Upcoming events: Adult hockey league forming in Crown Point

Hockey
Youth hockey instructional program on tap: Crown Point’s Parks Dept. is holding a youth developmental hockey instructional program starting Dec. 5 at Bulldog Park. Open to boys and girls ages 5-18, instruction will focus on skating, passing, shooting, puck handling and hockey fundamentals. Instruction will be held on Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Games will be played Saturday mornings, starting Jan. 7, 2023. The cost of $280 per participant covers 20 or more instructional sessions, games on Saturdays and a game jersey. For information, contact the Parks Dept. at (219) 661-2272 or John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Adult league forming in Crown Point: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department is forming a hockey league for adults 18 and over with games on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from Jan. 3 to Feb. 25, 2023. Overflow games will be on Saturday mornings, Monday and Thursday evenings. Teams will play eight games plus a tournament. Players must be registered with USA Hockey. Games will be at Bulldog Park Recreation Center, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Registration deadline is Dec. 2. For more information, call 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
