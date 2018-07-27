Hammond Optimist 10U to hold tryouts: Tryouts for the 2019 10-and-Under Hammond Optimist Baseball Bulldogs will be held at noon Saturday at Optimist Park Field 3, 1245 N. River Drive, Hammond. Player's age must be 10 or under on April 30, 2019. Normal baseball attire should be worn. For details, call manager Ben Cruz at 219-614-5104.
Southlake Sabotage 14U to hold tryouts: Southlake Sabotage 14-and-Under will host tryouts from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Lake.
NWI Mustangs 13U to hold tryouts: The NWI Mustangs 13-and-under team will hold tryouts for the 2019 season from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Valpo Americans Field, 3603 Oak Grove Drive, Valparaiso. Thursday's tryouts will give players a chance to meet and be evaluated by a former Cubs draft pick. For details, email nwimustangsbaseball@gmail.com
TR Select looking for 10U to 14U players: TR Select is looking for 10-and-under to 14u boys baseball and girls fastpitch softball players for the 2019 season. Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator Dave Waddell is starting the TR Select program. Tryouts will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for 10U, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 12U and 1 to 2:30 p.m. for 14U Sunday at the Hobart High School softball field. For details, go to www.trselect.org, email info@trselect.org, call coach Dave Waddell after 1 p.m. at 219-771-1706 or call Andy Niksich at 219-682-4476.
Illiana Thunderbolts to hold tryouts: The Illiana Thunderbolts will hold tryouts for some of its traveling baseball teams at Thunderbolt Field, 19051 S. Halstead, Glenwood, Illinois. Tryouts for aged 9 to 12 will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 5. Tryouts for aged 13 to 14 will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1:30 to 3 Aug. 4 and 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5. Tryouts for high-school-aged players will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2:30 to 4 on Aug. 4 and 4 to 5 on Aug. 5. For details, call 708-473-5051 or visit www.illianathunderbolts.com.
Triple Crown sets team tryouts: Triple Crown Swang 14-and-under travel softball will host tryouts Aug. 4 and 5 at the Field of Dreams Complex in South Haven. Sessions on Field 5 will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 4 and noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 5. For details, contact Desiree Szakacs at 219-808-8941 or sszakacs06@yahoo.com. Also, tryouts for the Triple Crown baseball teams will be held at Thomas Jefferson School in Valparaiso as follows: 10U Threat, Tuesday; 16U Threat, Monday; 17U/18U Threat, Tuesday. All tryouts will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Make-up dates due to postponement will be posted on the Triple Crown website. To schedule a private tryout, call 219-462-3927.
Portage Junior Miss softball to hold sign ups: Portage Junior Miss softball will hold sign-ups for ages 8-and-under, 10u, 12u, 14u and 16/18u on three days — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 — at PJM complex. Doubleheaders will be held Aug. 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7. Single-elimination tournament Oct. 20 and 21. Cost per team (max 13 players) is $650 with a $100 discount if you do not need uniforms. Any player wanting to sign up individually will be placed on a waiting list for any team needing additional players. For registration form, go to www.portagejrmiss.com.
Ben Franklin Middle School sports starting times: Ben Franklin Middle School in Valparaiso has announced its fall sports practice/tryout starting times. Football will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Ben Franklin, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the VHS football field. Volleyball tryouts will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13 to 15 and cross country will be held from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Aug. 13. All athletes must have a completed physical packet on file at Ben Franklin.
Outsiders Baseball Club to hold tryouts: Outsiders Baseball Club will hold tryouts for players aged 9 to 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and players aged 14 to 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Dowling Park, 2902-54 175th St., Hammond. To register online, go to http://www.obcbaseball.com/.
4Quarters4Life camp to take place Aug. 4: Registration is underway for Hammond High grad Erik Pryor's annual "4Quarters4Life" Preseason Football Mentor Camp, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Dowling Park. The free, one-day camp, in partnership with the city of Hammond, is open to children aged 7 to 18. For details, call 631-353-8514, visit 4Quarters4Life.org or email 4Quarters4Life.com.
Valpo men's soccer to hold youth VIP camp: The Valparaiso University men's soccer team will hold a youth VIP camp from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 to 8 at the Eastgate Field complex. The day camp is open to children entering grades Kindergarten through eighth grade to meet and learn from Valpo players and coaches. The cost is $75. Register for the camp online at mens.valposoccervip.com.
Valparaiso Sunrise Kiwanis to hold golf outing: The First Tee will hold its third-annual golf outing at noon Aug. 9 at Valparaiso Country Club. For details, call golf outing chair Cindy Felton at 219-242-3475.
Salvation Army to hold 5K: The Salvation Army of Michigan City and NIPSCO will hold The Red Shield Run 5K at 8 a.m. Aug. 11 at Krueger Middle School, 2001 Springland Ave. Registration is $25 in advance and $30, beginning at 7 a.m. on race day. To register, go to www.thtiming.com or go to The Salvation Army, 1201 S. Franklin St. Proceeds will help support programs and services provided by The Salvation Army of Michigan City.
Cougar Baseball Club to hold tryouts: Tryouts for the 2019 Cougar Baseball Club's 16U Baseball Team will be held on from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19 at the Washington Township's varsity baseball field in Valparaiso. For details, contact Steve Hernandez at 219-314-3873 or shernandez@nisource.com or find us on Facebook at Cougars Baseball Club.
