Upcoming events: Bigfoot 5K Trail Run at Bluhm County Park

Running

Bigfoot 5K Trail Run at Bluhm County Park: The Bigfoot 5K Trail Run will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 27, at Bluhm County Park, Westville. See if you can find Bigfoot as he or she roams the course. If you get a picture or video of Bigfoot with your phone, you can enter a special raffle for a chance to win prizes. All runners receive a winter hat. The course can be muddy, wet or dry depending on weather. There will one creek crossing near the end of race. Come and enjoy getting dirty! Online sign ups at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/28030/bigfoot-5k-trail-run. For details, contact Crazy Legs at stofko121@yahoo.com