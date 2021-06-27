Upcoming events: Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball on-line registration opens Thursday

Baseball
Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball on-line registration opens Thursday: CPBR is offering early fall ball on-line registration at a reduced price for a limited time. Players and/or teams from Indiana and Illinois are welcome. League age groups are 12-14 and 15-18. As long as you were born in the year 2003 or after you will be eligible. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/ or for more information, contact John Pearson at (219) 682-4351 or jpearson84@comcast.net
Basketball
Summer basketball camp July 5-15: Crown Point Parks & Recreation will hold a summer basketball camp for boys and girls ages 4-10 from July 5-15. Little Dribblers (ages 4-6) will meet 10-11 a.m.; and youth ages 7 (first to eighth grade) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Camps will be held at Solon Robinson Park. For cost or more information, call the parks department at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Football
NWI Vipers football camp July 17-18: Two days of agility, speed endurance and skills training for ages 9 to 15, sponsored by the NWI Vipers with special guest coaches from local high school football programs. Join coaches from Bishop Noll, Lake Central, Morton, Mount Carmel, Whiting and more. Event shirts, drinks and food will be provided by the NWI Vipers, as well as medals for pass, punt and kick competitions. Check-in time 8 a.m. July 17, with events from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both days. Camp will take place at Dowling Park, 7436 Parrish Ave., Hammond. Cost is $30 with online registration only at NWIVIPERSFOOTBALL.com. For more information, contact Adan Torres (219) 888-8285, Bryan Luchene (708) 663-5763, or Felipe Vega (219) 678-0816.
Crown Point Junior Bulldogs sign-ups: The youth football program is open to children of all communities. This season there will be flag football for 5- and 6-year-olds with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (6-8), Middles (9-10), Bigs (11- to 13-year-olds in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. For more information, visit cpjrbulldogs.com. To sign up, go to https://crownpointjrbulldogsfootball.sportngin.com/register/form/615371890.
Ice Skating
Break the Ice at the Kube Sports Complex: Hammond residents of all ages can skate for free from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays in June at the Kube Sports Complex, 2825 J.F. Mahoney Drive, near the Jean Shepherd Community Center at Dowling Park. Skate rentals are complimentary. Residents should bring their valid driver’s license or state ID noting their Hammond address for entry. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Adults are welcome to monitor their children from the Kube’s new lounge area. For more information, contact the Kube at (219) 230-7200.
Softball
Valpo University Softball Elite Prospect Camp Aug. 14: The VU softball program will be hosting its Elite Prospect Camp from 12:30-5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Valpo Softball Complex. The camp is designed for experienced players with the desire to compete at the collegiate level. The camp is open to the first 60 registrants, ages seventh grade and above. Cost is $125 and registration is available online at ValpoSoftballClinics.com. Any questions about the camp can be directed to assistant coach Mario Hernandez at Mario.Hernandez1@valpo.edu.
Running
Jennie Hamilton 5 Miler Memorial Trail Run July 11: Jennie Hamilton was a 2003 graduate of Purdue University Calumet who devoted her life to health and fitness. At the time of her death in the summer of 2006, she was training for the Ironman Triathlon and considering returning to school to further her ability to reach out to others and provide assistance for their health needs. The race will be held 8 a.m. July 11 in Stoney Run Park and contains the famous pond crossing to the finish line. Part of proceeds from the race will go toward the Jennie Hamilton Scholarship Fund. All runners/walkers will receive a water bottle. To register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2021/40421/jennie-hamilton-memorial-5-mile-trail-run
Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run July 10: The Hammond Parks & Recreation invites walkers and runners of all ages to compete in the Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run leading up to the 17th annual Festival of the Lakes. The Gold Cup walk/run starts and ends at The Wolf Lake Pavilion July 10. Registration begins 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Early registration is $20 on or before Friday, and $25 after until race day. A free children’s race begins at 8:15 a.m. and children will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Visit www.festivalofthelakes.com/events/5k/ for an online entry form or stop by the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. Entries are also being accepted on temporuntiming.com via runsignup.com. Parking for the race will be in the Wolf Lake Pavilion lot off Calumet Avenue. For more information, call (219) 853-7667.
Volleyball
Valpo University Volleyball summer camps in July: The VU volleyball program will host three camps at the ARC this summer, starting with its Valpo VB Skill Camp July 6-8. The next week, the program will host a pair of one-day Elite Camps July 12 and 13. The Skill Camp is for youths entering grades 3-8. Cost is $225. The Elite Camp is for youths entering grades 9-12. Cost of the one-day camp is $80. For more information, contact VU volleyball assistant coach Nick Polite at Nick.Polie@valpo.edu. Visit the camp website at https://www.valpovolleyballcamp.com/ for more information and to register.
