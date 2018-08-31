Baseball
Triple Crown looking for 10u travel players: Triple Crown Valparaiso is looking for 10-and-under travel players. For details, call 219-462-3927.
Playmakers baseball looking for players: Playmakers baseball is looking for a few competitive level players. For 10-and-Under, 12U, 13U and 16U athletes interested in joining the program, call Dave at 219-922-1107 or email dgbaseball@comcast.net to schedule a private tryout.
Triple Crown Threat travel baseball looking for players: The Triple Crown Threat travel baseball is looking for 10-and-under and 15u players. For details, call 219-462-3927.
Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball to offer signups: Crown Point Babe Ruth will offer fall ball signups by using a credit card online at www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/. The fall leagues are open to players aged 12 to 14 and 15 to 18. Full teams are welcome at a discounted cost of $2,000 (up to 12 players). For questions, call either Don Ernst at 219-746-4351 or John Pearson at 219-682-4351.
Valparaiso University baseball program to hold prospect camp: The Valparaiso University baseball program will hold its 2018 Prospect Camp for high school-aged players from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Emory G. Bauer Field. The camp will be a balance of instruction, skills and game experience. The cost of the camp is $120. To register and for details, email assistant coach Ben Wolgamot at Ben.Wolgamot@valpo.edu.
TR Select looking for baseball players: TR Select is looking for 10-and-under and 12u boys baseball players for the 2019 season. Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator Dave Waddell directs the program. For tryout details, go to www.trselect.org, email info@select.org or call Waddell at 219-771-1706 or Bob Glover at 219-973-6053.
Basketball
Illinois Defenders to hold Skills and Drills: The Illinois Defenders will hold Skills and Drills for girls of all ages from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 24. The Sept. 19 class will be held instead on Sept. 20. Classes take place at Southland Center, 10 Southland Drive, Lynwood. Cost is $165 per player or $15 drop-in fee per night. To register, email to IllinoisDefenders@gmail.com.
Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 basketball tournament Sept. 30 in Westville: The annual 3 on 3 Pumpkin Festival Basketball Tournament will be held on Sept. 30 at Westville High School. There will be a boys and girls division from fourth grade up to adult division. The entry fee is $75. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with games around 8:15 a.m. For details, email Dale Lake at lake_dale@yahoo.com or call 219-608-7180.
Illinois Defenders girls basketball to hold tryouts: Illinois Defenders will hold tryouts Oct. 5 and 6 at Southland Center, 19900 Stoney Island, Lynwood. On Oct. 5, tryouts for fourth and fifth grade will be held from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.; sixth grade, 6;30 to 7:15 p.m.; seventh grade, 7:15 to 8 p.m.; and eighth grade, 8 to 8:45 p.m. On Oct. 6, all high school grades will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Fee is $20 and includes tryout shirt. For details, go to www.illinoisdefenders.com or email IllinoisDefenders@gmail.com.
Football and cheer
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Northern Indiana Pop Warner to hold signups: Northern Indiana Pop Warner Little Scholars, youth football, cheer, flag and challenger will hold fall signups. For details, go to http://www.nipwls.com and look under "local associations" for your town's contact information to enroll.
Greater Hoosier football and cheer looking for players: The Greater Hoosier Conference Youth Football and Cheer is looking for new towns, individual teams or individual players. For details, go to www.ghcyfc.com.
Golf
Porter AM dates announced: The 2018 Porter AM dates have been announced. On Sept. 8, the master division/women's division will start play at 8 a.m. at Forest Park, while the open division will start at 8 a.m. at The Brassie. On Sept. 9, the master division/women's division will begin at 11 a.m. at Sand Creek, while the open division will start at 11 a.m. at Valparaiso Country Club. On Sept. 15, the master division/women's division will start at 8 a.m. at The Brassie, while the open division will start at 11 a.m. at Sand Creek. On Sept. 16, the master division/women's division will start play at 11 a.m. at VCC, while the open division will start play at 8 a.m. at Forest Park. Registration details available on Facebook at "2018 Porter Amateur". The entry fee has been changed to $120. Those golfers paying the original $150 will be refunded the difference.
