Upcoming events: Bigfoot 5K Trail Run at Bluhm County Park

Running
Bigfoot 5K Trail Run at Bluhm County Park: The Bigfoot 5K Trail Run will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 27, at Bluhm County Park, Westville. See if you can find Bigfoot as he or she roams the course. If you get a picture or video of Bigfoot with your phone, you can enter a special raffle for a chance to win prizes. All runners receive a winter hat. The course can be muddy, wet or dry depending on weather. There will one creek crossing near the end of race. Come and enjoy getting dirty! Online sign ups at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/28030/bigfoot-5k-trail-run. For details, contact Crazy Legs at stofko121@yahoo.com
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana launches fall season: Registration is now open for Girls On the Run of Northwest Indiana. For the 2020-2021 school year, GOTR of NWI is offering a variety of programs to accommodate the changing and unpredictable school year due to the pandemic. This season is unique as some teams will continue to meet in person at schools, parks and home-based sites, while others will meet in an entirely virtual setting. The in-person sites can easily transition to the virtual model, as lessons mirror the in-person program. For details or to register for the season visit www.gotrofnwi.org.
Volleyball
Crown Point Parks Department to offer adult volleyball league: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced the format and dates for their co-ed and women's "Friday Night Happy Hour" adult volleyball league. The league will play Fridays, Oct. 9 through Dec. 11. Team entry fee is $325 for Crown Point residents; $400 for non-residents. All volleyball matches will be played on the Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts, 1516 N. Main St., Crown Point. Registration deadline is Oct. 1. For more information, call John Stroia at 219-775-6977; or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
