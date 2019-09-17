Daphne Glover was just beginning to hurt, running in the World Triathlon Grand Final earlier this month in Lausanne, Switzerland, when she heard something that changed her mood.
“You earned the right to be here,” a woman in the crowd yelled.
“Something clicked within me at that moment, and I found another gear,” Glover said.
Her goal was to be in the top half of her age group — female 45-49 — of 94 athletes. The St. John native and Lake Central graduate finished 26th with a time of 2 hours, 43 minutes, 50 seconds for the 15,000-meter swim, 40-kilometer bike ride and 10K run.
“I definitely surprised myself. I was also really happy with how I raced from a mental perspective,” Glover said. “That's half the battle. We can put all of the physical work in. But if the mind doesn't show up, it's game over.”
Glover, who now lives in Chicago, is a certified USA Triathlon and Ironman coach for Chicago Endurance Sports.
She called the world final the “most incredible experience” of her life, citing the camaraderie with her American teammates and competition with world-class athletes.
“It's the one race a year where an amateur athlete gets to feel like an Olympian and that's how I felt,” Glover said. “Getting the opportunity to wear the red, white and blue and represent my country on the world stage was such an incredible honor.”
The week was a whirlwind, with the parade of nations, opening and closing ceremonies and a Team USA social event at the Olympic Museum.
“Before my age group swim start, all of us girls from the US stood together as a team. While we are all still competing against one another, we are on the same team, and we encouraged each other out on the course. I've never had so many strangers cheer for me at a race and it was all because they were fellow US athletes and or family/friends,” Glover said. “The sense of pride, team and unity was unlike anything I've ever experienced in my life.”
The biggest challenge was coping with the seven-hour time difference. She only got about eight hours of sleep in the three days before the race, which started at 9:12 a.m. local time. That’s 2:12 a.m. Central time.
Glover competed in the USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships last month in Cleveland but wasn’t entirely happy with her performance.
The difference in her move up the leaderboard in Switzerland was her swimming, where her time of 28:06 was eighth best.
“I want to be able to hold on to that spot for the rest of the race and it will take me becoming a stronger cyclist in order to do so. I will forever be working on my cycling as it relates to my power on the bike and handling skills,” she said.
Glover is strongest in the water. It’s where she got her athletic start in high school. That portion was limited in Cleveland because of choppy conditions.
She was able to make up for that disappointment in Lausanne, completing the race in tears.
“To cross the finish line waving the American flag was one of the most special moments of my life. I experienced a sense of pride and patriotism that was very unique and powerful and unlike anything I had ever experienced before,” Glover said. “I got to live out my dream of representing Team USA at the World Championships, and there is no greater feeling in the world.”