Baseball
LOFS/Winfield Challenger Division baseball to hold registration: Lakes of the Four Seasons/Winfield Little League will hold registration for their Challenger Division, a baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. This co-ed program accommodates children aged 4-10, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school. The senior division starts at those aged 15 and older. Cost is $40. For details, contact Regina Wagoner at brbawag@gmail.com or 219-306-0197.
LaPorte baseball summer camp set to begin June 10: LaPorte's baseball coaching staff and players will conduct the Slicers' annual summer camp from June 10-13 at Schreiber Field. The event is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Grades K through second will meet from 10 to 11:25 a.m., while grades third through fifth will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. Cost is $40. Registration is due June 4.
Basketball
Valparaiso girls basketball program to host camps: Valparaiso High School's girls basketball will hold camps for elementary and middle school students. The camp for elementary students will be offered at four locations four days per week, per camp, right after school until 4:45 p.m. A middle school four-day camp will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m., May 13-16. Online registration and exact dates for each camp can be found and completed at https://valpogirlsbballclub.wixsite.com/vikes. You can also access the information and registrations on the Valparaiso High School athletic page under "Girls Basketball Camps", or call coach Candy Wilson 219-771-6053.
SSC to host Championship Basketball Camps: The South Suburban College Championship Basketball Camps start June 17. The Championship Basketball Camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17-20. Cost is $110. The Championship Shooting Camp runs 1-4 p.m. June 24-27. Cost is $60. If you enroll in both camps, the cost is $150. The camps are for boys and girls ages 7-17. For more information, call South Suburban men’s basketball head coach John Pigatti at 708-596-2000, ext. 2524.
Valparaiso University men's basketball team to hold 3 camps: The Valparaiso University men's basketball team will hold a camp for children ages 5-7 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 17-20. The camp will feature contests and games and costs $130 camper. The Crusaders will also host two different camps for children ages 8-14. The first camp is 9 a.m. to noon June 17-20. The camp will feature lectures, teaching sessions, fundamental stations, games and contests. It will cost $180 per camper. The second camp is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15-18. The days will include teaching sessions, lectures from members of the Valparaiso program, fundamental stations and daily 5-on-5 games. Cost is $375 per player. For more information or to register, visit www.valpobasketballcamps.com.
Valparaiso University women's basketball team to hold camps: The Valparaiso University women's basketball team will hold camps for second- through eighth-graders; freshmen through seniors; and high school teams. All camps will take place at the Crusaders' home arena, the Athletics-Recreation Center. The day camp for students entering second through eighth grade will run from 9 a.m. to noon June 24-26. The cost is $100 per camper. The Crusaders coaching staff will provides skill instruction, Valparaiso University players will work with campers and attendees will receive a T-shirt. The elite camp for high-school age players who want to play in college will be from noon to 5 p.m. June 29. The cost is $75 per camper and will feature high intensity teaching and skills training. Campers will get a T-shirt and work with Crusaders staff and players. For details, visit valpowomensbasketballcamps.com or contact administrative assistant Julie Vick at 219-464-5254 or Julie.Vick@valpo.edu. The high school team camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 28. To register or for more information, contact assistant coach Gabby Johnson at Gabby.Johnson@valpo.edu.
Camp
Camp FUNset to hold registration: Camp FUNset at Sunset Hill Farm County Park will feature eight weeks of themed experiences beginning June 10. The camp is for students entering kindergarten through ninth grade and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with extended care hours available. Scholarships are also available. Register online at www.portercountyparks.org/campfunset or by calling 219-309-0680. Fifty percent of tuition is due at registration, remainder due the week prior to camp's start.
Golf
LaPorte H.S. golf outing May 19: The inaugural Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be held May 19 at Beechwood Golf Course, 2222 Woodlawn Drive, LaPorte. Registration/lunch is at noon, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. For registration form for teams and/or sponsorships, or for more information, visit goslicers.com. Registration deadline is May 13.
Purdue Northwest athletic department golf outing: The 39th annual Powers-Purdue Northwest Golf Invitational will be held June 17 at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville. The event has contributed over $1 million to athletic scholarships in its history. Breakfast is at 8 a.m., followed by a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. Happy hour, post-event awards and a raffle at around 2 p.m. Interested parties can sign up online at alumni.pnw.edu/PowersGolfOuting. For more information, contact John Friend at 219-989-2540 or Brandon Swanson at 219-989-2314 or swanso48@pnw.edu.
River Forest H.S. golf outing: The 16th annual River Forest Ingot Open, sponsored by the River Forest Middle School/High School athletic department, will be held June 29 at Indian Ridge Country Club, 6363 Grand Blvd., Hobart. Registration/breakfast 7-7:45 a.m., with an 8 a.m. tee-off. For more information about playing or sponsoring, call Andrew Wielgus or Derrick Milenkoff at the school, 219-962-7551, ext. 3005 or ext. 3026.
