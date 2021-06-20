Upcoming events: Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball on-line registration opens July 1

Softball

Valpo University Softball Elite Prospect Camp Aug. 14: The VU softball program will be hosting its Elite Prospect Camp from 12:30-5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Valpo Softball Complex. The camp is designed for experienced players with the desire to compete at the collegiate level. The camp is open to the first 60 registrants, ages seventh grade and above. Cost is $125 and registration is available online at ValpoSoftballClinics.com. Any questions about the camp can be directed to assistant coach Mario Hernandez at Mario.Hernandez1@valpo.edu.

Running

Love Is Love 5k Run/Walk June 27: The Love Is Love 5K Run/Walk will be held June 27 at Bluhm County Park in Westville. The 5k run/walk will be on the pavement bike trail across the street from the shelter located in the park. Parts of the proceeds benefit NWI Pride Events Inc. For online sign-ups, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2021/40422/love-is-love-5k-runwalk