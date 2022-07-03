Upcoming events: Bishop Noll annual golf outing July 18 at Innsbrook

Sports Camps

Purdue Northwest summer athletic camps: PNW Athletics is offering camps for volleyball (July 11-13 for high schoolers; July 18-20 junior high), softball (July 20), E-sports (July 25-29), basketball (Aug. 7-9) and soccer (Aug. 8). For details and registration, visit PNWathletics.com/camps. All camps are hosted on PNW’s Hammond campus.

RedHawks summer volleyball, basketball camps: Indiana University Northwest will host volleyball and basketball camps in July. Each camp will meet three days, Monday through Wednesday, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Savannah Gymnasium on the IUN campus. Each camp is $50 per child, with a $10 discount for each additional child from the same family attending the same camp. All campers will receive a RedHawks T-shirt. A certified athletic trainer will be on hand for each camp. The camps are volleyball: July 11-13 (boys and girls ages 7-14), basketball: July 18-20 (boys and girls ages 7-12) and basketball skills camp: July 25-27 (boys and girls ages 12-17). Space is limited. Registrations and payments are being taken online at www.iunredhawkathletics.com/camps. For more information call (219) 980-6793.

Basketball

Valpo men’s basketball to hold summer camp: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team will hold a Basketball Academy camp July 25-28 for children ages 8-14. To register or for more information on Valpo Basketball camps, visit valpobasketballcamps.com.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs 2022 fall registration: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 70th tackle football season are now open. The league is open to all communities. There will be flag football for players ages 5-6, with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (ages 6-8), Middles (ages 9-10), Bigs (ages 11-13 in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are six guaranteed games with all games and practices at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. To register, or for more information visit cpjrbulldogs.com.

East Chicago Hall of Fame

The East Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will be 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Club Ki-Yowga, 5220 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago. Tickets may be purchased at Main Sporting Goods, EC Central High School, Club Ki-Yowga, Bishop Noll Institute or the Goodfellows Club. For more information, email William Sojka at eggersknights@comcast.net.

Golf

Free Junior Golf event at Valparaiso Country Club: Wayne Enterprises’ Junior Golf Championship will be held July 25 at Valparaiso Country Club. The free event is open to boys and girls ages 4-18, and juniors of all abilities are encouraged to participate. Tee times start at noon and the field is limited to the first 72 golfers. Complimentary hot dog, chips, drink for participants and trophies for the winner of each division. Deadline to register is July 18. For more information and age divisions, call (219) 462-3812 (ext. 13), or email GolfShop@ValpoCC.com. An adult must be present with a player for the duration of the round.

Bishop Noll annual golf outing: Registration is open for the Bishop Noll Institute golf outing July 18 at Innsbrook Country Club, Merrillville. Tickets can be purchased online at bnigolf22.givesmart.com. Fees are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. Guests may attend dinner only for $60. A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2012 or later. Registration is open through July 13. For more information on sponsorships or registration, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or (219) 932-9058, ext. 1005.

Softball

Hobart softball clinic features college coaches: A softball clinic for girls in grades 8-12 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18, at the Hobart softball fields featuring coaches from Goshen College, Calumet College, Indiana Tech and Ancilla College. Coaches will conduct drills in the morning, and players will scrimmage in the afternoon. Cost is $80 per player. To register contact Gil Arzola at garzola212@comcast.net. Space is limited.

Running

Mayor’s Gold Cup Roadie Run 5K along Wolf Lake: The Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run will be held Saturday. New this year, the Gold Cup walk/run starts and ends at The Wolf Lake Pavilion with registration at 6:30 a.m. and race time 8 a.m. Registration is $40 until race day. A free children’s race begins at 8:15 a.m. and children will receive a complimentary t-shirt. Visit www.festivalofthelakes.com/events/5k/ for an online entry form or stop by the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond. Entries are also being accepted on temporuntiming.com via runsignup.com. For more information, call (219) 853-7667.

Jennie Hamilton Memorial 5K Trail Run: The Jennie Hamilton Memorial 5K Trail Run will be held Sunday at Stoney Run Park in Hebron. The event is named for Jennie Hamilton, a 2003 graduate of Purdue Calumet who died while cycling during training for a triathlon in 20056. Proceeds will go to the Jennie Hamilton Scholarship Fund at Purdue Northwest. All participants will receive a water bottle. Just before the finish line, competitors will have the option of running through the pond or taking a detour penalty by running an extra .15 of a mile. For more information, email race director Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com.

