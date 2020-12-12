Upcoming events: Crazy Legs 5K Trail Run at Creek Ridge County Park

Developmental Instruction Program in CP: Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department has extended the start date of their boys and girls youth developmental hockey instruction program format to Jan. 4, 2021. Participates from age 5 to 18, will learn skating, passing, shooting, puck handling and the FUNdamentals of hockey. The developmental hockey instruction practice program will take place on Monday and Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m. with games being played on Saturday mornings starting at 9 a.m. Each player will receive 22 sessions of hockey instruction, minimum 10 games and a game jersey. All instruction and games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. For cost or more information, call the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.