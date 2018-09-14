Baseball
Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association to hold series Sept. 15: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association will hold its 14th annual league championship series at 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and if necessary, 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at U.S. Steel Yard, Gary. Admission and parking is free and concessions will be available.
Turn Two for Youth collecting baseball equipment to children: Turn Two for Youth, a non-profit, charitable organization, was formed to college and distribute baseball equipment to active children worldwide who need help. They are the official charity of the American Baseball Coaches Association. The Chicago Southland Convention and Visitors Bureau will hold a drive through Oct. 8. Donated items can be dropped off at Chicago Southland Convention and Visitors Bureau office in Lansing. Items accepted include bats, fielding gloves, cleats, batting helmets, uniforms and equipment bags and other equipment. Contact the CSCVB for shipping labels and tax receipts. After the equipment is collected at various baseball venues it is shipped to Charlotte, North Carolina where it is cleaned, refurbished and stored until a complete container of gear can be shipped to a pre-qualified area.
Triple Crown looking for 10U travel players: Triple Crown Valparaiso is looking for 10-and-under travel players. For details, call 219-462-3927.
Playmakers baseball looking for players: Playmakers baseball is looking for a few competitive level players. For 10-and-Under, 12U, 13U and 16U athletes interested in joining the program, call Dave at 219-922-1107 or email dgbaseball@comcast.net to schedule a private tryout.
TR Select looking for baseball players: TR Select is looking for 10-and-under and 12u boys baseball players for the 2019 season. Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator Dave Waddell directs the program. For tryout details, go to www.trselect.org, email info@select.org or call Waddell at 219-771-1706 or Bob Glover at 219-973-6053.
Basketball
Illinois Defenders to hold Skills and Drills: The Illinois Defenders will hold Skills and Drills for girls of all ages from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from through Oct. 24. The Sept. 19 class will be held instead on Sept. 20. Classes take place at Southland Center, 10 Southland Drive, Lynwood. Cost is $165 per player or $15 drop-in fee per night. To register, email to IllinoisDefenders@gmail.com.
Hanover Jr. Wildcats basketball to hold registration: The Hanover Jr. Wildcats basketball boys and girls division for grades one through six will hold registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Lincoln Elementary School. Fees are $120 for the first child and $70 for second child with a family maximum of $230. For details, go to jrwildcats.org or call Jim Zerby at 219-310-9442 or Julie Mueller at 219-616-9336.
Hobart YMCA to hold registration for youth basketball: Registration for coed youth basketball for players aged 3 to 14 at the Hobart YMCA will run until Oct. 7. The cost is $36 for members and $72 for non-member with a 50 percent discount for additional children in the same family unit. Register at the YMCA, 601 W. 40th Pl. or online at www.hobartymca.org. For details, call 219-942-2183.
Pumpkin Festival 3 on 3 basketball tournament Sept. 30 in Westville: The annual 3 on 3 Pumpkin Festival Basketball Tournament will be held on Sept. 30 at Westville High School. There will be a boys and girls division from fourth grade up to adult division. The entry fee is $75. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with games around 8:15 a.m. For details, email Dale Lake at lake_dale@yahoo.com or call 219-608-7180.
Illinois Defenders girls basketball to hold tryouts: Illinois Defenders will hold tryouts Oct. 5 and 6 at Southland Center, 19900 Stoney Island, Lynwood. On Oct. 5, tryouts for fourth and fifth grade will be held from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.; sixth grade, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; seventh grade, 7:15 to 8 p.m.; and eighth grade, 8 to 8:45 p.m. On Oct. 6, all high school grades will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Fee is $20 and includes tryout shirt. For details, go to www.illinoisdefenders.com or email IllinoisDefenders@gmail.com.
Events
William "Refrigerator" Perry to appear at Bridges' Scoreboard: William "Refrigerator" Perry will appear from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 and 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at Bridges' Scoreboard Sports Bar, Griffith. Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. is for VIP ticket holders only, and 3 to 5 p.m. all other ticket holders. Autograph tickets are on sale now and will be numbered. Ticket holders will be called up in numerical order. To purchase tickets and for details, call Scoreboard at 219-924-2206 and ask for Scott or Jeff.
