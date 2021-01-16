Upcoming events: Crown Point Parks 2021 softball registration begins Jan. 17

Softball
Crown Point Parks 2021 softball registration begins Jan. 17: Walk-up registration for the spring/summer girls softball program will be held 2-5 p.m. Jan. 17 and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at the Crown Point Recreation Center at Bulldog Park. The program is open to players 3 to 18 and the player’s age on Jan. 1, 2021 will determine their playing division. For cost or more information, contact the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Baseball
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration underway: Crown Point Babe Ruth will have open registration for 13-18 year-olds through Jan. 31, at a discounted price. For more information, text or call John Pearson at 219-682-4351, or visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com
Munster Babe Ruth registration underway: Munster Babe Ruth registration for the 2021 season will run through March 15 and is available online at WWW.MUNSTERBABERUTH.ORG. Age divisions are 13-15 and 16-18. The league is open to players from Munster, as well as other communities in Indiana and Illinois.
Crown Point Parks to hold adult baseball managers meeting: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department will hold an adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Center (Bulldog Park) building, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. Adults must be age 19 and older to play. Games will be played at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point, Sunday through Saturday starting in May. For more information, contact the Crown Point Parks Department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is looking for individual players and/or already complete teams for the 2021 season. The league's 18th consecutive season kicks off again this spring and consists of three separate aged divisions: 19-25 Age Division, 25+ Age Division, and 38+ Age Division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
