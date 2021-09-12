Upcoming events: Bishop Noll Golden 5K Race is Friday

Volleyball

Crown Point Parks Department to offer two adult leagues: Crown Point Parks Department will have two co-ed and women's "Friday Night Happy Hour" adult volleyball leagues. All volleyball matches will be played on the Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts, 1516 N. Main Street, Crown Point. One league will play Tuesdays, and the other on Fridays. Tuesday’s league runs Oct. 12 to Dec. 7, with matches played upstairs on the Full Spectrum Courts. Friday's division will run Oct. 8 to Dec. 10 with matches played on the Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts. Team entry fee for residents is $325; $400 for non-residents. For more information, to verify residency, or to register, contact the parks department at 219-775-6977, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Local Colleges

Valparaiso University football and women’s volleyball tickets available: Single-game tickets for Valparaiso University football and women’s volleyball contests are on sale. For both sports, individual tickets are $10 and groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets for the reduced rate of $5 apiece. Tickets can be purchased online at valpoathletics.com/tickets; in person at the Valpo Athletics box office, 1009 Union Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; or by phone at (219) 464-5233. Children ages 10 and under will be admitted to Valpo football and women's volleyball contests free of charge. New this season, Valpo Athletics is offering season tailgate passes for all five home games. Passes are available for $100 for cars and $200 for RVs. Game tickets will need to be purchased separately.