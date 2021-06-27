Upcoming events: Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball on-line registration opens Thursday

Valpo University Softball Elite Prospect Camp Aug. 14: The VU softball program will be hosting its Elite Prospect Camp from 12:30-5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Valpo Softball Complex. The camp is designed for experienced players with the desire to compete at the collegiate level. The camp is open to the first 60 registrants, ages seventh grade and above. Cost is $125 and registration is available online at ValpoSoftballClinics.com . Any questions about the camp can be directed to assistant coach Mario Hernandez at Mario.Hernandez1@valpo.edu .

Jennie Hamilton 5 Miler Memorial Trail Run July 11: Jennie Hamilton was a 2003 graduate of Purdue University Calumet who devoted her life to health and fitness. At the time of her death in the summer of 2006, she was training for the Ironman Triathlon and considering returning to school to further her ability to reach out to others and provide assistance for their health needs. The race will be held 8 a.m. July 11 in Stoney Run Park and contains the famous pond crossing to the finish line. Part of proceeds from the race will go toward the Jennie Hamilton Scholarship Fund. All runners/walkers will receive a water bottle. To register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2021/40421/jennie-hamilton-memorial-5-mile-trail-run