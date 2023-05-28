Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Golf

The Slicer Athletic Booster Club golf outing June 9: LaPorte High School's Slicer Athletic Booster Club annual golf outing is slated for June 9 at Beechwood Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $125/golfer, $500/team. A breakfast sandwich will be provided at registration; lunch after golf. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Proceeds from this event will help offset costs of: All patches for student-athlete’s jackets (letters, numbers, chevrons, achievement patches), Hubner Hall of Fame (plaques, pictures, etc.). Deadline to register June 2. To register, sponsor a hole, or more information, contact the school's athletic office or Ed Gilliland at egilliland4@gmail.com.

Bishop Noll annual outing July 17: The annual Bishop Noll Institute Alumni & Friends golf outing will be held Monday, July 17, at Innsbrook Country Club, Merrillville. Tickets are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2013 or later. For more information on sponsoring or registering, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or (219) 932-9058, ext. 1520.

Outing to benefit South Shore Roller Derby: On July 10 at the Valparaiso Country Club, South Shore Roller Derby will host its first golf outing fundraiser. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 and a shotgun start at noon. Registration is open through June 26 for teams of four. Fee of $400 per foursome includes green and cart fees, lunch, and two drink tickets. Register online or download the form through SouthShoreRollerDerby.org. For more information, see the website or contact SSRD at SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com.

Running

Love Is Love 5k Run/Walk June 18: The Love Is Love 5k Run/Walk will be held 8 a.m. June 18 at Bluhm County Park in Westville. The 5k run/walk will be on the pavement bike trail across the street from the shelter located in the park. Parts of the proceeds benefits LGBTQ+ Outreach of Porter County. For cost or to sign up, visit raceroster.com/events/2023/67411/love-is-love-5k-runwalk

Soccer

Valparaiso youth camp set for June 5-9: A soccer camp open to boys and girls in grades 1-8 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon daily June 5-9 at Westside Park in Valparaiso. For additional information, call camp director Danny P. Jeftich at (219) 242-3770.