Baseball
Crown Point adult summer baseball to start May 18: Crown Point Parks and Recreation's adult summer baseball league begins May 18. The league is for players aged 30 years and older. All teams will be scheduled 18 games plus a double elimination tournament with games to be played at the Sportsplex in Crown Point. Team entry fee is $2,250 for Crown Point residents (providing 51 percent of the team members are registered citizens); $2,750 for non-Crown Point resident teams. Registration deadline is April 20. For details, verify residence, or to register a team, contact John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov or 219-661-2272.
NWINABA in search of players and full teams: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is in search for players and/or already established full teams for the upcoming 2019 season. This is a 28 years of age and older league but every team can have up to three players in any combination of ages between 25- to 27-years-old with no pitching, batting, or field limitations. For details, email Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Hessville Little League looking for players: Softball and baseball for girls and boys aged 4 to 16 is available for Hammond residents. For details, call Roger Brock, president of Hessville Little League, at 219-670-0011 or player agent, Dawn Tomich at 219-670-6463.
Crown Point Babe Ruth to hold registration: Crown Point Babe Ruth will hold online signups at www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site. The 13- to 15-year-old division will accept players from all of Lake County plus Hebron. The 16-18 division will take players from Lake, Porter, Newton and LaPorte counties. Any player born in 2000 or after is eligible for the 16-18 program. For details, call Don Ernst at 219-746-4351.
LaPorte Crush 13-U travel baseball team needs players: LaPorte Crush's 13-and-under travel baseball team needs two players to fill its roster. For details, call Dan at 219-851-6339 or Mike at 219-309-1373.
LOFS/Winfield Challenger Division baseball to hold registration: Lakes of the Four Seasons/Winfield Little League will hold registration for their Challenger Division, a baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. This coed program accommodates children aged 4-10, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school. The senior division starts at those aged 15 and older. Cost is $40. Register online at https://leagues.bluesombrero.com/lofsll/. For details, contact Regina Wagoner at brbawag@gmail.com or 219-306-0197.
Munster Challenger baseball to hold registration: Munster Challenger baseball will hold their registration through April 13. This league was established to enable individuals (school age to adult; boys and girls) with intellectual and physical disabilities to enjoy the game of baseball. Registration form is available online at http://munsterlittleleague.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Challenger-2019-Registration.pdf.
Hegewisch 30 and Over is looking for individual players: The Hegewisch 30 and Over League is looking for individual players for a wooden-bat, draft-only league. All players are picked to a team at the league's draft party May 10. New players must attend a one time evaluation prior to the draft. Games are played on Saturdays, beginning June 8 and will be played at the Hegewisch Babe Ruth Field. Cost is $195.00. For details and to download an application, go visit www.eteamz.com_Real30sHegewischBaseball or call John Salzeider at 312-671-2701.
Basketball
Valparaiso girls basketball program to host spring workouts: The Valparaiso High School girls basketball program will host spring workouts for girls in grades fourth through eighth two days a week from April 2 through May 8. The workouts, which run 5 to 6:30 p.m., will alternate between Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson middle schools. For details, visit https://valpogirlsbballclub.wixsite.com/vikes, or call Coach Wilson 219-771-6053.
Valparaiso girls basketball program to host camps: Valparaiso High School's girls basketball will hold camps for elementary and middle school students. The camp for elementary students will be offered at four locations four days per week, per camp, right after school until 4:45 p.m. A middle school four-day camp will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m., May 13-16. Online registration and exact dates for each camp can be found and completed at https://valpogirlsbballclub.wixsite.com/vikes. You can also access the information and registrations on the Valparaiso High School athletic page under "Girls Basketball Camps", or call coach Candy Wilson 219-771-6053.
Hobart Family YMCA to host organized basketball: Organized basketball is taking place from 1 to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place. IHSAA Rules apply. Members are free and non-members are $8 per visit with ID. For additional information, call 219-942-2183.
