Upcoming events: Baseball, softball registration open in Crown Point

Ice Skating

Open Skate Nights At Midwest Traning Center: The Midwest Training and Ice Center opens its doors for local citizens to take a spin on the ice. Open skate nights are for people of all ages and are for fun, or for members that would like to work on their skills outside of practices and games. Open skate and open gym events require pre-registration at the Midwest Training Center, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer; or register online at www.midwesttraingandice.com. Skate rental is $4 and this price is separate from the non-member admission. For more information about game dates and times visit www.midwesttrainingandice.com.