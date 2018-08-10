Baseball
Triple Crown travel baseball to hold tryouts: Triple Crown travel baseball tryouts for 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15-year-olds will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at Triple Crown training facility in Valparaiso. For a private tryout, call 219-462-3927.
Triple Crown looking for 10u travel players: Triple Crown Valparaiso is looking for 10-and-under travel players. For details, call 219-462-3927.
Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball to offer open signups: Crown Point Babe Ruth will offer fall ball open signups through Aug. 18 by using a credit card online at www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/. The fall leagues are open to players aged 12 to 14 and 15 to 18. Full teams are welcome at a discounted cost of $2,000 (up to 12 players). For questions, call either Don Ernst at 219-746-4351 or John Pearson at 219-682-4351.
Playmakers Baseball to hold tryouts: Playmakers baseball will hold tryouts for 10-and-under, 11u, 12u, 13u and 16u at 9 a.m. Aug. 18 at Dave Griffin's Baseball School. Most teams are in need of one player to complete their roster.
Cougar Baseball Club to hold tryouts: Tryouts for the 2019 Cougar Baseball Club's 16U Baseball Team will be held on from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19 at the Washington Township's varsity baseball field in Valparaiso. For details, contact Steve Hernandez at 219-314-3873 or shernandez@nisource.com or find us on Facebook at Cougars Baseball Club.
Valparaiso University baseball program to hold Prospect Camp: The Valparaiso University baseball program will hold its 2018 Prospect Camp for high school-aged players from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Emory G. Bauer Field. The camp will be a balance of instruction, skills and game experience. The cost of the camp is $120. To register and for details, email assistant coach Ben Wolgamot at Ben.Wolgamot@valpo.edu.
TR Select looking for baseball players: TR Select is looking for 10-and-under, 12u and 13u boys baseball players for the 2019 season. Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator Dave Waddell directs the program. For tryout details, go to www.trselect.org, email info@select.org or call Waddell at 219-771-1706. For TR Select girls fastpitch info, call Andy Niksich at 219-682-4476.
Basketball
Illinois Defenders to hold skills and drills clinic: The Illinois Defenders, a girls AAU travel basketball club, will offer a skills and drills clinic for all grade-school girls from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 14 to 16 at Southland Center, 19900 Stoney Island, Lynwood. Cost is $50 if preregistered or $60 at the door.
PRO U announces August basketball schedule: PRO U has announced its August summer basketball camp schedule for boys and girls second through eighth grade at Franciscan Point sports Medicine Institute, Crown Point, Aug. 13, 14 and 15. Ball Handling will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and Strictly Shooting Camp will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration is $85 for each session and $50 for each additional family member. Team rate is $500 for 10 campers. For details and registration, call John Stroia at 219-775-6977.
VU to host women's basketball elite camp: Valparaiso University's women's basketball program will host its annual elite camp on Aug. 25 at the Athletics-Recreation Center. The camp is open to high school girls. The cost is $50. For details, contact either VU assistant coach Gabby Johnson (gabby.johnson@valpo.edu, 219-464-6981), administrative assistant Julie Vick (julie.vick@valpo.edu, 219-464-5254) or visit valpowomensbasketballcamps.com.
Camps
Patti's All-American to take registrations for summer camp: Patti's All-American is now accepting registration kids night out camps for girls aged 4 to 12 and boys aged 4 to 8 to be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26. For details, call 219-865-2274 or go to pattisallamerican.com for online enrollment.
Football and cheer
Hobart YMCA to offer flag football: Hobart Family YMCA will hold registration for co-ed flag football until Aug. 28 for children aged 5 to 11. The cost is $36 for members and $72 for non-members, with a 50 percent discount for additional children in same family unit. Teams will practice once a week and all games will be on Saturdays. Register at the YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place or online at www.hobartymca.org. For details, call 219-942-2183.
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Northern Indiana Pop Warner to hold signups: Northern Indiana Pop Warner Little Scholars, youth football, cheer, flag and challenger will hold fall signups. For details, go to http://www.nipwls.com and look under "local associations" for your town's contact information to enroll.
Greater Hoosier football and cheer looking for players: The Greater Hoosier Conference Youth Football and Cheer is looking for new towns, individual teams or individual players. For details, go to www.ghcyfc.com.
Golf
Porter AM dates announced: The 2018 Porter AM dates have been announced. On Sept. 8, the master division/women's division will start play at 8 a.m. at Forest Park, while the open division will start at 8 a.m. at The Brassie. On Sept. 9, the master division/women's division will begin at 11 a.m. at Sand Creek, while the open division will start at 11 a.m. at Valparaiso Country Club. On Sept. 15, the master division/women's division will start at 8 a.m. at The Brassie, while the open division will start at 11 a.m. at Sand Creek. On Sept. 16, the master division/women's division will start play at 11 a.m. at VCC, while the open division will start play at 8 a.m. at Forest Park. Registration details available on Facebook at "2018 Porter Amateur".