Dodgeball
Boys and Girls Club to hold dodgeball registration: Dodgeball league registration is now open at The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana's Duneland, Portage, South Haven and Valparaiso clubs. Many of the club's leagues will begin April 9 and run through May 16, but the Valparaiso leagues run from April 1 through May 5 and Portage leagues run from April 8 through May 24. All schedules and rosters will be posted online at bgcgreaternwi.org prior to first week of practice. In addition to $35 league fee ($30 for Valparaiso), a club membership is required.
Football and cheer
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aed 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Greater Hoosier football and cheer looking for players: The Greater Hoosier Conference Youth Football and Cheer is looking for new towns, individual teams or individual players. For details, go to www.ghcyfc.com.
Health and Fitness
Joyriders to start new bicycle training program: The Joyriders will start a spring session bicycle instructional training program for riders who are interested in getting reintroduced to their bikes and to help improve health and lifestyle. The program begins March 27. Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-trek-spring-joyriders-riding-program-registration-52361485613?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. For details, email Joyridersnwi@gmail.com. Cost of the spring session is $75. The Joyriders' Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/TrekJoyriders/.
Hobart YMCA to host pickleball camp: Registration is open for Hobart Family YMCA's Kid’s Pickleball Camp for children aged 5 to 9 and 10 to 14. The camp will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. from March 27-29. Cost for members is $35 and $45 for non-members. For details, contact Hugh at sports@hobartymca.org. To register go to www.hobartymca.org, visit the office at 601 W. 40th Place or call 219-942-2183.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
Hobart YMCA to offer new membership benefits: With the family or household membership at the YMCA, each member of the family or household will receive two free month-long sessions of swim lessons and each youth will receive one free youth sports season. Age restrictions apply. Each member 16 or older will receive three free Queenax group exercise class sessions. For details, go to the YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, go to hobartymca.org or call 219-942-2183.
Hobart YMCA to host programs for home school students: Children in Home School Programs can take advantage of special class times for swim, gym and karate lessons at the Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place. These programs take place on Friday afternoons. For details, call 219- 942-2183 or go to www.hobartymca.org.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital or the Wellness & Rehab Center in New Carlisle. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
Saturday Classes available at the Hobart Family YMCA: Classes are now available on Saturdays at the Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place. Zumba with Janice will run from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Rock ‘n’ Roll Abs with Janice will run from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Core Powerhouse with Janice will run from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Classes are free for members. Fee for non-members is $8 per class/per visit. For details, call 219-942-2183.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Running
Memorial Day Trail Run Xtreme 12K set for May 27: The Memorial Day TRAIL RUN XTREME 12K will be held at 8 a.m. May 27 at Portage’s Imagination Glen Park East, 149 North, Outback Trail. Cost for the 12K, including a T-shirt, is $35 for runners registered by May 13. $30 with no shirt. After May 13 or on race day, cost is $40. All mail-in registrations must be postmarked before May 18. Advance packet pick-up will be from noon to 5 p.m. May 24, at Extra Mile Fitness, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. Awards will be presented and a Memorial Day cookout will be held for all participants. All proceeds from the race go to Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter and the Portage Outback Trail Commission. For details, email mignon.kennedy@gabriels-horn.org. To register online, go to www.thtiming.com or make checks payable to Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter, and mail to P.O. Box 943, Portage, IN 46368.
Camp FUNset to hold registration: Cam FUNset at Sunset Hill Farm County Park will feature eight weeks of themed experiences beginning June 10. The camp is for students entering Kindergarten through ninth grade and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with extended care hours available. Scholarships are also available. Register online at www.portercountyparks.org/campfunset or by calling 219-309-0680. Fifty percent of tuition is due at registration, remainder due the week prior to camp's start.
Soccer
Tuesday Night Soccer will return to Hammond: Mayor McDermott and the Hammond Parks and Recreation Department are inviting soccer enthusiasts to come out from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday nights through March 26 to play or be coached in soccer at the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive. Cost is $4 per youth player, $3 for the second child and $5 for adult player. No charge for Center annual members. Players need to bring shin guards and ball. All children under age 18 must have waiver form completed (http://www.gohammond.com, click on document central, parks & recreation). For details, call 219-554-0155.
