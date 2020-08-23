Upcoming events: CP Babe Ruth League 12-18 Fall Ball sign-ups underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baseball/Softball

CP Babe Ruth League 12-18 Fall Ball sign-ups underway: Crown Point Babe Ruth is holding fall ball sign-ups. The games will be played at the Legacy Fields, Babe Ruth Complex, 851 Center Ross Road. The 15-18-year-old division clubs cannot have more than five high school baseball players from the same school on your team roster, For details, call or text John Pearson at 219-682-4351; or to register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site.

Baseball and softball umpires needed: Crown Point Parks and Recreation is looking for umpires for their men's fast-pitch baseball, adult slow pitch softball, and girls youth fast-pitch softball leagues at the Sportsplex in Crown Point. The parks department hosts baseball and softball leagues throughout the summer and autumn months. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office at 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Fishing