged 3 to 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 and from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 12 at the Crown Point Civic Center. Cost for those aged 3 to 4 is $60, aged 5 to 6 is $125, aged 7 and older (1 player per family) $175, aged 7 and older (two players from same family) $295 and aged 7 and older (three players or more from same family) $315. For details, call the parks and recreation dept. at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Purdue Northwest softball to hold hitting clinic: Purdue Northwest softball will hold a hitting clinic on Jan. 21 at Hammond Sportsplex. Session 1 (grades 1 through 6) will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Session 2 (grades 7 to 12) will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. For details, email head coach Niki Stansell at stansell@pnw.edu. Register at pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps.
Volleyball
Adult winter volleyball league dates announced: Crown Point Parks and Recreation will offer "Tuesday and Friday night Happy Hour" adult volleyball leagues to be held at 1516 N. Main St., Crown Point. Tuesday leagues will begin Jan. 15 and Friday leagues will begin Jan. 11. Team entry fee is $325 for Crown Point residents and $400 for non-Crown Point residents. Registration deadline is Jan. 8. For details, call John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.