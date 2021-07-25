Upcoming events: Batbusters Indiana Softball Club camp Aug. 21-22 at Dyer Central Park

Portage Junior Miss Softball fall ball: Online registration has started for PJM fall ball. The league is accepting the following age groups for travel teams and rec league teams: 6u, 8u, 10u, 12u, 14u, and 16u/18u (combined). And individual signups for 4-6 years old; and co-ed 6u division. If any other age divisions are looking to be placed on a team (as there is no individual signups for 8u and above), email portagejrmiss@gmail.com and your information will be forwarded to coaches who are looking for players (not a guarantee). Games will be played Sept. 12, 19, 26, and Oct. 3. These will be doubleheader games (not for 6u). Single elimination tournament will be held Oct. 23-24. For cost, more information or to register, visit portagejrmiss.com.

Back To School fall softball registration ends Aug. 12: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation’s Back To School fall softball league is open to girls ages 3-18 and consists of an eight-game session with three divisions: In-house Division (players that register individually); All-Star Division (teams that register with 5 or more as a team); and Travel Division (teams that are playing at the highest competitive level). For cost or more information visit crownpoint.in.gov. To register, call (219) 661-2272.

Valpo University Softball Elite Prospect Camp Aug. 14: The VU softball program will be hosting its Elite Prospect Camp from 12:30-5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Valpo Softball Complex. The camp is designed for experienced players with the desire to compete at the collegiate level. The camp is open to the first 60 registrants, ages seventh grade and above. Cost is $125 and registration is available online at ValpoSoftballClinics.com. Any questions about the camp can be directed to assistant coach Mario Hernandez at Mario.Hernandez1@valpo.edu.

To submit an event, please email munsports@lee.net

