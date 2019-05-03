Baseball
Hessville Little League looking for players: Softball and baseball for girls and boys aged 4 to 16 is available for Hammond residents. For details, call Roger Brock, president of Hessville Little League, at 219-670-0011 or player agent, Dawn Tomich at 219-670-6463.
Crown Point Babe Ruth to hold registration: Crown Point Babe Ruth will hold online signups at www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site. The 13- to 15-year-old division will accept players from all of Lake County plus Hebron. The 16-18 division will take players from Lake, Porter, Newton and LaPorte counties. Any player born in 2000 or after is eligible for the 16-18 program. For details, call Don Ernst at 219-746-4351.
LaPorte Crush 13-U travel baseball team needs players: LaPorte Crush's 13-and-under travel baseball team needs two players to fill its roster. For details, call Dan at 219-851-6339 or Mike at 219-309-1373.
LOFS/Winfield Challenger Division baseball to hold registration: Lakes of the Four Seasons/Winfield Little League will hold registration for their Challenger Division, a baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. This co-ed program accommodates children aged 4-10, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school. The senior division starts at those aged 15 and older. Cost is $40. Register online at https://leagues.bluesombrero.com/lofsll/. For details, contact Regina Wagoner at brbawag@gmail.com or 219-306-0197.
Hegewisch 30 and Over is looking for individual players: The Hegewisch 30 and Over League is looking for individual players for a wooden-bat, draft-only league. All players are picked to a team at the league's draft party May 10. New players must attend a one time evaluation prior to the draft. Games are played on Saturdays, beginning June 8 and will be played at the Hegewisch Babe Ruth Field. Cost is $195.00. For details and to download an application, go visit www.eteamz.com_Real30sHegewischBaseball or call John Salzeider at 312-671-2701.
LaPorte baseball summer cap set to begin June 10: LaPorte's baseball coaching staff and players will conduct the Slicers' annual summer camp from June 10 to 13 at Schreiber Field. The event is open to students in Kindergarten through fifth grade. Grades K through second will meet from 10 to 11:25 a.m., while grades third through fifth will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. Cost is $40. Registration is due June 4.
Basketball
SSC to host Championship Basketball Camps: The South Suburban College Championship Basketball Camps start June 17. The Championship Basketball Camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17-20. Cost is $110. The Championship Shooting Camp runs 1-4 p.m. June 24-27. Cost is $60. If you enroll in both camps, the cost is $150. The camps are for boys and girls ages 7-17. For more information, call South Suburban men’s basketball head coach John Pigatti at 708-596-2000, ext. 2524.
Valparaiso girls basketball program to host camps: Valparaiso High School's girls basketball will hold camps for elementary and middle school students. The camp for elementary students will be offered at four locations four days per week, per camp, right after school until 4:45 p.m. A middle school four-day camp will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m., May 13-16. Online registration and exact dates for each camp can be found and completed at https://valpogirlsbballclub.wixsite.com/vikes. You can also access the information and registrations on the Valparaiso High School athletic page under "Girls Basketball Camps", or call coach Candy Wilson 219-771-6053.
Valparaiso University men's basketball team to hold 3 camps: The Valparaiso University men's basketball team will hold a camp for children ages 5-7 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 17-20. The camp will feature contests and games and costs $130 camper. The Crusaders will also host two different camps for children ages 8-14. The first camp is 9 a.m. to noon June 17-20. The camp will feature lectures, teaching sessions, fundamental stations, games and contests. It will cost $180 per camper. The second camp is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15-18. The days will include teaching sessions, lectures from members of the Valparaiso program, fundamental stations and daily 5-on-5 games. Cost is $375 per player. For more information or to register, visit http://www.valpobasketballcamps.com.
Valparaiso University women's basketball team to hold camps: The Valparaiso University women's basketball team will hold camps for second- through eighth-graders; freshmen through seniors; and high school teams. All camps will take place at the Crusaders' home arena, the Athletics-Recreation Center. The day camp for students entering second through eighth grade will run from 9 a.m. to noon June 24-26. The cost is $100 per camper. The Crusaders coaching staff will provides skill instruction, Valparaiso University players will work with campers and attendees will receive a T-shirt. The elite camp for high-school age players who want to play in college will be from noon to 5 p.m. June 29. The cost is $75 per camper and will feature high intensity teaching and skills training. Campers will get a T-shirt and work with Crusaders staff and players. For details, visit valpowomensbasketballcamps.com or contact administrative assistant Julie Vick at 219-464-5254 or Julie.Vick@valpo.edu. The high school team camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 28. To register or for more information, contact assistant coach Gabby Johnson at Gabby.Johnson@valpo.edu.