Football and cheer
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner holding fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players aged 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
VU to host summer football camps: The Valparaiso University football team will host summer camps on July 11, 12 and 13. The first camp runs from 3 to 6 p.m. The second camp runs from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., and the final camp runs from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. All three camps will take place at Brown Field. Players entering grades nine through 12 are eligible. The cost of each camp is $30 for pre-registered individuals and $40 for walk-ups or anyone who registers on the day of the camp. For details, visit camps.jumpforward.com/valpofootball or email Jon.Robinson@valpo.edu.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Running
MOMentum 5K to take place May 11: The Obstetric and Gynecological Associates’ annual MOMentum 5K will be held at 9 a.m. May 11 at Coffee Creek Watershed, 178 E. Sidewalk Road, Chesterton. This year’s event will benefit Emma’s Footprints, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families that have babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and families who have experienced the loss of a baby from pregnancy through infancy. The event features a 5K run and walk, a 1-mile kids fun run and a 1-mile mom’s stroller run and walk. Race-day registration is $38. Early registration for the event is $34. Early registraition can be done at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Chesterton/MOMentum5KRun. For details on Emma’s Footprints, visit emmasfootprints.org.
Memorial Day Trail Run Xtreme 12K set for May 27: The Memorial Day TRAIL RUN XTREME 12K will be held at 8 a.m. May 27 at Portage’s Imagination Glen Park East, 149 North, Outback Trail. Cost for the 12K, including a T-shirt, is $35 for runners registered by May 13. $30 with no shirt. After May 13 or on race day, cost is $40. All mail-in registrations must be postmarked before May 18. Advance packet pick-up will be from noon to 5 p.m. May 24, at Extra Mile Fitness, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. Awards will be presented and a Memorial Day cookout will be held for all participants. All proceeds from the race go to Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter and the Portage Outback Trail Commission. For details, email mignon.kennedy@gabriels-horn.org. To register online, go to www.thtiming.com or make checks payable to Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter, and mail to P.O. Box 943, Portage, IN 46368.
Love Is Love 5k Run and non-competitive Walk scheduled for June 30: The Love Is Love 5k Run and non-competitive Walk, which is part of The Crazy Legs Race Series, is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 30 at Bluhm County Park, 3855 S. 1100 W., Westville. Part of the proceeds benefit NWI Pride Events Inc. To register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2019/23344/love-is-love-5k-runwalk. Cost is $10 to walk and $20 to run before June 1. Price goes up $5 after that. For more information, visit www.crazylegsraceseries.info or contact Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com.
Soccer
Viking Soccer Camp set to start June 10: Valparaiso H.S. Viking Soccer Camp will be held 9 a.m. to noon from June 10-14 at Westside Park, Valparaiso. For boys and girls ages 7-18 years old. Camp brochures available at Blythe’s Sport Shop, 2810 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. For more information, contact Danny Jeftich, Vikings boys soccer head coach and camp director, 219-242-3770.
Valparaiso University women's soccer to offer coed and elite camps: The Valparaiso University women's soccer team is offering a Youth Day Camp and an Elite ID Camp this summer. The Youth Day Camp is 9 a.m. to noon June 17-19 and open to girls and boys ages 6-14. The cost is $99 per player. The Youth Day Camp will work on technical skills and tactical awareness. Sessions are designed to meet the needs of athletes of all ages and skill levels. The Elite ID Camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. July 20 and is for girls in grades 9-12. The cost is $120 per camper. For details, visit https://womens.valposoccervip.com/.
Tennis
Lakeshore Tennis Association offering tennis programs for adults and youth: A variety of tennis programs will be offered this spring and summer at numerous locations throughout Northwest Indiana. Programs include USTA Adult Social Leagues, Start-Restart adult group tennis lessons, USTA Single Day Showdown tennis tournaments, USTA Junior Team Tennis and Net Generation group lessons for ages 8 to 18. For more information, visit www.tennis219.com.
Volleyball
Adult summer sand volleyball: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department adult summer co-ed and women’s sand volleyball leagues will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. June 4-Aug. 7. The adult summer co-ed and women’s division will consist of nine weeks of matches and tournament competition. All matches are played at Sauerman Woods Park outdoor sand volleyball courts, 1000 E. South St., Crown Point. The individual entry fee is $40 for Crown Point residents ($50 non-residents). For more information, to verify residency or to register, contact John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Hammond Sportsplex kids volleyball camp set to start June 10: The Hammond Sportsplex will offer a youth volleyball camp that is designed to teach basic skills from June 10-12. The camp for children ages 5-8 will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Children 9-12 will have camp from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children 13-15 will go from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The fee is $60 per child. Register at the Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Monday through Friday until June 7. For more information, visit www.hammondsportsplex.com or contact Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666 or robertsk@gohammond.com.