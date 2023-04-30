Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs registration: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 71st season are now open. The league is open to all communities and has three tackle leagues: Littles (6-8 year olds), Middles (9-10 year olds), and Bigs (11-13 year olds in 7th grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. For more information, go to cpjrbulldogs.com .

Running

Girls on the Run 5K celebrations: Girls on the Run Northwest Indiana is hosting two 5K events on Mother's Day weekend, open to all people of all abilities as part of its "Breathe & Believe" season-ending celebrations. The first 5K will take place at Highland High School on May 13. The second will be at the Valparaiso Family YMCA on May 14. Each day, the festivities begin at 8 a.m. and the 5Ks will begin at 10. Registration for either site is $30 for adults (18 and over) and $20 for youth (17 and under). Finisher's medals will be presented to all who cross the finish line. Registration to participate (or volunteer) in either event, and additional information, is online at www.gotrofnwi.org.