Football and cheer
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Greater Hoosier football and cheer looking for players: The Greater Hoosier Conference Youth Football and Cheer is looking for new towns, individual teams or individual players. For details, go to www.ghcyfc.com.
VU to host summer football camps: The Valparaiso University football team will host summer camps on July 11, 12 and 13. The first camp runs from 3 to 6 p.m. The second camp runs from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., and the final camp runs from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. All three camps will take place at Brown Field. Players entering grades nine through 12 are eligible. The cost of each camp is $30 for pre-registered individuals and $40 for walkups or anyone who registers on the day of the camp. For details, visit camps.jumpforward.com/valpofootball or email Jon.Robinson@valpo.edu.
Health and Fitness
LaPorte High School to schedule appointments for sports physicals: The LaPorte High School athletic department is scheduling appointments for athletic physicals for the 2019-20 school year for athletes that are presently in grades 8 thru 11. Physicals will be conducted May 9 at LaPorte High School at a cost of $20. Go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0B49ACAD29A2F49-athletic3 to schedule an appointment.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital or the Wellness & Rehab Center in New Carlisle. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Running
Memorial Day Trail Run Xtreme 12K set for May 27: The Memorial Day TRAIL RUN XTREME 12K will be held at 8 a.m. May 27 at Portage’s Imagination Glen Park East, 149 North, Outback Trail. Cost for the 12K, including a T-shirt, is $35 for runners registered by May 13. $30 with no shirt. After May 13 or on race day, cost is $40. All mail-in registrations must be postmarked before May 18. Advance packet pick-up will be from noon to 5 p.m. May 24, at Extra Mile Fitness, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. Awards will be presented and a Memorial Day cookout will be held for all participants. All proceeds from the race go to Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter and the Portage Outback Trail Commission. For details, email mignon.kennedy@gabriels-horn.org. To register online, go to www.thtiming.com or make checks payable to Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter, and mail to P.O. Box 943, Portage, IN 46368.
Camp FUNset to hold registration: Camp FUNset at Sunset Hill Farm County Park will feature eight weeks of themed experiences beginning June 10. The camp is for students entering kindergarten through ninth grade and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with extended care hours available. Scholarships are also available. Register online at www.portercountyparks.org/campfunset or by calling 219-309-0680. Fifty percent of tuition is due at registration, remainder due the week prior to camp's start.
MOMentum 5K to take place May 11: The Obstetric and Gynecological Associates’ annual MOMentum 5K will be held at 9 a.m. May 11 at Coffee Creek Watershed, 178 E. Sidewalk Road, Chesterton. This year’s event will benefit Emma’s Footprints, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families that have babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and families who have experienced the loss of a baby from pregnancy through infancy. The event features a 5K run and walk, a 1-mile kids fun run and a 1-mile mom’s stroller run and walk. Race-day registration is $38. Early registration for the event is $34. Early registraition can be done at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Chesterton/MOMentum5KRun. For details on Emma’s Footprints, visit emmasfootprints.org.
Soccer
Valparaiso University women's soccer to offer coed and elite camps: The Valparaiso University women's soccer team is offering a Youth Day Camp and an Elite ID Camp this summer. The Youth Day Camp is 9 a.m. to noon June 17-19 and open to girls and boys ages 6-14. The cost is $99 per player. The Youth Day Camp will work on technical skills and tactical awareness. Sessions are designed to meet the needs of athletes of all ages and skill levels. The Elite ID Camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. July 20 and is for girls in grades 9-12. The cost is $120 per camper. For details, visit https://womens.valposoccervip.com/.
Softball
Hidden Lake Adult Softball to hold registration: Registration for the summer softball season is open. The season includes 20 games plus a postseason tourney, which will begin May 13. Cost is $600 and the deadline is April 26. Men's league will be on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays with the coed league on Wednesdays. For details, visit rosstownship.org or call 219-769-2111
Crown Point women's spring/summer softball to hold registration: Crown Point Parks and Recreation have added a women's fast-pitch league to their spring/summer softball schedule. Games start May 20. The cost is $175 per player. To register, go to www.crownpoint.in.gov, click on recreation, followed by youth sports, then click on softball circle. At the bottom of the page, print out the registration form and mail. When registering, indicate adult women's softball league, ages 16 to adult (register for age you are on June 1, 2019).
Swimming
Patti's All-American to hold online swim registration: Patti's All-American is now accepting online and in-person registration. Classes for those aged 14 months to 12 years old begin June 1. Private lessons for adults or children available upon request. To register, go to www.pattisallamerican.com. For details, call 219-865-2274.