Upcoming events: 2,000 volunteers needed for 2023 BMW Championship

Golf

2,000 volunteers needed for 2023 BMW Championship: The 2023 BMW Championship returns to Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields Aug. 15-20, 2023. With 2,000 spots to fill at the penultimate event of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs, now is the chance for local golf fans to sign up and be part of history. Volunteers at least 18 years old and committed to working at least three shifts during tournament week will perform key tasks inside and outside the ropes. The deadline to apply is Dec. 19 at http://www.bmwchampionship.com/volunteers.

Hockey

Adult league forming in Crown Point: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department is forming a hockey league for adults 18 and over with games on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from Jan. 3 to Feb. 25, 2023. Overflow games will be on Saturday mornings, Monday and Thursday evenings. Teams will play eight games plus a tournament. Players must be registered with USA Hockey. Games will be at Bulldog Park Recreation Center, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Registration deadline is Dec. 2. For more information, call 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

Sports Banquet

Gary Old Timers banquet Jan. 11: The 76th annual Gary Old Timers banquet will be held Jan. 11, 2023 at Avalon Manor, Merrillville. The honoree this year is longtime West Side football, track and wrestling coach Gene Johnson. The event will be emceed by Jeff Blanzy, currently a sportscaster from NBC 5 in Chicago, and will feature former Notre Dame and Chicago baseball star Jeff Samardzija. This year’s banquet will also feature Rocky LaPorte and his clean, blue-collar style of comedy. Cost, which includes dinner, is $45 per person; $450 per table of 10. For more information and to purchase tickets, email a.maletta@comcast.net.

Volleyball

Adult Winter Volleyball: Registration deadline is Dec. 28 for the Crown Point PACE Department’s Tuesday and Friday Night Happy Hour adult volleyball league. All volleyball matches will be played at the Ignite Elite Volleyball Club, 1516 North Main St., Crown Point. Tuesday women’s and coed division starts Jan. 10, 2023; and Friday women’s and coed division starts Jan. 6. To register online, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/crownpoint. For cost or more information, contact John Stroia, athletics crew leader, at (219) 661-2272 or at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.