Upcoming events: Baseball managers organizational meeting Feb. 9

Baseball

Northern League seeking broadcasting interns: The Northern League, based in the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area, is seeking broadcasting and media relations interns for the 2022 summer season. The internship begins in mid- to late May and runs through early to mid-August. The internship program offers hands-on experience and the opportunity to hone one’s skills in all aspects of broadcasting and media relations. The internship is available for college credit and college students pursuing a career in broadcasting or a related field are encouraged to apply. Several positions are available for the 2022 summer season. For more information, contact Northern League Director of Communications Brandon Vickrey at brandon@nwioilmen.com.

Crown Point Babe Ruth 2022 spring/summer registration is open: Crown Point Babe Ruth has sign-ups online at www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site. The 13- to 15-year-old division will accept players from all of Northwest Indiana and 16-18 division will take players from Lake, Porter, Jasper, Newton and LaPorte counties. Any player born in 2003 or after is eligible for the 16-18 programs. For more information, contact John Pearson by texting (219) 682-4351.

NWINABA Tigers looking for additional players: The 35+ aged Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association (NWINABA) Tigers are looking for additional players for the upcoming 2022 season. Games will be played throughout Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. For more information email Rich Hassel at r.c.hass@sbcglobal.net.

Baseball managers organizational meeting Wednesday: The Crown Point Parks Department’s adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Crown Point Parks and Recreation Center (Bulldog Park) building, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Adults must be age 19 and older to play. All games are played at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point, starting in May. For more information contact the Parks Department at (219) 661-6672 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs spring flag football sign-ups: The Crown Point Junior Bulldogs will once again be having "Friday Night Lights" flag football this spring. Sign-ups are open to all players in grades kindergarten through current 8th graders. Games start April 8, with playoffs ending May 20. There is a cap of 260 players due to field space. All games and practices take place on the same day, and each player will receive a reversible jersey. To sign up, or for more information visit cpjrbulldogs.com.

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs 2022 fall registration begins: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 70th tackle football season are now open. The league is open to all communities. There will be flag football for players ages 5-6, with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (ages 6-8), Middles (ages 9-10), Bigs (ages 11-13 in 7th grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are six guaranteed games with all games and practices at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. To register, or for more information visit cpjrbulldogs.com.

Ice Skating

Learn to Skate: The Crown Point Parks Department is offering its final Learn to Skate program of the season for ages 3 and older. The lessons will teach the FUNdamentals of ice skating with an emphasis on basic skills. The 3-week session begins Feb. 14, through March 3, with classes once a week Monday-Wednesday. Lesson times are 4:30-5:15 p.m. for Tots; 5:15-6 p.m., Beginners 1; and 6:15-7 p.m., Beginners 2. Skaters in the Tots and Beginners 1 program are asked to register for one day a week, there is limited enrollment per session. A newly added adult Learn to Skate program will be held 6:15-7 p.m. Thursdays. All lessons will be held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. For cost or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

Open Skate Nights At Midwest Training Center: The Midwest Training and Ice Center is hosting open skate nights. Open skate and open gym events require pre-registration at the Midwest Training Center, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer; or register online at www.midwesttraingandice.com. Skate rental is $4 and this price is separate from the non-member admission. For more information about game dates and times visit www.midwesttrainingandice.com.

Running

Stache Dash 4 mile road run Sunday: Grow your "Stache" and experience the Town of Porter by running the 2022 Stache Dash 4-miler on Sunday. This event has been moved to February so we can keep you moving in the wintertime. Course is 2 miles out then back on town streets and bike trail. All runners/walkers will receive a "Stache" hat. Online sign-ups at https://raceroster.com/events/2022/54623/stache-dash-4-miler. For more information, contact Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com

Softball

Crown Point girls spring-summer softball registration begins: Crown Point Parks Department has announced its girls spring-summer softball registration dates for ages 3 to 18. Registration will take from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Crown Point Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 S.West St., Crown Point. A player's age on Jan. 1, 2022, will determine the playing division. For cost or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

