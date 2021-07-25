Upcoming events: Batbusters Indiana Softball Club camp Aug. 21-22 at Dyer Central Park

Baseball
Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball on-line registration: CPBR is offering early fall ball on-line registration at a reduced price during the month of July. Players and/or teams from Indiana and Illinois are welcome. League age groups are 12-14 and 15-18. As long as you were born in the year 2003 or after you will be eligible. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/ or for more information, contact John Pearson at (219) 682-4351 or jpearson84@comcast.net
Football
Crown Point Junior Bulldogs sign-ups: The youth football program is open to children of all communities. This season there will be flag football for 5- and 6-year-olds with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (6-8), Middles (9-10), Bigs (11- to 13-year-olds in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. For more information, visit cpjrbulldogs.com. To sign up, go to https://crownpointjrbulldogsfootball.sportngin.com/register/form/615371890.
Hiking
Diana of the Dunes Dare Sunset hikes: Dare to be like Diana of the Dunes and hike over 250 steps along a one mile trail at West Beach to end at the shoreline and watch the sunset with park rangers. Every Saturday through Aug. 28, meet a ranger at 7:30 p.m. at the Diana Dunes Dare trail head at West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road, Gary. This one hour hike will challenge you physically and entertain you with stories about the real Diana of the Dunes. For more information about this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, call the program information line at (219) 395-1824 or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/indu or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.
Softball
Batbusters Indiana Softball Club camp Aug. 21-22: Registration is open for the Batbusters Indiana Softball Club camp to be held Aug. 21-22 at Dyer Central Park, 900 Central Park Blvd., Dyer. Open to all ages, the camp will feature Mike Smith (Orange County Batbusters), Orange County Batbusters staff, Toni Mascarenas (Arizona), Allexis “Chip” Bennett (UCLA and USSSA Pride), Katie Stith (Nevada), Fale Aviu (Oklahoma), Cheyenne Coyle (ASU and NPF), and Michelle Gardner (Michigan, with coaching at FSU, ASU, Nevada and IU). Cost is $75 and register online at https://ocb-athletics-inc-607104.shoplightspeed.com/
Hidden Lake Adult Fall Softball registration begins: Registration for the fall Merrillville Hidden Lake Adult Softball League is now open. The 10-game schedule begins Aug. 16, and ends with a postseason tournament. Early bird rate is $350 if paid in full by July 30; $450 by Aug. 6. Men’s league will play Mondays, and co-ed and/or Industrial league Wednesdays. For more information, visit rosstownship.org or call (219) 769-2111.
Portage Junior Miss Softball golf outing Aug. 28: The second annual PJM golf outing will be held 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at Duck Creek Golf Course, 638 N 700 W, Hobart. Cost is $340 a foursome; $85 per person and includes 18 holes, food, drinks and prizes. Hole sponsorships are available. All donations help support Portage Jr. Miss Softball. To register or sponsor a hole, visit portagejrrmiss.com.
Portage Junior Miss Softball fall ball: Online registration has started for PJM fall ball. The league is accepting the following age groups for travel teams and rec league teams: 6u, 8u, 10u, 12u, 14u, and 16u/18u (combined). And individual signups for 4-6 years old; and co-ed 6u division. If any other age divisions are looking to be placed on a team (as there is no individual signups for 8u and above), email portagejrmiss@gmail.com and your information will be forwarded to coaches who are looking for players (not a guarantee). Games will be played Sept. 12, 19, 26, and Oct. 3. These will be doubleheader games (not for 6u). Single elimination tournament will be held Oct. 23-24. For cost, more information or to register, visit portagejrmiss.com.
Back To School fall softball registration ends Aug. 12: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation’s Back To School fall softball league is open to girls ages 3-18 and consists of an eight-game session with three divisions: In-house Division (players that register individually); All-Star Division (teams that register with 5 or more as a team); and Travel Division (teams that are playing at the highest competitive level). For cost or more information visit crownpoint.in.gov. To register, call (219) 661-2272.
Valpo University Softball Elite Prospect Camp Aug. 14: The VU softball program will be hosting its Elite Prospect Camp from 12:30-5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Valpo Softball Complex. The camp is designed for experienced players with the desire to compete at the collegiate level. The camp is open to the first 60 registrants, ages seventh grade and above. Cost is $125 and registration is available online at ValpoSoftballClinics.com. Any questions about the camp can be directed to assistant coach Mario Hernandez at Mario.Hernandez1@valpo.edu.