Hobart YMCA to offer spring soccer registration: Registration will be accepted through March 17 for the Hobart Family YMCA spring soccer program for players aged 3 to 14. Teams will practice once a week, beginning the week of March 25. Saturday games run from April 6 through May 18. Cost for members is $36 and non-members $72. Register at the YMCA at 601 W. 40th Place or at hobartymca.org.
NWIWSL Women's 30 and over soccer in search of players: The Northwest Indiana Women’s 30 and over Soccer League is in search of players and teams for the spring season. Each team is allowed five players aged 25 to 29. Registration will be held until March 31. For details, email at nwiwsl@gmail.com or go to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NWIWSL/.
Softball
USA Softball umpire training opportunity: Crown Point Parks and Recreation has announced a free USA Softball umpires training clinic will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. April 24 at Bulldog Park, 183 South-West St., Crown Point. Check-in and day of training registration is from 5 to 6 p.m. For pre-registration, call John John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov. Registration deadline is April 19.
Hidden Lake Adult Softball to hold registration: Registration for the summer softball season is open. The season includes 20 games plus a postseason tourney, which will begin May 13. A early bird special with 10 free parking passes if paid in full by April 5 is $500, or $600 by April 26. Men's league will be on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays with the coed league on Wednesdays. For details, visit rosstownship.org or call 219-769-2111
Crown Point women's spring/summer softball to hold registration: Crown Point Parks and Recreation have added a women's fast-pitch league to their spring/summer softball schedule. Games start May 20. The cost is $175 per player. To register, go to www.crownpoint.in.gov, click on recreation, followed by youth sports, then click on softball circle. At the bottom of the page, print out the registration form and mail. When registering, indicate adult women's softball league, ages 16 to adult (register for age you are on June 1, 2019).
Swimming
Hobart YMCA to host Safety Around Water Program: Hobart Family YMCA’s Safety Around Water program will teach essential water safety skills and help build confidence in and around water for children aged 5 to 12. Classes will run from 3 to 3:45 p.m. March 25 to 29. Member fee is $15 per child and non-member is $30 per child. For more information, contact Mellisa at aquatics@hobartymca.org. To register go to www.hobartymca.org, visit the office at 601 W. 40th Place or call 219-942-2183.
Patti's All-American to hold online swim registration: Patti's All-American is now accepting online and in-person registration. Classes for those aged 14 months to 12 years old begin June 1. Private lessons for adults or children available upon request. To register, go to www.pattisallamerican.com. For details, call 219-865-2274.
Volleyball
Crown Point to host Adult Spring Happy Hour Volleyball League: Crown Point Parks and Recreation's "Friday Night Happy Hour" coed and women's division adult volleyball league will play eight matches plus a season-ending tournament on the Ignite Volleyball Courts, 1516 N. Main St., Crown Point, beginning April 5. Team entry fee for Crown Point residents is $325 (providing 51 percent of the team members are registered citizens); $400 for non-Crown Point residents. Waivers and team fee must be complete prior to the March 30 registration deadline. For details, contact John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov or 219-661-2272.
Hammond Sportsplex to hold kids camp: The Hammond Sportsplex will host a youth volleyball camp for children aged 5-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Hammond Sportsplex until March 25. The fee is $25 per child. For details, go to www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666
Hobart Family YMCA Offers Open Volleyball: Serve up some fun with Adult Co-Ed Open Volleyball at the Hobart Family YMCA. Members are free and non-members are $8 per visit with ID. Volleyball is held from 6:15-8:45 p.m. on Wednesdays at 601 W. 40th Place in Hobart. For questions, call 219-942-2183.
SSC women's volleyball to host Easter Egg Hunt: The South Suburban College women’s volleyball team will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 3 p.m., April 7 in the SSC Fieldhouse. The event is open to the public free of charge for kids ages 10 and younger. All children must be preregistered as space is limited. For details, contact Coach Michelle at 708-655-9965 or email morth@ssc.edu.