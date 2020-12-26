Upcoming events: Crown Point Babe Ruth open registration Jan. 1-31

Basketball

Little Dribblers winter basketball begins Jan. 11: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department has opened registration for their Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth winter basketball program. All Little Dribblers sessions will be held on Mondays for eight weeks starting Jan. 11 to March 1, 2021. Boys and girls pre-school and kindergarten will play 4:30-5:15 p.m.; and boys and girls grades 1-3, 5:15-6 p.m. Instruction will be held at Full Spectrum Health Club, 1516 N. Main St., Crown Point. For cost or more information call the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

Hockey

Referees needed at Bulldog Park Ice Rink: Crown Point Parks & Recreation is looking for hockey referees for their youth and adult hockey league. The youth developmental instructional league games will be played Saturday mornings through Feb. 27, 2021. The adult men and women's hockey league runs Jan. 4, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2021. If interested in refereeing hockey, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office (219) 661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.