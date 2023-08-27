Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball: Online registration is open for the Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball season to players from Indiana and Illinois. The league has two age groups: 12-14 and 15-18. Full teams are accepted, but need to register individually. League play begins Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day, through Oct. 15 depending on how many teams. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.org. For more information, text CPBR president John Pearson at (219) 682-4351.