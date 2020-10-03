Upcoming events: Black Cat Night Trail Run 5K at Bluhm County Park

Baseball
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: Prospective players and/or full teams looking to play in the 2021 Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Associtation can email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com. Champions for the 2020 season were: Riverdogs (19+ Age Division); Twins (25+ Age Division); and Cubs (38+ Age Division).
Basketball
Little Dribblers Autumn Basketball League: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced registration for their Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth autumn basketball program. All Little Dribblers sessions will be held Mondays for eight weeks starting Oct. 26 to Dec. 14. Instruction will be held at Full Spectrum Health Club, 1516 N. Main Street, in Crown Point. For more information, verify residency, or to register, contact the Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department at 219-661-2272, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Hockey
Developmental Instruction Program in CP: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced their boys and girls youth developmental hockey instruction program format. Participates from age 5 to 18, will learn skating, passing, shooting, puck handling and the FUNdamentals of hockey. The 11-week developmental instruction program will have instruction 5:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays Nov. 30 through Feb. 24, 2021 and games will be played Saturdays, starting at 9 a.m., Dec. 5 through Feb. 27, 2021. Each player will receive 22 sessions of hockey instruction, minimum 10 games and a game jersey. All instruction and games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. Cost is $280. For more information, contact Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Running
Black Cat Night Trail Run 5K Oct. 16: The Crazy Legs Race Series will host the Black Cat Night Trail Run 5K at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Bluhm County Park, South 1100 West, Westville. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Alley Cat Allies, a global engine of change for cats. Headlights are mandatory for this event and we will available to purchase on race day if needed for $10 (batteries included). For details, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2020/32213/black-cat-night-trail-run-5k
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana launches fall season: Registration is now open for Girls On the Run of Northwest Indiana. For the 2020-2021 school year, GOTR of NWI is offering a variety of programs to accommodate the changing and unpredictable school year due to the pandemic. This season is unique as some teams will continue to meet in person at schools, parks and home-based sites, while others will meet in an entirely virtual setting. The in-person sites can easily transition to the virtual model, as lessons mirror the in-person program. For more information or to register for the season visit www.gotrofnwi.org.
Volleyball
Crown Point Parks Department to offer two adult leagues: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department will have two co-ed and women's "Friday Night Happy Hour" adult volleyball leagues. All volleyball matches will be played on the Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts, 1516 N. Main Street, Crown Point. One league will play Mondays, and the other on Fridays. Monday's league runs Oct. 12 to Dec. 7, with matches played upstairs on the Full Spectrum Courts. Friday's division will run Oct. 9 to Dec. 11 with matches played on the Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts. Team entry fee for residents is $325; $400 for non-residents. For more information, to verify residency, or to register, contact the parks department at 219-775-6977, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
