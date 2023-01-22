Upcoming events: Crown Point Babe Ruth spring/summer baseball league online registration is open

Baseball

Hammond Optimist baseball, softball signups: Hammond Optimist Youth Sports is holding sighups for 2023 softball and baseball seasons throughout January and February at the HOYS baseball press box (second floor), 1245 N. River Drive in Hammond, just east of Columbia Avenue. Boys and girls ages 4 to 18 from any community are invited to participate. The last January signup is noon-1 p.m. Saturday. February signups include all Saturdays from noon-2 p.m.; and two Thursdays, Feb. 9 and Feb. 23, from 6-8 p.m. For more information contact Jorge Perez at (219) 577-2437 or at jorgeperez76@icloud.com.

Crown Point Babe Ruth spring/summer baseball league online registration is open: CPBR is offering early spring/summer baseball online registration at a reduced price for a limited time for the month of January. The league accepts players from all of Northwest Indiana. The fall league age groups are 13-15 and 16-18. As long as you were born in the year 2004 or after you will be eligible. Register at www.crownpointbaberuth.org. For more information, text John Pearson at (219) 682-4351 or email jpearson@baberuthleague.org.

Adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting Feb. 8: The Crown Point Parks Department will hold an adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting 7:15 p.m. Feb. 8, at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation Center (Bulldog Park) building, 183 S. West, St., Crown Point. The league is open to adults 19 years and older and games will be played Sunday through Saturday starting in May at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs spring flag and fall tackle signups: Crown Point Junior Bulldogs have open sign-ups for spring flag football and for the league's 71st fall season. The league is open to all communities. Flag football games will be played Friday nights starting April 14. The season includes seven games with the championship games May 26. Registration is also open for the fall tackle season. There are three tackle leagues: Littles (6-8 year olds), Middles (9-10 year olds) and Bigs (11-13 year olds in 7th grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. To register or for more information, go to cpjrbulldogs.com.

Softball

Softball pitching clinic in Hobart Sunday: “How to get batters out” coach/player pitching clinic with coach Gil Arzola will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 3300 Indiana St., Hobart. All aspects of teaching pitching is the focus of the clinic. Cost is $55 per participant/$75 with coach/player together. Pre-registration is required. Mail contact information along with fee to: Gil Arzola, 212 David Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385. For more information, call (219) 309-3662.

Roller Derby

South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting: On Tuesdays, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, watch a roller derby practice, speak with league members and learn about the sport of roller derby. South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting skaters, referees and non-skating officials. These free recruitment events will be held from 7-9 p.m. at NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex, 5201 US-6, Portage. No equipment or experience required! Those interested in participating can register online at SouthShoreRollerDerby.org or by emailing SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com.

Running

Waffle Waddle 4 Miler Road Run/Walk Feb 5: Crazy Legs Race Series is proud to present the Waffle Waddle 4 Miler road run/walk in Porter Feb. 5. The race iwill start at the community center at Hawthorne Park. Course will be on the town streets and the bike trail. Runner will receive waffle trucker hat. After the run join together for waffles in the community center. Online sign ups here: https://raceroster.com/events/2023/65869/waffle-waddle-4-miler-road-run