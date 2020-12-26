Upcoming events: Crown Point Babe Ruth open registration Jan. 1-31

Baseball
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration Jan. 1-31: Crown Point Babe Ruth will have open registration for 13-18 year-olds January 1-31, at a discounted price. For more information, text or call John Pearson at (219) 682-4351, or visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com
Crown Point Parks to hold adult baseball managers meeting: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department will hold an adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Center (Bulldog Park) building, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. Adults must be age 19 and older to play. Games will be played at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point, Sunday through Saturday starting in May. For more information, contact the Crown Point Parks Department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, are looking for individual players and/or already complete teams for the 2021 season. The league's 18th consecutive season kicks off again this spring and consists of three separate aged divisions: 19-25 Age Division, 25+ Age Division, and 38+ Age Division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Basketball
Little Dribblers winter basketball begins Jan. 11: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department has opened registration for their Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth winter basketball program. All Little Dribblers sessions will be held on Mondays for eight weeks starting Jan. 11 to March 1, 2021. Boys and girls pre-school and kindergarten will play 4:30-5:15 p.m.; and boys and girls grades 1-3, 5:15-6 p.m. Instruction will be held at Full Spectrum Health Club, 1516 N. Main St., Crown Point. For cost or more information call the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Hockey
Referees needed at Bulldog Park Ice Rink: Crown Point Parks & Recreation is looking for hockey referees for their youth and adult hockey league. The youth developmental instructional league games will be played Saturday mornings through Feb. 27, 2021. The adult men and women's hockey league runs Jan. 4, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2021. If interested in refereeing hockey, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office (219) 661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Developmental Instruction Program in CP: Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department has extended the start date of their boys and girls youth developmental hockey instruction program format to Jan. 4, 2021. Participates from age 5 to 18, will learn skating, passing, shooting, puck handling and the FUNdamentals of hockey. The developmental hockey instruction practice program will take place on Monday and Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m. with games being played on Saturday mornings starting at 9 a.m. Each player will receive 22 sessions of hockey instruction, minimum 10 games and a game jersey. All instruction and games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. For cost or more information, call the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Volleyball
Adult winter Happy Hour League registration deadline Dec. 28: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department has announced the format and dates for their "Monday, and Friday Night Happy Hour" adult volleyball league. All volleyball matches will be played at 1516 North Main St., Crown Point. The women's and coed Monday division starts Jan. 4, and the women's and coed Friday division starts Jan. 8. Registration deadline is Dec. 28. For cost or more information, call the parks department (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Running
Crazy Legs 5K Trail Run Jan. 2: Experience Creek Ridge County Park, 7943 W 400 N, Michigan City, by running the Crazy Legs 5K Trail Run. The course is two loops around the park (included in the course is one hill you will run twice). Terrain could be frozen, snow covered, or dry start. All runners/walkers will receive a one-size-fits-all hat and gloves. The start time is 1 p.m. so you can participate in other events in the morning or sleep-in and come to this race. Online signups at https://raceroster.com/events/2021/36575/crazy-legs-5k-trail-run