Health and Fitness
Fall registration to begin at Hobart YMCA: Community registration for the fall session runs through Sept. 2 at the Hobart YMCA. Swim lessons, aquatic and other fitness classes are available. Register at the YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place or online at www.hobartymca.org. For details, call 219-942-2183.
Hammond Sportsplex to hold registration: The Hammond Sportsplex will hold pre-registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at 6630 Indianapolis Boulevard. Events being offered for pre-registration are coed Wednesday volleyball, free kids camp on Oct. 6 for aged 10 to 15, women's Thursday volleyball, 4 on 4 volleyball tournament Nov. 24, men's 40 and up basketball league, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, men's fall Monday night basketball, youth soccer camp, men's indoor soccer and youth elite indoor soccer. For details, go to www.hammondsportsplex.com or email robertsk@gohammond.com for questions about volleyball/basketball or reyesr@gohammond.com for soccer events.
Hobart YMCA adds classes for aqua arthritis exercise program: The Hobart Family YMCA has added evening and Saturday classes to their arthritis foundation YMCA aquatic program. Classes are also available at 6:15 p.m. Mondays, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8:15 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 219-942-2183.
Hobart YMCA to offer Inferno Bootcamp and Queenax programs: The Hobart YMCA will offer Inferno Bootcamp and Queenax (strength and cardio, bridge basics or power circuit burn) programs this summer. For details, call 219-942-2183 or go to www.hobartymca.org.
Hobart YMCA to offer PiYo and TurboKick: The Hobart YMCA will offer PiYo and TurboKick programs this summer. Karate classes are also available for all age groups. For details, call 219-942-2183 or go to www.hobartymca.org.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Nonmembers are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
Running
Franciscan Health Fitness Centers to host 5K: Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville will host their 7th annual Anyone Can Do a 5K at 8 a.m. Sept. 22. The walk/run course starts directly across U.S. 41 in Plum Creek Subdivision. To register or for details, stop in at the club, 221 U.S. Highway 41, Suite A, Schererville or go online to FranciscanHealthFitnessCenters.org.
Softball
Crown Point to accept girls fall softball registration: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department is accepting individual players and teams for its girls fall softball league for those aged 3 through high school. There will be travel teams, all-star teams and in-house teams. For individual registration rates, preschool to first grade is $45 per player, second grade to high school is $85. Team registration for preschool to first grade is $350 and second grade to high school is $750. For details and to register, call the park department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Valpo Softball to host Fall Experience Camp: Head coach Kate Stake and the Valparaiso University softball program will host a Fall Experience Camp on Oct. 6 at the Valpo Softball Complex. Players scheduled to graduate from high school from 2019 to 2024 are eligible. Campers will learn and exhibit offensive, defensive and baserunning skills through instructional sessions and games. The camp will also provide informational sessions on sport specific training, team building, and mental training. Registration is limited, and the cost is $160. For details or to register, go to ValpoSoftballClinics.com call graduate assistant Kayti Grable at 219-464-5047 or email Kayti.Grable@valpo.edu.
Crown Point looking for umpires: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department needs fast-pitch girls youth softball umpires for the Back to School fall leagues which begin Sept. 4 through October. For details, call John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Volleyball
Duneland Club volleyball registration is open: Registration is open for The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana's Duneland Club volleyball league for girls and boys from grades three to eight. The season will run from Sept. 18 through Nov. 17. All teams will have one practice during the week and an eight-game Saturday schedule. The club fee is $35 per child for those who have a reversible league jersey and additional $15 for those who need a jersey. All players must be a member of the club. Annual membership is $35. Fee assistance for those who qualify. For details, call 219-926-9770 or go to bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland.