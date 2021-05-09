Upcoming events: Crown Point Junior Bulldogs sign-ups

Baseball
Adult summer baseball: The Crown Point Parks Department adult summer baseball league begins June 15. The league, open to players 30 years old and over, will have 18 scheduled games, plus a double elimination tournament. All games played on the Sportsplex Legacy Field, Crown Point. Team entry fee is $2,450 for Crown Point resident providing 51% of the team members are registered citizens; and $2,950 for non-Crown Point resident teams. Registration deadline is May 22. For more information, contact John Stroia at (219) 661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration continues: Openings remain for 13- to 18-year-old baseball players from the area. For more information, text or call John Pearson at 219-682-4351, or visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is looking for individual players and/or already complete teams for the 2021 season. The league's 18th consecutive season kicks off again this spring and consists of three separate aged divisions: 19-25 age division, 25-plus age division, and 38-plus age division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Basketball
Valparaiso H.S. girls basketball hosting camp: The Valpo girls basketball program is hosting its Elementary Basketball Camp from 5-6:30 p.m. May 18 to May 20, at the Valparaiso High School Field House Gym. Girls in grades K-fifth grade will work with Valpo High School coach Candy Wilson and members of her staff and team on the fundamental skills of offense and defense. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt and skills booklet. Register in-person May 18 beginning at 4:40 p.m.; or online at https://form.jotform.com/211025700797149
Summer basketball camps: Crown Point Parks & Recreation will hold summer basketball camps for boys and girls ages 4-10. Session I will run June 14-24; and Session II will run July 5-15. Little Dribblers (ages 4-6) will meet 10-11 a.m.; and youth ages 7 (first to eighth grade) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Camps will be held at Solon Robinson Park. For cost or more information, call the parks department at 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Cheerleading
Summer Cheer Camp: The City of Hammond is offering a summer cheer camp for children ages 4 to 12 years old from 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 21-25 at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. Cost is $40 and is open to residents, as well as non-residents. Participants are asked to bring their own water bottle to class and to wear comfortable clothing. The final day of the program invites all parents to come and watch a prepared performance. Spaces are limited to 30 kids, all of which are required to come wearing a face mask or covering. Registration ends June 14. For more information, contact Hammond Sportsplex at (219) 853-7660 or visit www.gohammond.com.
Golf
38th Annual Spring Swing Golf Outing: The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 38th Annual Spring Swing Golf Outing June 18 at Robbinhurst Golf Course, 24383 E. 875 N. Valparaiso. The Chamber outing, sponsored by Porter Regional Hospital, is open to Portage Chamber Members as well as the public. Early registration ends June 4 and cost is $120/person, $450/4some. After June 4: $130/person $500/4some. Cost includes green fees, golf carts, practice balls on the driving range, continental breakfast, lunch, 3 drink tickets and dinner. For more information or to register, visit www.portageinchamber.com, email info@portageinchamber.com, or call (219) 762-3300.
Football
Crown Point Junior Bulldogs sign-ups: The youth football program, in its 69th season, is open to children of all communities. This season there will be flag football for 5- and 6-year-olds with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (6- to 8-year-olds), Middles (9- and 10-year-olds), Bigs (11- to 13-year-olds in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. For more information, visit cpjrbulldogs.com. To sign up, go to https://crownpointjrbulldogsfootball.sportngin.com/register/form/615371890
Lance Lenoir 2021 Free Camp & Showcase May 15: NFL and former Western Illinois University wide receiver Lance Lenoir, a Crete-Monee grad, and the BamFam Foundation will hold the Lance Lenoir 2021 Free Camp & Showcase from 9 a.m. to noon on May 15 in Crete. Youth in grades 3-12 will learn and discover the role of sports in increasing community awareness. Youth will receive a camp T-shirt, shorts and mask. BamFam Foundation promotes education, health, and community service to at-risk youths and their families through sports-related events and activities. To register and learn official location of camp, visit www.bamfam.org.
Fun & Games
Kid’s Turf Time: The City of Hammond is offering a Kid’s Turf Time program from 9 a.m. to noon, June 14-18 on the Hammond Sportsplex soccer field, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. Open to children ages 8 to 12, the program provides supervision for the participants in a controlled setting with access to play equipment including soccer balls. Cost is $40 and is open to residents, as well as non-residents. Registration ends May 31. For more information, contact the Hammond Sportsplex at (219) 853-7660 or visit www.gohammond.com.
Health
Sports physicals for LaPorte H.S. athletes May 17: Northwest Health Sports Medicine Program will be offering physicals from 5 to 8 p.m. May 17 for the 2021-22 school year for LaPorte High School athletes in grades 8-11. Cost is $20. LPHS athletes are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity as physicals will be required for summer conditioning and open facility workouts. Physical forms can be found on the LPHS athletic department website at goslicers.com. Appointments are required and the following link should be used to schedule an appointment: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0B49ACAD29A2F49-athletic4
Running
Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run July 10: The Hammond Parks & Recreation invites walkers and runners of all ages to compete in the Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run leading up to the 17th annual Festival of the Lakes. The Gold Cup walk/run starts and ends at The Wolf Lake Pavilion July 10. Registration begins 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Early registration is $20 on or before July 2, and $25 after until race day. A free children’s race begins at 8:15 a.m. and children will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Visit www.festivalofthelakes.com/events/5k/ for an online entry form or stop by the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. Entries are also being accepted on temporuntiming.com via runsignup.com. Parking for the race will be in the Wolf Lake Pavilion lot off Calumet Avenue. For more information, call (219) 853-7667.
Love Is Love 5k Run/Walk June 27: The Love Is Love 5K Run/Walk will be held June 27 at Bluhm County Park in Westville. The 5k run/walk will be on the pavement bike trail across the street from the shelter located in the park. Parts of the proceeds benefit NWI Pride Events Inc. For online sign-ups, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2021/40422/love-is-love-5k-runwalk
Volleyball
Adult summer sand volleyball: Crown Point Parks Department summer sand volleyball begins the week of June 7. All matches are played at Sauerman Woods Park outdoor sand volleyball courts, 1000 E. South Street, Crown Point. There are divisions of co-ed high school 4-on-4, co-ed adult 4-on-4, women’s division, and co-ed adult 6-on-6. Players receive half off if they play in multiple divisions. For fees and times, contact John Stroia at (219) 661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov. Registration deadline is June 1.
