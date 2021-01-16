Upcoming events: Crown Point Parks 2021 softball registration begins Jan. 17

Softball

Crown Point Parks 2021 softball registration begins Jan. 17: Walk-up registration for the spring/summer girls softball program will be held 2-5 p.m. Jan. 17 and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at the Crown Point Recreation Center at Bulldog Park. The program is open to players 3 to 18 and the player’s age on Jan. 1, 2021 will determine their playing division. For cost or more information, contact the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Baseball

Crown Point Babe Ruth registration underway: Crown Point Babe Ruth will have open registration for 13-18 year-olds through Jan. 31, at a discounted price. For more information, text or call John Pearson at 219-682-4351, or visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com