Football and cheer
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Northern Indiana Pop Warner to hold signups: Northern Indiana Pop Warner Little Scholars, youth football, cheer, flag and challenger will hold fall signups. For details, go to http://www.nipwls.com and look under "local associations" for your town's contact information to enroll.
Greater Hoosier football and cheer looking for players: The Greater Hoosier Conference Youth Football and Cheer is looking for new towns, individual teams or individual players. For details, go to www.ghcyfc.com.
Health and Fitness
Try the Y Week begins Sept. 23: Try the Y Week will be held the week of Sept. 23 at Hobart Family YMCA. The public is invited to use the facility for open gym, open swim and the fitness center as well as special demo classes. The "Pay the Day" promotion will run from Oct. 1 through 15 where the membership joiner fee will be adjusted according to the day you join. For details, call 219-942-2183 or go to www.hobartymca.org.
Hobart YMCA has new classes: The Hobart YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, is offering new classes in youth fitness, cardio drumming, cardio and strength and a Sunday morning tranquility class. For days and times, go to www.hobartymca.org/schedules.html.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Nonmembers are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
Running
Franciscan Health Fitness Centers to host 5K: Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville will host their 7th annual Anyone Can Do a 5K at 8 a.m. Sept. 22. The walk/run course starts directly across U.S. 41 in Plum Creek Subdivision. To register or for details, stop in at the club, 221 U.S. Highway 41, Suite A, Schererville or go online to FranciscanHealthFitnessCenters.org/Anyone5k.
Wanatah Scarecrow Festival Stampede to be held Sept. 22: The Wanatah Scarecrow Festival Stampede 5K run/3K walk will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at Wanatah School. All times will be recorded and posted immediately after the race by www.thtiming.com. Preregister price is $20 and only preregistered participants are guaranteed shirt size. For details and to register, go www.scarecrowfest.org or www.runsignup.com.
Bri's Race to be held Sept. 29: The third annual Bri's RACE to end domestic violence will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 29 at Gabis Arboretum at PNW. The 5K/1-mile walk will commemorate the domestic violence awareness campaign created in the memory of Brianna "Bri" Hefner, a supervisor with the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center. To sign up, go to brisrace.org or runsignup.com. The fee is $25, which includes a race T-shirt. Shirts guaranteed to those who register through Sept. 16. Early packet pick up Sept. 28 at the Extra Mile Fitness Company in Valparaiso. Race-day registration (fee of $30) and check-in is at 7 a.m.
Lincoln Elementary PTO to hold 5K Family Color Run/Walk: The Lincoln Leopards will hold the 5K Family Color Run/Walk on Oct. 6. Participants will run or walk around the middle school and through the subdivision of Centennial while volunteers gently toss colored powder as you pass by. This event is an opportunity for the PTO to raise vital funds for events and capital improvements. To register, go to www.myvlink.org/LincolnPTO/.
Softball
Crown Point to accept girls fall softball registration: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department is accepting individual players and teams for its girls fall softball league for those aged 3 through high school. There will be travel teams, all-star teams and in-house teams. For individual registration rates, preschool to first grade is $45 per player, second grade to high school is $85. Team registration for preschool to first grade is $350 and second grade to high school is $750. For details and to register, call the park department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Valpo Softball to host Fall Experience Camp: Head coach Kate Stake and the Valparaiso University softball program will host a Fall Experience Camp on Oct. 6 at the Valpo Softball Complex. Players scheduled to graduate from high school from 2019 to 2024 are eligible. Campers will learn and exhibit offensive, defensive and baserunning skills through instructional sessions and games. The camp will also provide informational sessions on sport specific training, team building, and mental training. Registration is limited, and the cost is $160. For details or to register, go to ValpoSoftballClinics.com call graduate assistant Kayti Grable at 219-464-5047 or email Kayti.Grable@valpo.edu.
Volleyball
Duneland Club volleyball registration is open: Registration is open for The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana's Duneland Club volleyball league for girls and boys from grades three to eight. The season will run from Sept. 18 through Nov. 17. All teams will have one practice during the week and an eight-game Saturday schedule. The club fee is $35 per child for those who have a reversible league jersey and additional $15 for those who need a jersey. All players must be a member of the club. Annual membership is $35. Fee assistance for those who qualify. For details, call 219-926-9770 or go to bgcgreaternwi.org/clubs/chesterton-duneland.