VU to host women's basketball elite camp: Valparaiso University's women's basketball program will host its annual elite camp on Aug. 25 at the Athletics-Recreation Center. The camp is open to high school girls. The cost is $50. For details, contact either VU assistant coach Gabby Johnson (gabby.johnson@valpo.edu, 219-464-6981), administrative assistant Julie Vick (julie.vick@valpo.edu, 219-464-5254) or visit valpowomensbasketballcamps.com.
Patti's All-American to take registrations for summer camps: Patti's All-American is now accepting registration for summer camps. Gymnastics camps will be held for girls aged 4 to 12 and boys aged 4 to 8 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays. Dance will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays for girls aged 4 to 8. Kids night out camps for girls aged 4 to 12 and boys aged 4 to 8 will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26. For details, call 219-865-2274 or go to pattisallamerican.com for online enrollment.
Hurricanes Swim Club to hold registration: The Highland Hurricanes Swim Club will hold registration for youth ages 5 through 18 in Highland and surrounding communities for the fall/winter season from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and Aug. 30 at Highland High School natatorium classroom (door P). A copy of a birth certificates is needed. New team members need to bring a swimsuit and towel for evaluation. For details, call 219-595-9357 or go to www.highlandhurricanes.net.
Crown Point to accept girls fall softball registration: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department is accepting individual players and teams for its girls fall softball league for those ages 3 through high school. There will be travel teams, all-star teams and in-house teams. For individual registration rates, preschool to first grade is $45 per player, second grade to high school is $85. Team registration for preschool to first grade is $350 and second grade to high school is $750. For details and to register, call the park department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Porter AM dates announced: The 2018 Porter AM dates have been announced. On Sept. 8, the master division/women's division will start play at 8 a.m. at Forest Park, while the open division will start at 8 a.m. at The Brassie. On Sept. 9, the master division/women's division will begin at 11 a.m. at Sand Creek, while the open division will start at 11 a.m. at Valparaiso Country Club. On Sept. 15, the master division/women's division will start at 8 a.m. at The Brassie, while the open division will start at 11 a.m. at Sand Creek. On Sept. 16, the master division/women's division will start play at 11 a.m. at VCC, while the open division will start play at 8 a.m. at Forest Park.
Valparaiso University baseball program to hold Prospect Camp: The Valparaiso University baseball program will hold its 2018 Prospect Camp for high school-aged players from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Emory G. Bauer Field. The camp will be a balance of instruction, skills and game experience. The cost of the camp is $120. To register and for details, email assistant coach Ben Wolgamot at Ben.Wolgamot@valpo.edu.
Valpo Softball to host Fall Experience Camp: Head coach Kate Stake and the Valparaiso University softball program will host a Fall Experience Camp on Oct. 6 at the Valpo Softball Complex. Players scheduled to graduate from high school from 2019 to 2024 are eligible. Campers will learn and exhibit offensive, defensive and baserunning skills through instructional sessions and games. The camp will also provide informational sessions on sport specific training, team building, and mental training. Registration is limited, and the cost is $160. For details or to register, go to ValpoSoftballClinics.com call graduate assistant Kayti Grable at 219-464-5047 or email Kayti.Grable@valpo.edu.
Teams to form for USTA Junior Team tennis: Local teams are forming for United State Tennis Association's Junior Team Tennis, a coed league for aged 18 and under. Matches will be played in Lake and Porter counties on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The league fee is $18 and USTA membership is not required. Interested players who need assistance in forming a team or want to be placed on an existing team call Donn Gobbie at 219-629-3821. For details, go to www.tennis219.com.
Hobart YMCA adds classes for aqua arthritis program: The Hobart Family YMCA has added evening and Saturday classes to their arthritis foundation YMCA aquatic program. Classes are also available at 6:15 p.m. Mondays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8:15 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 219-942-2183.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Nonmembers are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball to offer early registration: Crown Point Babe Ruth will offer early fall ball on-line registration at a reduced price for a limited time. The fall leagues are open to players aged 12 to 14 and 15 to 18. The cost is $200 per player. To register, go to www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/. For questions, call either Don Ernst at 219-746-4351 or John Pearson at 219-682-4351.
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Hobart YMCA to offer PiYo and TurboKick: The Hobart YMCA will offer PiYo and TurboKick programs this summer. Karate classes are also available for all age groups. For details, call 219-942-2183 or go to www.hobartymca.org.
Kankakee Valley looking for volleyball coaches: Kankakee Valley is looking for seventh, eighth and ninth grade volleyball coaches. For details, email athletic director John Gray at jgray@kv.k12.in.us.
Crown Point looking for umpires: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department needs umpires for adult baseball and fast-pitch girls youth softball games. For details, call John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Northern Indiana Pop Warner to hold signups: Northern Indiana Pop Warner Little Scholars, youth football, cheer, flag and challenger will hold fall signups. For details, go to http://www.nipwls.com and look under "local associations" for your town's contact information to enroll.
Hobart YMCA to offer Inferno Bootcamp and Queenax programs: The Hobart YMCA will offer Inferno Bootcamp and Queenax (strength and cardio, bridge basics or power circuit burn) programs this summer. For details, call 219-942-2183 or go to www.hobartymca.org.
Patti's All-American to begin swim registration: Patti's All-American has begun online swim registration for summer swim lessons at www.pattisallamerican.com and will also accept in-person registration. Swim lessons for 15 months to 12 years of age will go throughout summer. Private lessons for adults or children available upon request. For details, call 219-865-2274 or go to www.pattisallamerican.com.
Greater Hoosier football and cheer looking for players: The Greater Hoosier Conference Youth Football and Cheer is looking for new towns, individual teams or individual players. For details, go to www.ghcyfc.com.