Health and Fitness
Fall registration to begin at Hobart YMCA: Community registration for the fall session will begin Aug. 15 (Aug. 13 for members) and runs through Sept. 2 at the Hobart YMCA. Swim lessons, aquatic and other fitness classes are available. Register at the YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place or online at www.hobartymca.org. For details, call 219-942-2183.
Hobart YMCA adds classes for aqua arthritis exercise program: The Hobart Family YMCA has added evening and Saturday classes to their arthritis foundation YMCA aquatic program. Classes are also available at 6:15 p.m. Mondays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8:15 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 219-942-2183.
Hobart YMCA to offer Inferno Bootcamp and Queenax programs: The Hobart YMCA will offer Inferno Bootcamp and Queenax (strength and cardio, bridge basics or power circuit burn) programs this summer. For details, call 219-942-2183 or go to www.hobartymca.org.
Hobart YMCA to offer PiYo and TurboKick: The Hobart YMCA will offer PiYo and TurboKick programs this summer. Karate classes are also available for all age groups. For details, call 219-942-2183 or go to www.hobartymca.org.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Nonmembers are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
Middle School
Ben Franklin Middle School sports starting times: Ben Franklin Middle School in Valparaiso has announced its fall sports practice/tryout starting times. Volleyball tryouts will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13 to 15 and cross country will be held from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Aug. 13. All athletes must have a completed physical packet on file at Ben Franklin.
Races
Salvation Army to hold 5K: The Salvation Army of Michigan City and NIPSCO will hold The Red Shield Run 5K at 8 a.m. Aug. 11 at Krueger Middle School, 2001 Springland Ave. Registration is $30, beginning at 7 a.m. on race day. To register, go to www.thtiming.com or go to The Salvation Army, 1201 S. Franklin St. Proceeds will help support programs and services provided by The Salvation Army of Michigan City.
Soccer
Hobart YMCA to offer co-ed soccer: The Hobart Family YMCA will hold registration for co-ed fall soccer for children aged 3 to 14 until Aug. 28. The cost is $36 for members and $72 for non-members, with a 50 percent discount for additional children in the same family unit. Register at the YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place or online at www.hobartymca.org. For details, call 219-942-2183.
Softball
Portage Junior Miss softball to hold sign ups: Portage Junior Miss softball will hold sign-ups for ages 8-and-under, 10u, 12u, 14u and 16/18u from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 — at PJM complex. Doubleheaders will be held Aug. 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7. Single-elimination tournament Oct. 20 and 21. Cost per team (max 13 players) is $650 with a $100 discount if you do not need uniforms. Any player wanting to sign up individually will be placed on a waiting list for any team needing additional players. For registration form, go to www.portagejrmiss.com.
Crown Point to accept girls fall softball registration: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department is accepting individual players and teams for its girls fall softball league for those ages 3 through high school. There will be travel teams, all-star teams and in-house teams. For individual registration rates, preschool to first grade is $45 per player, second grade to high school is $85. Team registration for preschool to first grade is $350 and second grade to high school is $750. For details and to register, call the park department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Valpo Softball to host Fall Experience Camp: Head coach Kate Stake and the Valparaiso University softball program will host a Fall Experience Camp on Oct. 6 at the Valpo Softball Complex. Players scheduled to graduate from high school from 2019 to 2024 are eligible. Campers will learn and exhibit offensive, defensive and baserunning skills through instructional sessions and games. The camp will also provide informational sessions on sport specific training, team building, and mental training. Registration is limited, and the cost is $160. For details or to register, go to ValpoSoftballClinics.com call graduate assistant Kayti Grable at 219-464-5047 or email Kayti.Grable@valpo.edu.
Crown Point looking for umpires: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department needs fast-pitch girls youth softball umpires for the Back to School fall leagues which begin Sept. 4 through October. For details, call John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Swimming
Hurricanes Swim Club to hold registration: The Highland Hurricanes Swim Club will hold registration for youth ages 5 through 18 in Highland and surrounding communities for the fall/winter season from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and Aug. 30 at Highland High School natatorium classroom (door P). A copy of a birth certificates is needed. New team members need to bring a swimsuit and towel for evaluation. For details, call 219-595-9357 or go to www.highlandhurricanes.net.
Tennis
Teams to form for USTA Junior Team tennis: Local teams are forming for United State Tennis Association's Junior Team Tennis, a coed league for aged 18 and under. Matches will be played in Lake and Porter counties on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The league fee is $18 and USTA membership is not required. Interested players who need assistance in forming a team or want to be placed on an existing team call Donn Gobbie at 219-629-3821. For details, go to www.tennis219.com.
Volleyball
Duneland Club volleyball registration is open: Registration is open for The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana's Duneland Club volleyball league for girls and boys from grades three to eight. The season will run from Sept. 18 through Nov. 17. All teams will have one practice during the week and an eight-game Saturday schedule. The club fee is $35 per child for those who have a reversible league jersey and additional $15 for those who need a jersey. All players must be a member of the club. Annual membership is $35. Fee assistance for those who qualify. For details, call 219-926-9770 or go to bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland.