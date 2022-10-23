Upcoming events: Adult hockey league forming in Crown Point

Hockey

Youth hockey instructional program on tap: Crown Point’s Parks Dept. is holding a youth developmental hockey instructional program starting Dec. 5 at Bulldog Park. Open to boys and girls ages 5-18, instruction will focus on skating, passing, shooting, puck handling and hockey fundamentals. Instruction will be held on Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Games will be played Saturday mornings, starting Jan. 7, 2023. The cost of $280 per participant covers 20 or more instructional sessions, games on Saturdays and a game jersey. For information, contact the Parks Dept. at (219) 661-2272 or John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.